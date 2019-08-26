25 jobs once considered only for men that are now hiring tons of women

caption Taxi drivers and chauffeurs were the fastest-growing job category. source Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

August 26 is Women’s Equality Day, celebrating 99 years since women were granted the right to vote in 1920.

According to a new study by SmartAsset, the fastest-growing jobs for women are wide-ranging, from construction to various STEM fields.

The fastest-growing category was taxi drivers and chauffeurs, largely due to increased ride-hailing drivers working for companies like Uber and Lyft.

It’s been 99 years since women were granted the right to vote, on August 26, 1920. Ever since 1973, the anniversary has been marked as Women’s Equality Day.

Women still aren’t paid as much as men in America – they make $0.79 for every dollar men make in 2019. While that gap has been steadily decreasing in recent years, women are getting more jobs in traditionally male-dominated fields. According to a new study by financial services company SmartAsset, some of the fastest-growing jobs for women are in construction, engineering, and ride-hailing services. The study used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) from 2014-2018.

The fastest-growing job category is taxi drivers and chauffeurs, due to ride-hailing platforms like Uber and Lyft. There have been 394,000 more drivers – both male and female – on the road from 2014-2018. The second-fastest growing industry is construction: In the last five years, there was an 85% increase in construction jobs for women. Many jobs on the list are in STEM fields such as engineering, computer science, and healthcare.

Here are the 25 fastest-growing job for women.

25. Construction and maintenance painters saw a 30% growth in employment between 2014 and 2018.

source Shutterstock

Women employed in 2014: 33,700

Women employed in 2018: 43,700

What they do, according to O*NET: Construction and maintenance painters paint walls, equipment, or general structures, either by hand or with spray guns. They may also strip old paint from surfaces.

24. Physical therapist assistants and aides saw a 31% growth in employment between 2014 and 2018.

source a katz/Shutterstock

Women employed in 2014: 45,200

Women employed in 2018: 59,300

What they do, according to O*NET: Physical therapist assistants and aides are trained in physical therapy for patients who have trouble moving or are recovering from an injury. They assist a physical therapist with treatment plans, and document the progress of the patient’s recovery.

23. Freight, stock, and material movers and laborers saw a 32% growth in employment between 2014 and 2018.

source Wikimedia Commons

Women employed in 2014: 341,700

Women employed in 2018: 450,700

What they do, according to O*NET: Freight, stock, and material movers perform manual labor to move any stock necessary.

T21. Software developers (application systems software) saw a 33% growth in employment between 2014 and 2018.

source Maskot/Getty Images

Women employed in 2014: 244,500

Women employed in 2018: 324,600

What they do, according to O*NET: Software developers create computer software and analyze users’ needs to fix software issues. They may also supervise computer programmers to make sure the software works effectively.

T21. Police and sheriff’s patrol officers saw a 33% growth in employment between 2014 and 2018.

source Rick Wilking/Reuters

Women employed in 2014: 84,300

Women employed in 2018: 112,100

What they do, according to O*NET: Police and sheriff’s patrol officers protect citizens by enforcing local, state, federal, or tribal laws.

20. Pharmacists saw a 34% growth in employment between 2014 and 2018.

source Reuters/Elijah Nouvelage

Women employed in 2014: 165,000

Women employed in 2018: 220,600

What they do, according to O*NET: Pharmacists give out prescription drugs to patients, and give information to patients about medications and how to use them.

19. Database administrators saw a 35% growth in employment between 2014 and 2018.

source Wikimedia Commons/Rick Naystatt

Women employed in 2014: 30,200

Women employed in 2018: 40,900

What they do, according to O*NET: Database administrators implement computer databases and coordinate changes to those databases.

T17. Compliance officers saw a 36% growth in employment between 2014 and 2018.

source sturti/Getty Images

Women employed in 2014: 110,900

Women employed in 2018: 150,900

What they do, according to O*NET: Compliance officers make sure companies are following outside regulations by looking at employees’ performance compared with existing guidelines.

T17. Mechanical engineers saw a 36% growth in employment between 2014 and 2018.

source John Wildgoose/Getty Images

Women employed in 2014: 26,700

Women employed in 2018: 36,300

What they do, according to O*NET: Mechanical engineers design tools, engines, and other machines. They may also install equipment like centralized heat, gas, and water systems.

16. Supervisors of transportation and material moving workers saw a 38% growth in employment between 2014 and 2018.

source Mark Agnor/Shutterstock

Women employed in 2014: 36,400

Women employed in 2018: 50,300

What they do, according to O*NET: Supervisors of transportation and material moving workers review orders and production schedules to make sure shipments and products are coming in on time and are handled efficiently.

T14. Food servers (non-restaurant) saw a 39% growth in employment between 2014 and 2018.

source zoranm/Getty Images

Women employed in 2014: 114,500

Women employed in 2018: 158,700

What they do, according to O*NET: Food servers typically work in cafeterias, hotels, or hospitals, as opposed to restaurant food servers who wait tables.

T14. Human resources managers saw a 39% growth in employment between 2014 and 2018.

Women employed in 2014: 175,600

Women employed in 2018: 243,800

What they do, according to O*NET: Human resources managers serve as a link between management and employees in many companies by answering questions, letting employees voice their concerns, and administering contracts.

13. Computer systems analysts saw a 40% growth in employment between 2014 and 2018.

Women employed in 2014: 174,800

Women employed in 2018: 244,500

What they do, according to O*NET: Computer systems analysts look at data to improve computer system performance. They also look at user requirements, system capabilities, and workflow to upgrade systems.

12. Reservation and transportation ticket agents and travel clerks saw a 41% growth in employment between 2014 and 2018.

source Tyler Olson/Getty Images

Women employed in 2014: 54,000

Women employed in 2018: 76,000

What they do, according to O*NET: Reservation and transportation ticket agents make reservations for customers at hotels or for transportation, and may also help tourists by giving them information.

11. Chemists and materials scientists saw a 46% growth in employment between 2014 and 2018.

caption President Barack Obama presents the National Medal of Technology and Innovation to chemist Frances Arnold in February 2013. source REUTERS/Jason Reed/File Photo

Women employed in 2014: 30,400

Women employed in 2018: 44,500

What they do, according to O*NET: Chemists and materials scientists research the chemical properties of natural or synthetic materials, like metal, rubber, ceramics, plastics, or glass.

10. Non-farm animal caretakers saw a 48% growth in employment between 2014 and 2018.

caption A porcupine stands on scales during the annual weigh-in at London Zoo source Reuters

Women employed in 2014: 140,500

Women employed in 2018: 208,000

What they do, according to O*NET: Non-farm animal caretakers care for pets like dogs or cats in kennels. They may also work in zoos or aquariums, where they take care of more exotic animals.

9. Construction managers saw a 49% growth in employment between 2014 and 2018.

Women employed in 2014: 52,600

Women employed in 2018: 78,600

What they do, according to O*NET: Construction managers oversee construction workers to make sure they’re completing projects on time and in a safe environment. They also contribute to the overall construction scheduling and plan with contractors.

8. Physician assistants saw a 52% growth in employment between 2014 and 2018.

Women employed in 2014: 62,600

Women employed in 2018: 95,200

What they do, according to O*NET: Physician assistants provide healthcare services under the supervision of a physician, like physicals, treatment, or counseling.

T6. Architects (except naval) saw a 58% growth in employment between 2014 and 2018.

caption Architect Zaha Hadid. source Getty Images

Women employed in 2014: 45,000

Women employed in 2018: 71,000

What they do, according to O*NET: Architects plan and design structures like office buildings, factories, houses, and other buildings.

T6. Nurse practitioners saw a 58% growth in employment between 2014 and 2018.

Women employed in 2014: 117,100

Women employed in 2018: 184,900

What they do, according to O*NET: Nurse practitioners diagnose and treat illnesses in a clinic or hospital. They may also perform diagnostic tests like lab work or x-rays.

5. Veterinarians saw a 60% growth in employment between 2014 and 2018.

source Sean Gallup / Getty Images

Women employed in 2014: 45,500

Women employed in 2018: 72,600

What they do, according to O*NET: Veterinarians diagnose and treat diseases or injuries in animals. They may also research diseases to prevent them, promoting animal health.

4. Couriers and messengers saw a 66% growth in employment between 2014 and 2018.

caption A Cincinnati DoorDash courier. source REUTERS/Lisa Baertlein

Women employed in 2014: 37,300

Women employed in 2018: 61,800

What they do, according to O*NET: Couriers and messengers pick up and deliver messages or other objects, like documents or food, via car, bicycle, or walking.

3. Industrial engineers, including health and safety, saw an 82% growth in employment between 2014 and 2018.

source Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock

Women employed in 2014: 31,000

Women employed in 2018: 56,600

What they do, according to O*NET: Industrial engineers design and test industrial production methods, making sure human work factors and quality control are taken into account.

2. Construction laborers saw an 85% growth in employment between 2014 and 2018.

source kali9/Getty Images

Women employed in 2014: 42,200

Women employed in 2018: 78,100

What they do, according to O*NET: Construction laborers build structures on construction sites, operating heavy machinery like power tools. They may also operate larger vehicles like bulldozers or cranes.

1. Taxi drivers and chauffeurs saw a 188% growth in employment between 2014 and 2018.

caption An Uber driver. source Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Women employed in 2014: 48,600

Women employed in 2018: 139,900

What they do, according to O*NET: Taxi drivers and chauffeurs drive passengers around, either through a taxi or limousine service, or through a ride-hailing platform like Uber or Lyft.