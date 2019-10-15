The First-Ever Cookie Suite Welcomes Guests at DoubleTree By Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort

Cookie lovers will be treated to a sweet experience at limited-time cookie-themed Deluxe Suite

PHUKET, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 15 October 2019 – The simple gesture of offering a warm DoubleTree Cookie to guests upon check-in has become synonymous with the warm welcome and CARE (Creating A Rewarding Experience) service culture of DoubleTree by Hilton. To celebrate the brand’s 50th Anniversary, the recently opened DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort is marking this significant milestone locally by taking the experience a step further with a first-of-its-kind Cookie Suite Experiential Package[i]. The bespoke package will be accompanied by a range of benefits that will allow guests to enjoy an immersive retreat in the brand’s newest tropical resort destination, available for a limited-time only, from September 15 until December 31, 2019.





















As part of the Cookie Suite Experiential Package, guests can book to stay in the unique cookie-themed King Deluxe Suite which has a separate living area with a dedicated cookie bar decked out with freshly baked cookies, a neon cookie sign and a special flat-lay photography corner for photo enthusiasts.





Cookie-scented candles and body-scrub bath amenities extend the experience into the bathroom, while customised cookie bathrobes and cookie plushies for the young ones make for exclusive turndown amenities. Guests staying at the Cookie Suite will also receive an exclusive beach kit that comes with a cookie-designed beach umbrella and towels to protect them from the heat of the sun as they enjoy time in the sand and sea at Patong Beach, directly across the resort.





“We have always welcomed our guests at DoubleTree by Hilton with our Signature, Warm Chocolate Chip Cookies. Now, we have gone a step further to build a fun and experiential lifestyle destination around it, suitable for all ages. More than just a delicious treat, the DoubleTree Chocolate Chip Cookie represents our constant dedication to our guests and the thoughtful touches that ensure they feel special and cared for throughout their stay in Phuket,” said Tim Tate, General Manager at DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort, Thailand.





During their stay, guests may choose between a complimentary Thai-cooking class with a local chef and a cocktail-mixing class with a friendly bartender, to top off the Cookie Suite experience.





The Cookie Suite Experiential Package also includes:

Daily breakfast for two persons

Daily one sunset drink per person at alfresco bar, for two persons

One four-course set dinner at The Port all-day dining restaurant, for two persons

Return airport transfer

20 percent discount on all food and beverage at the resort

One-time free minibar

Wi-Fi access





For more information, or to make a reservation, guests may visit DoubleTreePhuketBanthai.com/promotions or call +66-76-340850.





[i] Offer is subject to availability for stays booked between 5 September and 30 December 2019 and completed between 5 September and 31 December 2019. Rates are valid for single/double occupancy and exclusive of all taxes, incidental charges, gratuities and resort fees where applicable. Offer requires a minimum length of two (2) nights’ stay. Offer includes daily breakfast, complimentary Wi-Fi, one daily drink at Blah Blah Bar, a four- course set dinner at The Port, one-time consumption of minibar items, one return airport transfer, one-time Thai Cooking Class or Cocktail Making Class and 20% Discount off Food and Beverage at the hotel. When booking, please request the “Cookie Themed Suite” package or Plan Code “PRCOOK”. Additional restrictions apply. View Full Terms and Conditions doubletreephuketbanthai.com/promotions

About DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort

DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort offers 290 spacious guest rooms and suites which range from 35 to 350 square meters. Every guest room at DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort features a private balcony or terrace area overlooking the tranquil resort gardens and one of the three main swimming pools. The resort enjoys one of the best locations in the heart of Patong, directly opposite a white sandy beach facing the turquoise waters of the Andaman Sea and is close to all of Phuket’s major attractions. This is also the first Hilton hotel in Phuket to introduce the propriety Digital Key technology. Digital Key, in conjunction with digital check-in with room selection, is available exclusively through the award-winning Hilton Honors app and offers the hospitality industry’s first-and-only opportunity for travelers to select the exact room they want based on both the hotel layout and its outside surroundings. Connect with DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort on Facebook and Instagram. Learn about the latest property news at newsroom.hilton.com/doubletree-phuketbanthai.





About DoubleTree by Hilton





DoubleTree by Hilton is a fast-growing, global portfolio of more than 565 upscale hotels with more than 130,000 rooms across six continents. Over the past 50 years, DoubleTree by Hilton has maintained its philosophy that it’s the little things that make a big difference, from welcoming guests with its signature, warm DoubleTree Cookie, to serving the local community. Thanks to the dedication of its Team Members, DoubleTree by Hilton ensures the absolute best experiences for guests and continues to be a symbol of comfort through contemporary accommodations and amenities, including unique food and beverage experiences, state-of-the-art fitness offerings, and meetings and event spaces. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. To make reservations, travelers may visit doubletree.com. Connect with DoubleTree by Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Learn about the latest brand news at newsroom.hilton.com/doubletree.





About Hilton





Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 17 world-class brands comprising nearly 5,900 properties with more than 939,000 rooms, in 114 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world’s most hospitable company, Hilton earned a spot on the 2018 world’s best workplaces list, and has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its 100-year history. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, more than 94 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can’t buy, plus enjoy instant benefits, including digital check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.



