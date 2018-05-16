The ‘God Of Dreams’ Awakens In Macau As City Of Dreams Stunning New Morpheus Hotel Opens Its Doors For A Sneak Preview

The “Icon of the New Macau”, designed by the late Pritzker Prize-winning architect Dame Zaha Hadid, targets to open on June 15

MACAU, CHINA – Media OutReach – May 16, 2018 (Wednesday) – One of the most eagerly anticipated developments in Macau’s history opened its doors to media for a sneak peek tour today as Melco Resorts & Entertainment unveiled its new flagship hotel, Morpheus, at its renowned City of Dreams resort. Targeting to open on June 15 as the cornerstone of City of Dreams’ Phase III development, Morpheus is a unique architectural masterpiece designed by the late Dame Zaha Hadid DBE — legendary architect and the first woman to be awarded the prestigious Pritzker Architecture Prize.





A bold and distinctive icon of the new Macau, Morpheus is the first hotel brand to be wholly developed and created by Melco, and offers an ultra-luxurious addition to the already impressive range of world-class hotel facilities at City of Dreams. As well as bringing a new level of sophistication and contemporary design to the city’s hospitality scene, Morpheus also marks the latest in a succession of striking “world’s first” contributions that Melco has brought to Macau, strengthening the city’s development into a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure and demonstrating the company’s long-term commitment to the city.









The spectacular atrium comprising a 35-meter-high space will greet guests upon entering Morpheus and give an incredible view of the intriguing lower void.

A Spectacular Architectural Composition, A Triumph of Design

The design of Morpheus is inspired by jade artefacts, and the building is the world’s first free-form exoskeleton-bound high-rise architectural composition, incorporating a number of architectural and technological breakthroughs. A series of voids within the building implies an abstract figure of eight, displaying a unique aesthetic and creating exciting internal spaces, while the amount of steel used to achieve this composition totaled four times the weight of the wrought iron used to build the Eiffel Tower.









The interior spaces were designed to allow guests to become fully immersed in the hotel’s contemporary futuristic hospitality experience, with approximately 770 five-star guest rooms, suites and villas, including three ultra-luxurious pool villas and six duplex villas. Upon entering the hotel, guests are greeted by a spectacular atrium comprising a 35-meter-high space that looks directly up into the lower void. Twelve panoramic lifts within the atrium provide guests with incredible views of both the atrium and the outside space as they travel between the voids of the building.





Duplex Villa at Morpheus hotel, City of Dreams, which offers approximately 770 rooms, suites and villas.





A Taste of Unparalleled Luxury

A feast for all the senses, Morpheus promises guests an alluring array of premium dining experiences from around the world. Legendary chef Alain Ducasse is building the World of Ducasse at Morpheus, which is a global culinary first: an entire floor dedicated to two Ducasse restaurants and a bar. Alain Ducasse at Morpheus is the celebrated chef’s first fine dining outpost in Macau which will serve up his signature expression of French contemporary haute cuisine, transporting diners to France from the first bite until the last. Voyages by Alain Ducasse, meanwhile, is a new concept that has been tailor-made for City of Dreams and will offer a unique take on Asian cuisines inspired by Ducasse’s travels over the past 30 years, as well as his most recent culinary discoveries.





Morpheus hotel at City of Dreams opened its doors to media for a sneak peek tour on May 14.





The Universe of Pierre Hermé at Morpheus marks the first collaboration between Maison Pierre Hermé Paris and a hotel property in Greater China. The Pierre Hermé Lounge brings the unique universe of tastes, sensations and pleasures created by Pierre Hermé, described by Vogue US as “the Picasso of Pastry” and awarded the title of World’s Best Pastry Chef at the World’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards in 2016.





Upon stepping into the refined surrounds of the Pierre Hermé Lounge, guests embark upon an exquisite sensory journey — the perfect way to explore Maison Pierre Hermé Paris’ world-famous creations, all executed with an extremely considered architecture of taste and precision, and presented with a modern flair.





The Universe of Pierre Hermé at Morpheus, which includes the Pierre Hermé Lounge, marks the first collaboration between Maison Pierre Hermé Paris and a hotel property in Greater China.





Yí is the only Chinese fine-dining restaurant in Asia to present a blend of regional Chinese cuisines served omakase-style. The restaurant has been designed by the Zaha Hadid team, meaning diners can enjoy a one-of-a-kind culinary experience from the comfort of a unique, cocoon-like setting.

A Holistic Journey of Pure Relaxation and Ultimate Indulgence

Designed to be the premier luxury spa in the region, the Morpheus Spa takes an unprecedented approach to the art of the spa journey. Stepping boldly out from the crowd with its array of world-exclusive concepts, globally acclaimed brands, and cutting-edge treatment programs, the Morpheus Spa brings a number of world-firsts to Macau, including its in-house Spa Butler concept and Snow Garden installation — the first spa concept in the world to feature real snow. Guests will also have the opportunity to feel like they are floating through the air at the sky-high pool, which is located 40 stories up, a dizzying 130 meters above the ground.





Located at Morpheus hotel, City of Dreams, the sky-high reflective pool is perched on level 40, a whopping 130 meters above the ground.





Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and CEO of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said: “It is our goal to offer a journey of the imagination and the sensation of personal triumph for tomorrow’s most sophisticated world travelers. An unprecedented masterpiece of quality, taste, and vision, Morpheus is destined to become the icon of the new Macau.”

