NBC sitcom ‘The Good Place’ to end after fourth season creator Michael Schur announced

NBC's "The Good Place" – a sitcom that delightfully balances heady topics like moral philosophy and the afterlife, with it's own brand of zany, optimistic humor – is ending after its fourth season.

On Friday night, the show’s twitter account posted a message from creator Michael Schur, announcing that the show’s upcoming season would be its last.

“Given the ideas we wanted to explore, and the pace at which we wanted to present those ideas, I began to feel like four seasons – just over 50 episodes – was the right lifespan.”

“Jeremy Bearimy, baby. We’ll get through this, and then you and I can chill out in the dot of the ‘i’ forever.”

The news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter on Friday night. And the show’s twitter account posted a message from creator Michael Schur, announcing that the show’s upcoming season would be its last. “Dear Residents of #TheGoodPlace Neighborhood 12358W…” the tweet begins, referencing the name of the afterlife neighborhood.

“After ‘The Good Place’ was picked up for season two, the writing staff and I began to map out, as best we could, the trajectory of the show,” Schur wrote. “Given the ideas we wanted to explore, and the pace at which we wanted to present those ideas, I began to feel like four seasons – just over 50 episodes – was the right lifespan.”

Schur is also known for co-creating beloved shows, including “Parks and Recreation” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine;” he was also a writer, occasional actor, and executive producer of “The Office.”

The show stars Kristen Bell and Ted Danson and cast of newcomers Jameela Jamil, William Jackson Harper, D’Arcy Carden, and Manny Jacinto. The ensemble, along with reoccurring appearances from Marc Evan Jackson, Maya Rudolph, and Adam Scott, drive this devilishly funny, plot-twist driven, food pun-filled show – which has a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Schur said in the statement that NBC and Universal TV are letting the creators “end it on our own schedule” – despite being tempted to continue it: “We don’t want to treat water just because the water is so warm and pleasant.”

“We ask the question very frequently, on this show, what do we owe to each other?” he wrote. “The answer, for me, is: I owe all of you a whole lot.”

For those sad to be losing “The Good Place,” I leave you with the words of Jackson Harper’s character Chidi Anagonye, “Jeremy Bearimy, baby. We’ll get through this, and then you and I can chill out in the dot of the ‘i’ forever.”