‘The Farewell’ has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and the indie movie beat an ‘Avengers: Endgame’ box-office milestone

A24’s “The Farewell” beat “Avengers: Endgame” for the year’s best per-theater average at the domestic box office over the weekend.

It earned over $351,000 from just four theaters in the US, with a per-theater average of $87,833.

“Endgame” opened in April with $357 million and $76,601 per theater.

A24 is having a solid year at the box office.

The indie film studio’s latest release, “The Farewell,” opened in limited release in just four theaters over the weekend, and beat “Avengers: Endgame” for the year’s biggest per-theater average at the box office.

“The Farewell” opened in New York and Los Angeles with $351,330 total and $87,833 per theater. “Endgame” opened in April with $357 million in 4,662 theaters in the US, with a per-theater average of $76,601.

“The Farewell,” which is directed by Lulu Wang and stars Awkwafina, follows a Chinese family keeping a secret from its matriarch that she only has weeks left to live. It will slowly expand to more theaters in the coming weeks, and has a 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

“The Farewell says a whole lot about grief, guilt and determining what’s important in life, while still providing its share of laughs,” CNN‘s review said.

It’s the latest bit of good news for A24 this summer. Its new horror movie “Midsommar,” from “Hereditary” director Ari Aster, opened last weekend to $6.6 million domestically, but only dropped a respectable 44% in its second weekend with $3.5 million and has made $18 million total so far.

The studio’s “Last Black Man in San Francisco” has grossed over $3 million while currently being in only 200 theaters in the US.