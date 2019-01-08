The Government will be taking over ElderShield from 2021 to ensure a smooth transition to CareShield Life

The Government will run ElderShield – an insurance scheme for people with severe disabilities – from 2021. Singapore Press Holdings

The Government will be administering ElderShield from 2021, taking over from private insurers Aviva, Great Eastern and NTUC Income, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Monday (Jan 7).

In a statement on Monday, MOH said that the Government will operate ElderShield – an insurance scheme for people with severe disabilities – on a not-for-profit basis.

“In the event that the actual claims experience turns out better than expected, there will continue to be premium rebates for ElderShield policyholders,” the statement said.

Under the new arrangement, ElderShield policyholders who choose to upgrade to CareShield Life can make a smoother transition.

From 2020, CareShield Life – a new compulsory government-run scheme intended to replace the optional ElderShield scheme – will be implemented for everyone between the ages of 30 and 40.

ElderShield policyholders who choose not to upgrade to CareShield Life will remain covered by their existing ElderShield policies.

Those not upgrading to CareShield Life will benefit as well. According to MOH, they will see improvements to the claims assessment process implemented for the scheme – such as an enhanced assessment framework that takes into account cognitive impairments.

The three private insurers – which are currently serving 1.3 million ElderShield policyholders – will transfer to the Government the liabilities and corresponding assets backing these liabilities for all policies under the ElderShield scheme. The valuation comes up to approximately $2.9 billion, MOH said.

No action is required on the part of existing ElderShield policyholders at this point. The private insurers will continue to issue new ElderShield policies and serve existing ones until 2021.

Also, holders of ElderShield Supplements will not be affected. They will continue to be served by their existing ElderShield Supplement insurers.