The finance app with a 10,000-person waitlist is now offering a debit card in Singapore designed for travellers

Frequent travellers, rejoice: the finance app that had a 10,000-person Singapore waitlist last year is now offering a debit card designed for travel.

London-based fintech unicorn Revolut unveiled its multi-currency Visa card in Singapore on Thursday (Oct 24), slightly over a week after competitor Travelwise unveiled a similar platinum debit Mastercard.

Revolut’s Visa card will let users spend and transfer money overseas in over 150 currencies at the real exchange rate. This is the rate that pops up when you Google search a currency conversion.

The company said it is planning to add 14 more currencies to the app in the coming months, including Malaysian Ringgit, Indian Rupees and Filipino Pesos.

Users can also change money immediately with other Revolut users worldwide for free, and hold 14 different currencies in their app accounts at any one time.

The company does not charge fees, and all users can withdraw up to S$350 from any international ATM worldwide every month, while those subscribing to a paid version of the app can withdraw up to S$700.

Revolut’s app has garnered 30,000 users since its beta launch here in February, and will enter the US and Canada later this year, the company said.

It is already in the UK, Europe, and Australia.

“Singaporeans are most concerned about not getting the best exchange rates when they visit a money changer,” said Visa Singapore Country Manager Kunal Chatterjee.

“As we progress into a more digital society, consumers expect to make payments seamlessly when they travel, without worrying about carrying too much cash.”

