The founder of Vine just announced the name of his next video app — and it’s set to launch in spring 2019

caption Byte, a new looping video service from one of the creators of Vine, is set to launch next spring. source Byte

Vine founder Dom Hofmann revealed Thursday he would be releasing a new looping video app next spring.

The app will be called Byte.

Vine was a massively popular video service that Twitter acquired in 2012 and shut down four years later.

Dom Hofmann, one of the cofounders of Vine, plans to launch a similar app called Byte next spring. Like Vine, Byte will feature looping videos, Hofmann announced Thursday on Twitter.

our new looping video app is called byte. launching spring 2019 pic.twitter.com/C3FMvkcIwc — dom hofmann (@dhof) November 8, 2018

Vine was an app that allowed users to create and share six-second-long videos that it looped infinitely. Twitter acquired the app in 2012, and by 2015, it had attracted some 200 million active users.

caption Vine was cofounded by Dom Hofmann, Rus Yusupov, and Colin Kroll source Twitter/@dhof; Linkedin/rus-yusupov; Getty Images/Bryan Steffy

But Twitter struggled to find a way to make money off the app and shut down its core features in 2016, much to the disappointment of millions of Vine fans.

After the shutdown, another looping video service has caught on with consumers – TikTok. In September, TikTok was the most downloaded social app in the US.

Despite that, Vine loyalists have been calling for a return of their beloved app ever since Twitter shuttered it.

Hofmann has been listening. He announced last November that he was building a Vine successor. Since then snippets of information about it have trickled out through a forum site, Hofmann’s Twitter account, and a TechCrunch report.