The Future Of Real Estate Driven By Big Data Analytics

ERA Trusted Advisers elevating real estate advisory with revolutionary PropTech, empowering them to make well-informed, data-driven decisions for homebuyers

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 20 November 2019 – ERA Realty Network (ERA) is driving its entire sales force towards becoming more efficient data-driven property advisers by capitalising on big data analytics. Latest updates on the agency’s in-house mobile application (iERA) will enable salespersons to view real-time market trends reports, enabling them with the most accurate of property information and well-informed advisory services for their clients.





A walkthrough of the new features on the app was done during ERA Q4’19 Career Advancement Day on 12 November 2019. Held every quarter by the best real estate agency in Singapore, as awarded by International Property Awards, the event was attended by over 1,000 real estate top leaders and achievers.





“As technology advances, so must we. It is imperative for us to be at the top of our game, which is why we continually enhance the iERA app for our teammates to leverage for their business. In turn, this benefits clients as they will be able to make better decisions with our data-driven advisory services. It’s a win-win situation,” says Mr Jack Chua, Chief Executive Officer, ERA.

ERA Trusted Advisers can now generate property market trends using real-time data via the iERA app, enabling them with the most accurate of information for their clients





Pulling statistics from multiple data points such as Urban Redevelopment Authority and Housing and Development Board, the enhanced iERA app is capable of producing market trend reports in data-driven charts based on Property Category, Year From, Property Type, Project Names, Districts, Street Name, Region and Tenure; with additional comparison function based on Average PSF or Volumes, in real-time. There are also other advanced options available for deeper analyses and agents can easily share such reports with their clients.





The app now also features a new function called the “Tower View”, which provides the transaction data for an entire project. Salespersons can now easily view the latest Transaction Prices and Price Per Square Foot of any tower of interest, no matter Private Residential or Commercial/Industrial.

New homes prospecting gone digital with Project Webs





The latest personalised ‘Project Webs’ function is the most revolutionary tool to be ever released in the iERA app at zero cost to ERA salespersons, thus saving precious time and money to focus on providing professional real estate advisory to clients.

In line with the agency’s move to harness the power of digital, one of its newest app features provides access to a library of developer-grade high converting websites, allowing agents to publish their own new launch project websites, simply by the click of a few buttons.

Agents are also able to customise lists of projects suited to the clients’ needs, personalising their services and further positioning them as ‘trusted advisers’.





Showcasing professionalism on Personal Web

Questions on ethical standards about the industry have surfaced recently, following a case on unprofessional services by a salesperson from another agency. There are a total of 15 salespersons who have received disciplinary action and suspension this year. While 11 of them come from the two largest listed agencies in Singapore, only 1 suspended salesperson is from ERA. “The number of complaints we have received is less than 0.1% on average. Taking into account the volume of transactions we do in a year, the percentage is considered very small,” says Chua.

To ensure that ERA agents always maintain the highest standards of ethics and professionalism, every salesperson showcases their professional credentials on the Personal Web, a customised website reflecting their Profile, Transaction Statistics, Customer Reviews, Award Received, Training Attended, Project Listings and Existing Listings.

The latest Personal Web update also boasts the integration of the Events/Seminars feature, allowing ERA agents to personally invite their customers and external salespersons to such events, and manage follow-up action.

Empowering future real estate advisers with iERA analytics





Released in August this year, the data-crunching app is capable of producing comprehensive reports of where potential sellers are, based on strategic targeting of certain projects or areas such as:

Temporary Occupation Period of Condos by District (announced in Q3)

Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) of Executive Condos by District

MOP of Built-To-Order projects by Estate

Potential Resale Sellers by Profitable Transactions

Profitable Resales by Gross Profit Percent

Resale Condo units sitting on profit

Transaction Data of Private Residential or Commercial/Industrial projects by Block

“We want to enable a more seamless and efficient real estate experience for both our agents and clients,” says Chua. “In the next year, the iERA app will continue to evolve alongside digital advancements, to serve them to the best of our abilities,” he adds.





About ERA

ERA Realty Network Pte Ltd (ERA) has been setting and redefining industry standards through the pioneering of real estate concepts, technologies, initiatives and services since its inception in 1982. ERA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SGX Mainboard Listed, APAC Realty Limited.

Headquartered in Singapore, ERA Asia Pacific has a vast network of offices throughout the Asia Pacific region with over 17,818 associates spanning across 9 other countries: Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan and Vietnam. In February 2019, APAC Realty announced its acquisition of the ERA master franchisor for Indonesia and also taking direct ownership of the Thailand ERA master franchise through a partnership.

In Singapore, we are one of the largest real estate agencies with over 6,818 associates, providing a diverse range of professional services and solutions for: Private and HDB residential resale, residential leasing, project marketing, commercial and industrial, property management, auction, valuation and research.

Through extensive network, innovative technological tools and refining the Ultimate Agent Training Programme, a series of specially curated training courses developed for ERA associates, over the years, ERA is able to revolutionise their associates’ skills, equip them with the latest trends and insights of the property market, and help them stay ahead of the competition.

