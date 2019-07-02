The first and last outfits of 12 characters on ‘Gossip Girl’

caption The first and last looks on “Gossip Girl” tell a story. source The CW

“Gossip Girl” ran from 2007 to 2012 and the dramatic series is known for its incredible fashions.

Blair Waldorf’s first and last outfits are both lacy, classic, and delicate, but her final dress is light and sparkly

Serena van der Woodsen retains her fun, glowing, “It Girl” style from her very first appearance at Grand Central to her last appearance in a gown.

Warning: Major spoilers ahead.

Popular TV shows influence fashion all the time, but in its six-season run, “Gossip Girl” (2007 – 2012) made an impact on wardrobes and accessory drawers around the world.

As the core cast of characters grew up during their time living in the Upper East Side and other parts of New York City, their styles evolved as well.

Here are the first and last looks of 12 of the most known “Gossip Girl” characters.

Serena van der Woodsen wore simple stripes when she made her debut on the show.

caption She kept her accessories fairly simple. source The CW

First appearance: 1.1, Pilot

When Serena breezes into Grand Central Terminal carrying just a single bag after having been MIA for a year, we’re already getting a sense of who she is.

Her caramel-colored leather jacket, striped shirt, printed kerchief – and of course, her signature long, flowy blonde hair – signify the kind of effortless off-duty supermodel style that she would have on the episodes to come.

Her last look was a glittering wedding gown.

caption The dress is designer. source The CW

Last appearance: 6.10, New York, I Love You, XOXO

Never one to settle for something boring, Serena’s final appearance on the show is during her wedding to Dan Humphrey. Despite the casual, at-home setting of the event, her dress is unmatched – an asymmetrical Georges-Chakra-Couture gown with metallic accents on the bodice and skirt.

Gold and shimmer are trademarks for Serena (remember her cotillion dress?), which makes this final outfit wonderfully appropriate.

Blair Waldorf’s first outfit was black and lacy.

caption It was fairly simple, too. source The CW

First appearance: 1.1, Pilot

The tension between Serena and Blair is apparent from Blair’s very first appearance, when she has an ambivalent reaction to her supposed best friend’s surprise return. The contrast is evident in Blair’s outfit, too, which has a much more dramatic and classically feminine style to it – she’s glamorous and imposing, but not breezy like Serena.

Her lacy little black dress (an Eleanor-Waldorf design) is topped with the first of many signature headbands.

Her final look was lacy and sparkly.

caption She wore the dress to Serena’s wedding. source The CW

Last appearance: 6.10, New York, I Love You, XOXO

Although Blair’s own nuptials and Elie-Saab wedding dress, are featured on the final episode, her very last appearance is at Serena and Dan’s wedding. Without upstaging the bride, she looks celebratory but classic as ever in an elegant fit-and-flare dress with lots of lace details and sparkle.

Dan Humphrey was rocking some sideburns and layers when we first met him.

caption His look was very casual. source The CW

First appearance: 1.1, Pilot

We meet the Humphrey family shortly into the first episode of the series – they also made their debut at Grand Central Terminal. Dan’s dark, layered patterns serve as a foil to Serena’s almost glowing presence. His look is stylish but subtle.

His final look was a fancy suit.

caption He wore it to his wedding. source The CW

Last appearance: 6.10, New York, I Love You, XOXO

Lonely Boy no more – Dan’s final appearance is the culmination of his wishes at his wedding to Serena. He’s come a long way, seen in how he’s dressing the part of an Upper East Sider without looking stuffy or uncomfortable. The two-tone jacket makes the outfit more stylish and memorable than a typical wedding tux.

Nate Archibald was polished from the beginning.

caption His suit was simple. source The CW

First appearance: 1.1, Pilot

Golden boy Nathaniel is first seen in a neatly tailored suit and deep royal-blue tie that brings out the blue in his eyes. The besuited teen is dressed up and talking about his future at his girlfriend’s mother’s party and it’s the first image we get of him as an optimistic but uncomfortable guy who wants to break out of the life he’s expected to lead.

His final look was also a suit.

caption He kept his look fairly consistent throughout the series. source The CW

Last appearance: 6.10, New York, I Love You, XOXO

No longer California dreaming, when we last see Nate he’s also heading to witness the marriage of Dan and Serena. And although he may have ended up fitting into the powerful New-Yorker mold more than he ever intended to, it seems to suit him.

The possible mayoral hopeful is last seen wearing this slim-fitted gray suit with patterned tie and shirt (in his signature sky blue), looking mature and capable.

Chuck Bass wore a lot of layers on the pilot.

caption His character looked a little bit unpolished. source The CW

First appearance: 1.1, Pilot

Chuck Bass, by contrast, is someone very comfortable with the frills of his high-society Manhattan life. During the pilot, he’s wearing a loosely buttoned pink shirt, no tie, and a paisley ascot. His look is preppy and rumpled, but his outfit seems to show that his first priority is having a good time.

He was polished by the finale.

caption He was also a father. source The CW

Last appearance: 6.10, New York, I Love You, XOXO

From cynical teenage playboy to caring father, Chuck may have changed the most since the series’ start – and it’s reflected in his finale outfit.

It has none of the dandyish, look-at-me colors he’s known for, but it’s still very Chuck-inspired with layered patterns and a big shiny lapel pin. He hasn’t lost his flair, his style just became more refined as he matured.

Jenny Humphrey’s original look is fairly wholesome.

caption It was plaid and simple. source The CW

First appearance: 1.1, Pilot

What makes Jenny’s first outfit so brilliant is that it looks like something a 14-year-old in 2007 would actually wear. The plaid top and dark jacket give her a grunge sensibility similar to that of her father and brother, but the sparkly little necklace and floral trim on it make it a little more feminine.

Her final look was full glam.

caption Her dress sparkled. source The CW

Last appearance: 6.10, New York, I Love You, XOXO

Although Jenny’s character was written off the show during the fourth season (she finishes high school in Hudson and moves to London for college), she returns for her brother’s wedding, where it seems peace has been made – her J by Waldorf bag suggesting she’s actually working with Blair at Waldorf Designs.

Her final outfit, a dress complete with sheer fabric and gold embellishments, is vastly different from many of her previous grunge-inspired looks.

Lily van der Woodsen’s first look was elegant.

caption She wore a simple black gown. source The CW

First appearance: 1.1, Pilot

Lily first appears mid-conversation with a fellow socialite. That moment, paired with her simple black dress and conspicuous, sparkling jewelry gives us the sense that Lily is pretty concerned with her social status.

Her final look was a mother-of-the-bride frock.

caption It had sparkling accents. source The CW

Last appearance: 6.10, New York, I Love You, XOXO

As the mother of the bride, Lily still shines. By the end of the series, she’s come to be much more of a doting mother and she’s shown gleefully witnessing Serena’s wedding in a fun but demure pink dress that’s high-necked and covered in sparkles.

Rufus Humphrey’s first look was very brown.

caption It’s brown on brown on brown. source The CW

First appearance: 1.1, Pilot

When we first meet Rufus, he’s mining his teenage kids for intel on his estranged wife, which tells us a lot about his parental boundaries or lack of them. The washed-up rockstar first appears wearing a dark leather jacket over a brown flannel shirt.

His final look was elegant.

caption He wore a suit to his son’s wedding. source The CW

Last appearance: 6.10, New York, I Love You, XOXO

Rufus’ style never changed much, but his final outfit was especially formal. In his final outfit on the show, at his son’s wedding, he’s seen wearing dark colors as per usual, but this time in the form of a deep-burgundy suit and indigo shirt – plus, some glasses to match.

Vanessa Abrams’s first look had a pop of color.

caption She wore a statement necklace. source The CW

First appearance: 1.6, The Handmaiden’s Tale

Just when things were heating up between Dan and Serena, Dan’s best friend and former flame Vanessa returned to the city. Her bomber jacket, large earrings, bright-colored top, and lion statement necklace reflect her carefree, artistic spirit.

Her final look was layered.

caption She still opted for a big necklace. source The CW

Last appearance: 6.10, New York, I Love You, XOXO

Though Vanessa, too, left the show for quite some time, she makes a brief appearance on the series finale, reacting to the news of Gossip Girl’s identity from what we assume is her home in Barcelona.

Her colorful outfit has a grown-up, glammed-up vibe, befitting of her artistic side. She looks put-together and professional.

Georgina Sparks made an entrance.

caption Her outfit had mid-2000s vibes. source The CW

First appearance: 1.15, Desperately Seeking Serena

Georgina Sparks, the recurring party girl villainess, makes her first physical appearance after sending Serena a number of embarrassing and inappropriate gifts – like a case of champagne mailed to her high school.

Her first outfit fits her personality. It consists of multiple long-strand necklaces, jewelry on both hands, a giant purse, a cropped jacket, a scarf, and big shiny sunglasses. It’s flashy, conspicuous, and very early-aughts.

Viewers saw a snippet of her final look at Dan and Serena’s wedding.

caption It truly shined. source The CW

Last appearance: 6.10, New York, I Love You, XOXO

After using her diabolical skills for a good cause earlier on the episode, Georgina is on good enough terms with everyone to be a guest at Dan and Serena’s very private wedding.

And though she may not be evil anymore, she’s still dressed the part of a femme fatale, in a sequined maroon dress with heavy chains at the collar. She’s also apparently dating Jack Bass, so we presume the two of them must get up to some masterful scheming.

Eleanor Waldorf’s first necklace is truly unforgettable.

caption Wow. source The CW

First appearance: 1.1, Pilot

As you might recall, Eleanor Waldorf was recast after the pilot, so this is this first and only time we see Florencia Lozano on the series – she was replaced by Margaret Colin.

The first thing we learn about Eleanor is that she’s a fashion designer and the second is that she’s an overbearing and critical mom to Blair. Her over-the-top outfit – consisting of a popped collar, a long skirt, and a giant stack of bauble necklaces – is a bit dated.

By the finale, she’s a grandmother in sparkles.

caption Her last dress was shiny. source The CW

Last appearance: 6.10, New York, I Love You, XOXO

The fashion designer and now grandmother looks more refined and much, much more relaxed, with a slim, sparkling dress, loose waves, and trendy little glasses.

As the creative head of Waldorf Designs, she’s stylish as can be but full of the lightheartedness and joy she’s had since the sweet Cyrus Rose – and a grandson – came into her life.

Eric van der Woodsen’s first look was a graphic T-shirt.

caption Very standard. source The CW

First appearance: 1.1, Pilot

14-year-old Eric van der Woodsen is in a hospital bed when we first see him. His shirt has a digital print to it but doesn’t tell us much about who he is. His simple look is complete with his highlighted blonde hair.

His final look was wedding attire.

caption He looked polished in his suit. source The CW

Last appearance: 6.10, New York, I Love You, XOXO

Not much is known about what Eric did after leaving Manhattan for Sarah Lawrence, other than that he spent some time abroad and is still close with Jenny. But he does make an appearance at his sister’s wedding during the series finale and he’s wearing a dapper dark-gray three-piece suit with a matching tie and navy-blue shirt.

Even little Eric, the catalyst for Serena’s return to New York and all the events that followed, is all grown up and living his own life with facial hair and without highlights.