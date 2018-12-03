The Fortune Global Tech Forum: UnPay Wins Fortune China Innovation Award; to Empower Digital Payment 4.0 Worldwide

GUANGZHOU, CHINA – Media OutReach – December 3, 2018 – The annual Fortune Global Tech Forum, held for the second time in China, saw a convergence of the brightest and most innovative people in the technology, media, entertainment and finance industries. One fintech startup stood out above the rest; UnPay, a global fintech company that enables cross-border financial services via its open platform, bagged the highly-coveted Fortune China Innovation Award in the Fintech and Blockchain category.









UnPay CEO, Zhenghua at the panel

The Fortune China Innovation Award competition aimed to uncover the most promising startups across a variety of industries. Each of the 12 finalists showcased the innovation of their products and services within four minutes, and then withstood a gruelling question and answer segment from the judges.









Co-founder, Jenny, receiving Fortune China Innovation Award from the judges

UnPay’s co-founder Ms Jenny Zhao, impressed the judges when she highlighted the platform’s unique capability in providing a one-stop, global payment service. As the first company to deliver a comprehensive portfolio of financial services end-to-end, UnPay also has lofty ambitions to construct a global hub that integrates capital and information exchanges for merchants around the world. Those lofty ambitions paid off with the innovative company walking away with the esteemed award.

In addition to its big win in the competition, UnPay CEO and Founder, Mr Zhang Zhenghua, also shared his insights on the payment landscape as well as his vision in providing a global network of financial services, at the panel, Fintech: Who Needs Cash, Anyway?

Commenting on the state of payment, industry veteran and payment powerhouse, Zhenghua, said that the world is currently embracing mobile payment. As the leader in this area, China has the capability to help emerging markets develop and digitalise their payment ecosystems. These markets, which account for over 60% of the countries worldwide, can upgrade their societies to the next level through digitalisation.

Augmenting his point on China’s leadership, Zhenghua observed that China is already in digital payment 4.0 and has ushered in a new era of digital payment. Payment 1.0 started with barter trade, 2.0 with paper money, 3.0 with global credit cards and the current phase of 4.0 with digital payment.

To enable emerging markets to keep up with the worldwide push for cashless societies, UnPay aims to empower digital payment capabilities via its platform. It also strives to provide an extensive network of payment exchange services worldwide that will increase efficiency in global trade, capital and services.

The theme of this year’s forum was “Innovation in the Age of Artificial Intelligence”. The two-day event shone the spotlight on the rapid pace of technological advancement and evolution of trends. Prominent speakers came from the world’s most successful enterprises and conglomerates such as Ant Financial, Ctrip and Tencent.

Founded just a year ago, UnPay is already connected to over 500 mainstream payment methods in more than 200 countries and regions. It currently has over 14 offices across various regions such as Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and its regional headquarters in Singapore.