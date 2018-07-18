The glut of durians has led some stall owners to give it away for free – and there’s still time to grab some for yourself

Thanks to the oversupply of durians from Malaysia, prices have been dropping but some stall owners have also resorted to giving them away for free, reported The Straits Times.
The English daily paid a visit to Ah Lan Fresh Fruits Stall in Balestier on Tuesday (July 17) evening where owner Lee Chiew Lan shared that she has been giving away 300kg of durians daily – including red prawn and D24 varieties – since Monday.
Madam Lee said she will continue to do it until today to thank customers for supporting her business though the decades.
Shin Min Daily also reported Sam Fruit Trading in Tampines gave away 1300 kg of durians over two hours on Monday. It drew a crowd of over 500 even though the giveaway was meant for the elderly aged 60 and above only.
Owner Chan Chee Ning said: “We didn’t expect so many people to come to the stall. We asked the younger ones to let the older people eat, but some of them still took the durians, and we could not stop them.”
Undeterred, he will be repeating the giveaway for the elderly again next Monday.