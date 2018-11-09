The former OKcoin core team created the derivatives exchange [JEX], which believes that option products can help users make money in bear markets.

SEOUL, KOREA – Media OutReach – 9 November 2018 – The cryptocurrency market is bearish, and everyone is looking for new ways to make money. The combination of options and futures will certainly become an opportunity. In short, options and futures have the advantages of the high efficiency of capital use, convenient trading, and low credit risk, which have solved many investors’ concerns to some extent.









JEX believes that the current token trading market has problems such as lack of varieties in product model, lack of leverage and short-selling mechanisms, etc. JEX COO Wu Hao explained, when selecting the underlying asset, JEX will focus on the liquidity of the currency. Only BTC, ETH, EOS, BNB, HT, and NEO contracts are now available on the platform. The option underlying asset needs to meet three requirements: there are USDT trading pairs, trading on large trading platforms, and sufficient liquidity. Secondly, the product design is simple and suitable for ordinary users to participate. In addition to publishing a series of introductory articles about options in the Help Center of the website, JEX also provides users with various tutorial content, including text, comics, and videos. It offers options training courses for all new users with professional instructors’ online explanation/answers. Users can also get a trial account with 100USDT to learn options trading methods through real trading. All losses incurred during the trial account transaction are borne by the platform, and all profits are owned by the user.

The JEX platform introduced self-sell options function. Users can pledge margin through the JEX platform and sell the options contracts on the market. JEX CEO Chen Xin believes that the fairness of option selling/pricing and trading is guaranteed by allowing users to fully participate in every aspect of option selling and trading. The JEX platform has launched its own platform token, which the holders can enjoy trading fee discount and can also be used as part of the margin when sell options. Each quarter of the JEX platform will also regularly repurchase platform tokens circulating in the market with fee income as investor protection fund.

Even though JEX is positioned as the derivatives trading platform, users who trade derivatives may also have the need to trade spot goods. Therefore, cryptocurrency spot trading and index trading are also available on the platform, and futures trading will also be online soon. The development of the first phase of the JEX futures contract has been completed, and the invitation to the beta version is officially opened. Users can apply for beta testing through online customer service (or find us in our telegram group). After your application has been passed, you will be qualified for beta testing and receive 10,000 USDT of virtual funds. During the beta testing process, the user can submit the improvement suggestions and bug information found during the test to our customer service and receive a reward of up to 100,000 JEX.

Wu Hao said that the platform will further optimize the market’s mainstream futures business design, such as using the liquidation line to anchor spot prices, dynamic maximum leverage and dynamic limit position risk control mode to reduce the risk of margin call. JEX believes that the launch of futures products will also develop a user base for options products. In addition, the platform is considering launching index and portfolio investment tools in the future to facilitate users trading.

Made of 50 employers, the JEX team has completed angel round financing from Huobi and Node Capital. The core team is from OKCoin and has extensive experience in product design, development, and operation of the blockchain asset trading platform.

