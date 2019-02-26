Here are the answers to every personality quiz you’ll ever take

caption Imagine Carrie taking BuzzFeed quizzes here. source HBO

We ran a survey with Morning Consult that asked nearly 9,000 Americans about their personality.

We asked which characters from “Friends” and “Sex and the City” they identified as, what their Meyers Briggs type was and their astrological sign – even whether they were #TeamEdward or #TeamJacob

America is a nation of Gryffindors, Starks, Rachels, Carries, and dog people

The internet is littered with personality quizzes. Which “Friends” character are you? Which sandwich? Which mid-tier burger joint? Which character from “The Godfather?” “Naruto?” “Sesame Street?” The format is so pervasive that it’s become a genre all to itself. Sites from Pottermore to BuzzFeed reap attention and revenue from users taking quizzes to discover who they really are.

We wanted to find out what was really going on here. So we partnered with Morning Consult for The Great American Personality Quiz. Sure, everyone’s taken that Harry Potter house quiz, but how many Gryffindors are there, truly? Who hasn’t tried out a “Friends” character quiz, but have we ever been told about the precise count of Phoebes? Plus, there’s no reason to stop there: What is the relationship between “Friends” and the “Sex and the City” character archetypes? Does your favorite starter Pokemon have anything to do with your favorite Beatle?

Read on to discover the results of our survey!

Americans are Gryffindors through and through.

Only 41% of the people surveyed could say which Harry Potter house they’d be sorted into, and most of those people went with the Hogwarts house of the three protagonists of the series, Gryffindor. The house of the primary antagonists of the series, the cunning Slytherins, came in last place, while Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff split the remainder.

One cool result is that the younger someone was, the more likely they were to have an answer to this question, but also the younger someone was the more likely they were to be in a house that wasn’t Gryffindor. So much of the characterization of the other three houses in the young-adult series came after the fact and online, in places younger respondents may have had more access to.

We’re a nation of Rachels.

Jennifer Aniston’s outgoing, if flighty, Rachel Green was the “Friends” character most people said they identified with, but all six characters are fairly popular. On-again-off-again-on-a-break paramour Ross Geller came in last place. Interestingly, the strongest link connecting to respondents to the friends was gender: men overwhelmingly identified with Chandler, Ross or Joey, while women overwhelmingly identified with Rachel, Monica or Pheobe.

Most people are dog people.

Nationwide, dogs are more popular than cats, and our survey respondents agreed. About half of respondents identified as dog people, a quarter as equal fans of both of mankind’s mammalian consorts, and about one in six as exclusively cat people. A robust 9% don’t care for cohabitating with anything that’s got more than two legs.

In the US, there are slightly more domestic cats than dogs, but that’s because the average number of cats per cat household is higher than the average number of dogs per dog household. So while there may be more dog lovers than cat lovers, the cat fans really like their cats and like to own a few of them.

We’re McCartney/Lennon fans.

Of those who could, about half named Paul McCartney as their favorite Beatle. A full 30% backed the late John Lennon, a crowd of fans who skewed younger and more liberal compared to the overall set of respondents. Ringos and Georges make up a tenth of the population each. And 21% of respondents didn’t name a favorite member of the Beatles.

We’re a bunch of Carries.

Of the 30% of people who responded to this question, 35.6% identified with Carrie Bradshaw, “Sex and the City’s” relatable protagonist played by Sarah Jessica Parker. A quarter of Americans are fun-loving and adventurous Samanthas, a fifth are put-together Charlottes, and 20% are feisty Mirandas.

People take personality quizzes seriously.

It’s far from a majority, but over a third of Americans polled say they use personality tests to make decisions at home or in their personal life. Younger people, raised from adolescence on a steady diet of sorting hats and clickbait quizzes, have the strongest affection for the medium.

And they take stock in their results.

Over half of the survey’s respondents assign at least some credibility to the results of personality surveys. Only an eighth of respondents think personality testing is total junk.

ESTP (extroverted, sensing, thinking, perceiving) was the most frequently chosen Meyers-Briggs personality type.

Most of these quizzes are “just for fun,” but Meyers-Briggs is a big business even though psychologists and researchers seriously question its utility. Its results divide quiz-takers into distinct and separate typologies, rather than quantifying the degree of extroversion. This has caused people who seriously study personality quizzes to dismiss it as “astrology for nerds.“

The reality is, any scientific system that actually informs accurate testing relies more on gradations and types than buckets. It’s not hard to get a totally different Meyers-Briggs test day-to-day, which undermines its use as a tool to actually study personality as a science.

But still, 36% of people volunteered a Meyers-Briggs type.

Despite ESTP being the most checked personality type, more people said they identified with introversion.

Overall, people who had an answer for this question tended towards introversion; they tended to make decisions based on their thoughts rather than their feelings; and were fairly split on whether they used intuition or their senses to read a situation.

Only a third of people say they make decisions using the Meyers-Briggs system.

While the personality quiz makes claims that it’s useful, not everyone uses it to make decisions at the home or office.

Almost 3 in 5 people believe the results, though.

Meyers-Briggs had a fair amount of credibility with respondents, and those surveyed tended to believe in it more than other ways of judging personality.

The most popular Super Smash Bros. character is Mario.

We learned that of the 60% of respondents who knew their starter in Super Smash Bros., many of them just picked Mario. The other two top characters, Yoshi and Donkey Kong, are other protagonists from top-selling games and are undeniably popular.

Though in the Super Smash Bros. universe Mario, Yoshi, and Donkey Kong are relatively average characters, they were the most popular picks, possibly because they have the most name recognition overall.

Pikachu – universally considered by students of the game to be an undisputed top-tier pick – was favored by just 8%. Moreover, Ness and Samus – each of whom has seen their esteem in the competitive Smash community wane over the years – were near the bottom of the picklist.

America is #TeamCap.

We asked people “In the movie ‘Captain America: Civil War,’ Captain America and Iron Man disagree about the level of oversight the government should have over the superhero alliance, the Avengers. Based off what you know about the disagreement, whose view do you agree with more?”

Half of respondents had no idea what we were talking about, a group I’ll call “Thors.” But the other half offered a robust opinion about the state of the Sokovia Accords and how that policy decision weighs on the minds of the preeminent team of super-powered vigilantes.

Iron Man advocated for more oversight over the activities of the Avengers, and backed consequences for the actions of Bucky Barnes. Captain America thought the Avengers should self-govern and thought betraying Barnes to the government was an error.

America is more “Winter is Coming” than “Fire and Blood.”

Of the “Game of Thrones” houses, which only 25% of Americans had an opinion on, the house to be was Stark by a mile, with token support for the Targaryen dynasty and Lannister monarchy. Tully, Tyrell and Greyjoy get mild amounts of love, but this is Stark country.

America is #TeamEdward.

Finally, we have settled the most divisive question in American history. America slightly prefers #TeamEdward over #TeamJacob, but US attitudes may change: When broken out by age, Gen Z were ride-or-die fans of Jacob Black, played by Taylor Lautner.

63 percent of respondents had no idea what starter Pokemon to pick. Most of the rest chose correctly.

There is a fundamental imbalance in the Kanto region, with Charmanders in high demand for new trainers, followed by proportionally consistent Squirtles, and then in last place the reliable Bulbasaurs.

There are a number of advantages to all of these types; Bulbasaur allows trainers to have a breezy experience in the first two gyms, and is an offensively and defensively balanced character. Squirtle carries early-game benefits as well, and also provides a robust defensive character in the late game and has an all-around utility according to analysis. Charmander looks cool and spits fire, and while the initial gym battles are painful and difficult, the relative rarity of the fire type compared to the abundance of grass and water types make the pick a forward-looking if initially frustrating one.

Overall, people want to be good.

The Dungeons & Dragons roleplaying game allows players to invoke a character alignment across two axis. They’re either lawful, chaotic or neutral, and they’re either good, evil or neutral. Overall, people tended to go for good, which makes for ideologically consistent roleplaying, with only a tenth of respondents preferring the dark side.

Three quarters of Americans say they’re visual learners.

There are a number of effective ways to retain information, and lots of techniques that help students internalize information based on those learning styles. Some can look at information or read it and retain it, others work best in a lecture or listening environment, and the third group work best when manually engaging with the material.

It turns out most people surveyed need to see information in order to absorb it.

Astrology is by far the best-known personality sorting system.

Unsurprisingly, the personality quiz that motivates thousands of column inches per year is also the most well known. All but 4% of the respondents were able to say what their zodiac sign was.

Still, that universal appeal also happens to mean that we weren’t able to link astrological signs to any other personality test results. That’s one side effect of the arbitrary nature of how people are sorted into zodiac signs, based only on the circumstances of their birth rather than the personality they grow into.

Almost a quarter of Americans rely on astrology to make personal or business decisions

One in ten people take this stuff really seriously, and regularly use astrological information to make decisions. Roughly a quarter of Americans in one way or another factor in their horoscope when making choices in their work or personal life.

Most don’t really believe it, though.

When all is said and done, the dedicated minority who abide and study astrology are outnumbered by majorities who just don’t believe in it at all. Only a third of Americans believe in astrology, and only one in nine believe it a lot.