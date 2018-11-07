The Global Group: Proud Sponsor of Argentine Artist Carolina Kollmann’s Exhibition of Chinese Physiology 3D

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 7 November 2018 – International venture capital and angel investment firm the Global Group proudly presents Chinese Physiology 3D by Argentine artist Carolina Kollmann, a solo exhibition featuring a combination of 3D printmaking technology painted with acrylics on canvas. The opening night of the event, held at the renowned Areteos Art Space in Central, hosted special guests including Dr. Johnny Hon, Founder and Executive Chairman of the Global Group and Honorary Consul of Grenada in Hong Kong, Mr. Gustavo Fazzari, Argentine Consul General in Hong Kong and Macao, Ms. Vicky Xu, Founder and CEO of Areteos Family Office, the Argentine artist Carolina Kollmann, and VIP industry representatives.

The Global Group has always been a keen supporter of the arts and strives to promote interest in and appreciation of art and culture. It has forged partnerships with many prestigious institutions for regional and international art projects. This current exhibition therefore reflects the Global Group’s commitment to enhance people’s lifestyle and well-being by helping to bridge the new frontiers between different cultures from around the world.

The Carolina Kollmann’s Exhibition of Chinese Physiology 3D, as one of the major highlights of the 7th Edition of the Argentina Festival in Hong Kong, spotlights seven 3D paintings and a video, exhibiting the creative inspiration and uniqueness of 3D painting. With her observation as an Argentine artist, Carolina Kollmann is fascinated by the huge differences in Chinese physiology and aesthetics, that when combined make a complete and interesting Art Subject. The artworks were created by using high-relief, a new technic to enhance and accentuate the objects. Carolina hopes to draw attention to the variety that often goes unnoticed or is taken for granted in both cases.

Carolina Kollmann said: “I am very honoured to have the support of the Global Group, which has helped make this exhibition a success. After being able to observe the interesting characteristics of Chinese physiology and culture as a permanent resident in Hong Kong, the idea came to me when I was capturing characters of different ages through my sketches. Combining with 3-dimensional mixed media, I would like to further investigate aesthetically into Chinese physiology.”

Dr. Johnny Hon, Founder and Executive Chairman of the Global Group and Honorary Consul of Grenada in Hong Kong, commented: “We are excited to support Carolina’s exhibition and thereby provide a unique platform for a Hong Kong audience to embrace Argentinian culture. Through partnerships and collaborations with different consulates in the future, we hope to pique public interest and foster appreciation of art and culture in our society, as well as let more Hong Kong people understand different countries and their ways of life.”









Dr. Johnny Hon, Founder and Executive Chairman of the Global Group and Honorary Consul of Grenada in Hong Kong, Mr. Gustavo Fazzari, Argentine Consul General in Hong Kong and Macao, Ms. Vicky Xu, Founder and CEO of Areteos Family Office, the Argentine artist Carolina Kollmann, attended the opening night of Chinese Physiology 3D exhibition.





The VIP guests attended to celebrate the opening night of Chinese Physiology 3D exhibition.





The opening night of Chinese Physiology 3D exhibition was held at Areteos Art Space in Central.





First seven paintings for public viewing at Areteos Art Space from November 1st-15th.

“Chinese Physiology 3D” by Carolina Kollmann

Date: 1st-15th November 2018 (10am-7pm)

Venue: Areteos Art Space — G4, 1 Hollywood Road, Central, HK





Art Talk — “An infusion of inspiration, references, technics and the making of true-self Art”

Date: 13 November 2018 (6pm)

Venue: Areteos Art Space — G4, 1 Hollywood Road, Central, HK

Speaker: Carolina Kollmann

Free admission

About the Global Group

Established in 1997, the Global Group has evolved beyond financing high-yield technology companies into helping its clients from the grassroots level to develop, fund and expand their own businesses. As a venture capital company, the Global Group brings resources and funding to support innovative enterprises at every stage of their development, from start-ups right through to IPOs. Its wealth of experience investing across a wide range of sectors and industries, coupled with its strong network of political and business contacts, enables the Global Group to successfully assist clients in raising funds and growing their businesses with the ultimate aim of enhancing their financial, physical and lifestyle well-being. More information here: www.global.hk.

About Carolina Kollmann

Carolina Kollmann began her formal art education at the National School of Fine Arts Prilidiano Pueyrredón, Buenos Aires University, Argentina, and was awarded an international scholarship for Advanced Studies of Fine Art at the Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design, London. It was there she developed her figurative painting style, characterised by solid structures and a sense of colour that accentuates shape and gives a sculptured appearance to her paintings. Fascinated by scenes of lower- income groups in Hong Kong, Carolina Kollmann hopes to express a sense of humanity in her artwork by depicting who she sees in the city. She currently lives in Hong Kong where she both teaches and exhibits. Her most recent exhibition was at La Rotunda, Exchange Square, Hong Kong. More information here: www.carolinakollmannart.com.