From troubled childhood to electric chair: The full timeline of Ted Bundy’s life and murder spree

Theodore Robert Bundy, also known as Ted Bundy, is one of America’s most infamous serial killers.

Bundy killed over 30 people, possibly more, and was executed by electrocution 30 years ago this January.

Netflix’s docuseries “Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes,” and the highly anticipated movie “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” starring Zac Efron coincide with the 30th anniversary of Bundy’s execution.

Here is a timeline of Bundy’s life and crimes.

Theodore Robert Bundy was born on November 24, 1946, in Burlington, Vermont.

Bundy is often described as having a rough childhood. He spent his early years with his maternal grandparents, who raised him as their son, and Bundy thought his mother was his sister, said Al Carlisle, a prison psychologist who once interviewed Bundy, in the documentary “The Ted Bundy Tapes.” He apparently didn’t find out who his birth mother was until later in life.

Forensic psychologist and FBI and law enforcement consultant Darrel Turner told INSIDER previously that Bundy exhibited signs of conduct disorder as a child.

“He also looked at violent pornography at a young age and read detective magazines voraciously,” Turner told INSIDER. “There is a large body of law enforcement that believes he killed a neighborhood girl when he was still a teenager.”

Bundy’s first attack is believed to be in January of 1974.

It’s important to note that this was Bundy’s first known attack. He assaulted 18-year-old Karen Sparks, who was a student at the University of Washington, by breaking into her apartment, sexually assaulting her, and beating her.

She survived, but she sustained severe brain damage and has no memory of what had happened to her, according to “Inside Edition.”

Lynda Ann Healy was his first confirmed murder just one month later.

caption Bundy’s first known murder was on February 1, 1974. source Bettman/Getty Images

Healy was another student at UW. Bundy also broke into her apartment and abducted her on February 1. He later confessed to her murder, according to the AP.

From the span of January to July 1974, Ted Bundy is believed to have killed 8 women in Seattle.

Bundy killed Healy, Donna Gail Manson, Susan Elaine Rancourt, Brenda Carol Ball, Georgeann Hawkins, and Denise Naslund, all in Seattle. After killing Rancourt, Bundy also killed Roberta Kathleen Parks in Corvallis, Oregon.

Experts later noted that Bundy’s victims all seemed to be in their early 20s with long, dark hair parted in the middle.

Bundy then moved to Salt Lake City to attend law school, where he killed additional people.

He murdered Nancy Wilcox, Melissa Smith, Laura Aime, and Debi Kent between October and November 1974.

Bundy attempted to kidnap Carol DaRonch, but she escaped.

On November 8, 1974, DaRonch was shopping when a man who identified himself a police detective stopped her. He said that there was attempted theft of her car, and called her outside to do a police report.

According to DaRonch in “Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes,” Bundy claimed that the police were holding someone at the station and he needed her to go with him. He then pulled over, handcuffed her and attempted to hit her with a crowbar, but she escaped. She reported the attempted kidnapping to police, which led to his arrest in August 1975.

Ted Bundy killed Caryn Eileen Campbell in January of 1975.

Campbell’s body was found nude about a month later near an Aspen ski resort. Bundy later confessed to this killing.

Bundy killed additional women before being arrested.

caption Bundy and Elizabeth Kloepfer. source Netflix

He murdered Julie Ann Cunningham, Denise Lynn Oliverson, Lynette Dawn Culver, and Susan Curtis.

Around that same time, Bundy’s longtime girlfriend called the police and shared her suspicions about Bundy.

At the time, news of the kidnappings and possible murders were making headlines, and Bundy’s girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer suggested Bundy’s name to police as a suspect.

After an initial phone call to the police, they brought Kloepfer in for an interview.

In audio presented in “Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes,” Kloepfer said, “He mentioned an incident about following a sorority girl. When he was out late at night and he would follow people like that. But he tried not to but he just did anyway.”

Also according to the Netflix documentary, Kloepfer found a bag of women’s underwear, a bowl of house keys, and a knife in his car.

Kloepfer also shared an anecdote which raised suspicion for her: “The night Brenda Ball disappeared he’d been with me and my family and he left early in the evening and the next day was late to my daughter’s baptism. And then he said, ‘it’s pretty scary, isn’t it?'”

In August 1975, Bundy was pulled over by police and arrested.

caption Materials found in Bundy’s car. source Wikimedia/Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office

While driving through a suburb of Salt Lake City, Bundy was pulled over by police. They found handcuffs, a rope, an icepick and more in his car, and arrested him as he matched the description of DaRonch’s kidnapper.

The police also obtained a search warrant for his apartment, where they discovered more circumstantial evidence.

On March 1, 1976, he was convicted of the kidnapping of DaRonch.

caption Bundy was sentenced to 15 years. source Bettmann/ Getty Images

On March 1, 1976, Bundy was convicted of the aggravated kidnapping of DaRonch.

He was sentenced to a minimum of one year and a maximum of 15 years for kidnapping, but because he was suspected in Campbell’s murder, he was sent to Utah to stand trial in that case.

On June 7th, 1977, Ted Bundy escaped from prison.

caption Ted Bundy was wanted by the FBI. source Bettmann / Contributor/GettyImages

While in a pre-trial hearing, Bundy jumped two stories from one of the courtroom windows.

He was missing for six days until Bundy was captured by the FBI, and Bundy went straight to trial after being found.

Five new charges were filed against Ted Bundy on June 16, 1977.

An FBI document shows that the additional charges included “four felony charges – two counts of felonious escape and one count each of burglary and auto theft – and a misdemeanor count of theft.”

Conviction on all of the escape-related charges that Bundy faced could alone amount to 90 years in prison and $130,000 in fines.

On December 30, 1977, Ted Bundy escaped from police custody for the second time.

caption Bundy was in jail in Garfield County Jail. source Wikimedia Commons

After reports from other inmates that Bundy was planning flee, he escaped jail.

Prison guards had planned to hire a welder to install extra bars in Bundy’s cell after the reports that he was planning to escape, but the welder never got around to it.

The sheriff department reported that Bundy removed the light fixture, slid through the 12-inch hole, crawled through the ceiling, dropped down in a different location and walked out of the jail.

Bundy made his way down to Tallahassee, Florida and attacked women in the Florida State University Chi Omega sorority house on Jan. 15, 1978.

Bundy had been living in an apartment near the university under the name Chris Hagen.

He broke into Chi Omega while members were asleep and beat repeatedly and strangled two of the women, Margaret Bowman and Lisa Levy, to death, and beat Karen Chandler and Kathy Kleiner, who survived the attack.

In addition to the women in the Chi Omega house, Bundy also attacked Cheryl Ann Thomas in her home the same night just a few blocks away. He broke her jaw and severed a nerve ending near her ear.

Ted Bundy murdered 12-year-old Kimberly Leach on February 9, 1978.

caption The gravestone of Kimberly Leach. source Acey Harper/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images

Bundy abducted Leach near her junior high school. Her body was found strangled in April of that year. Experts noted that this killing broke his “pattern” of slayings since Leah is the only known underage victim of Bundy’s.

He was arrested within a week of Leach’s murder after police stopped him for driving a stolen vehicle.

In June of 1979, Ted Bundy went on trial for the murders at the Chi Omega sorority house.

Bundy insisted on acting as his own attorney, and even cross-examined witnesses during his trial. Bundy was found guilty of murder and was sentenced to death by electric chair.

Bundy’s second Orlando trial was held for the Kimberly Leach murder in January 1980.

caption Bundy represented himself. source Bettmann / Contributor/ Getty Images

The court found Bundy guilty once again, but this time for the murder of 12-year-old Leach on February 7, 1980. He was again sentenced to death.

During the 1980 Leach trial, Bundy married Carole Ann Boone on a technicality.

caption Bundy proposed to Boone as she was acting as a witness on the stand. source Netflix

Carole Ann Boone met Bundy while working at the Washington State Department of Emergency Services. She eventually moved to Florida to be closer to him, according to The Sun.

The pair were told they could not marry, but Bundy found a legal loophole. During the Leach trial, Bundy called Boone as a witness. While he was questioning her, he asked her if she wanted to marry him. When she confirmed that she did, Bundy said: “I do hereby marry you.”

The law declared that “a public declaration, properly phrased, in an open courtroom in the presence of court officers would make the ceremony legal.” So, the two were legally married during the trial.

In 1981, Boone gave birth to Bundy’s daughter.

caption Carole Boone, Rose Bundy, and Ted Bundy. source Netflix

Bundy became a father while on death row to a baby girl named Rose. Conjugal visits weren’t allowed at the prison in Starke, Florida but according to Boone, it was fairly easy to break the rules.

In an audio recording of Boone in “Conversation with the Killed: The Ted Bundy Tapes” Boone said “there was a black guard that was really nice. After the first day, they just, they didn’t care. They walked in on us a couple of times.”

Boone and Bundy divorced in 1986.

caption Carole Boone. source Netflix

Boone moved out of Florida and divorced Bundy in 1986, according to Refinery29. She took her two children, Rose and her son from a previous marriage, with her.

Ted Bundy was executed by electric chair at 7:06 a.m. on January 24, 1989, at Florida State Prison in Starke, Florida.

caption The body of Theodore ‘Ted’ Bundy is taken to the Alachua County Medical Examiner’s office following his execution at 7:16 a.m. Bundy was executed for the murder of Kimberly Leach of Lake City. source Bettmann / Contributor/ Getty Images

After spending a little over nine years on death row, Bundy’s life ended in Florida. His final words were “I’d like you to give my love to my family and friends.”

It is speculated that Bundy may have killed over 100 women. However, Bundy confessed to killing 36 women.

