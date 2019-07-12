Grant Gustin promises to do better after ‘Flash’ fans accuse him of not defending his costar Candice Patton from racists

caption Grant Gustin and Candice Patton on season five of “The Flash.” source The CW

Grant Gustin defended “The Flash” costar Candice Patton against comments from racists who are upset that she portrays Iris West, a traditionally white character in the comic books, on the CW show.

After Gustin posted a video on Instagram in support of LGBTQ+ rights, followers criticized him for not being as vocal about shutting down trolls who send hate to Patton.

“As far as defending any of my costars, I absolutely will when I see it on my page,” Gustin wrote. “I don’t go looking for trolls or hate about me or any of my friends or coworkers. When I see someone say something racially insensitive, straight-up racist, just trolling or being a bully, I block them without hesitation. That’s the most amount of energy I’m willing to waste on an internet troll.”

The actor went on to say that going forward, he’ll “be more vigilant about denouncing any bulls— racist remarks I see.”

In a video shared on his Instagram story, Gustin continued to support Patton, saying, “Our Iris is an African American actress. She is black, she is beautiful and she is our Iris, and she always is gonna be. Always has been, always will be. She is Barry’s endgame and Candice Patton plays her, and she will continue to play her.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Grant Gustin is defending “The Flash” costar Candice Patton against “hideous remarks” from racists online.

On Thursday, Gustin, who stars as Barry Allen/The Flash on the hit CW show, posted a video on Instagram and encouraged fans to “give a s— for LGBTQ+ rights” and donate to two organizations that advocate for equality (Tie the Knot and ACLU). After sharing the video, his comments section was flooded with messages from fans criticizing the actor for standing up for people in the LGBTQ+ community and seemingly not being as vocal about sticking up for Patton.

The African American actress has starred as Iris West on “The Flash” since the show premiered in October 2014, and people have sent her hateful messages over the years because the character is depicted as white in the comic books.

Replying to the messages, Gustin said, “As far as defending any of my costars, I absolutely will when I see it on my page. I don’t go looking for trolls or hate about me or any of my friends or coworkers. When I see someone say something racially insensitive, straight-up racist, just trolling or being a bully, I block them without hesitation. That’s the most amount of energy I’m willing to waste on an internet troll.”

caption Grant Gustin came to the defense of Candice Patton on Instagram. source Grant Gustin/Instagram

In response to a follower who asked if “blocking people without saying a word actually [counts] as vocally defending a costar against racism they’ve faced for five years,” the actor said that “the hate I see isn’t worth [Patton’s] time or mine.”

Gustin went on to say that going forward, he’ll “be more vigilant about denouncing any bulls–t racist remarks I see.”

caption Grant Gustin said that he blocks people who send him or his costars hateful messages online. source Grant Gustin/Instagram

After one follower told Gustin to “imagine what Candice goes through and feels seeing those nasty things in her mentions and notifications every day, but you’re not ready for that conversation,” the actor reiterated that he was going to “be better about denouncing the hideous remarks and not just blocking.

caption Grant Gustin said he’s defended Candice Patton in past interviews. source Grant Gustin/Instagram

Read more: ‘The Flash’ star Grant Gustin fires back at body shamers who criticized him after a photo of him in costume leaked online

caption Candice Patton and Grant Gustin on “The Flash.” source The CW

Doubling down on his messages of support, Gustin shared a video on his Instagram story and said that the comments section of his post “turned into something completely different that had to do with race and ‘The Flash ‘and support or lack of support that’s not existed for five years publicly, I guess.”

“I want to go ahead and make a blanket statement, PSA, put it out there right now on my Instagram if it hasn’t been taken in through interviews over the years,” the 29-year-old actor continued. “But our Iris is an African-American actress. She is black, she is beautiful and she is our Iris, and she always is gonna be. Always has been, always will be.”

Before concluding, Gustin said: “She is Barry’s endgame and Candice Patton plays her, and she will continue to play her. And I have her back and will have her back. I’m sorry if that hasn’t been made clear, but that’s the case, and it always will be. “

You can watch the video, which was reshared by a fan account on Twitter, below.

A message from Grant Gustin about Candice Patton as Iris West #TheFlash

“She is black. She is beautiful. And she is our Iris.” pic.twitter.com/hBRjpuHWik — Daily Candice K Patton (@dailyckp) July 12, 2019

Patton herself has responded to fans who have voiced anger over her role as Iris on “The Flash.”

“I think at the beginning people were hesitant, they were like, ‘We want to see Iris like in the comics.'” Patton told Ebony in 2018. “I think over the time, season after season, me showing that Iris is so much more than her skin color. Iris is about her heart and her character, so for me, it was really important to create a character that people could love regardless of what she looks like.”

Appearing at a PopSugar event in 2018, the actress also opened up about the backlash and hoping for more representation in TV and film.

“The more we do it, the more we get cast, the more we, unfortunately, take the brunt, the easier it’s going to get on every woman of color that comes after us that’s cast on a show,” she said.

“That’s going to become the norm, I hope sooner than later,” Patton continued. “But, you know, if I had to deal with crap online and harassment online so a girl who looks like me, 10 years from now, can successfully be on these shows without any of that, then it’s well worth it. I can take it.”