3 minors are injured after a stabbing on a street in The Hague, Dutch police say

caption Police arrive at the Grote Marktstraat in The Hague after three people were wounded in a stabbing on November 29. source Sem Van Der Wal/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Three minors were injured on Friday in a stabbing in The Hague, Netherlands, Dutch police said.

Authorities said they were still searching for the attacker.

The attack came just hours after a terrorist incident in London, which left at least one victim dead and the suspect killed by police.

Three minors were wounded in a stabbing at a popular shopping district in The Hague, Netherlands, Dutch police said Friday.

The national broadcaster NOS said there was no immediate indication that the attack was a terrorist act.

Authorities said first responders were already at the scene and urged people to come forward with any images they may have taken of the incident.

Dutch police tweeted around 10 p.m. local time that they were still searching for the attacker. They added that authorities were in contact with the victims’ families.

The incident occurred in the Grote Marktstraat, a highly trafficked shopping street with a number of department stores and cafés.

The Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad reported that investigators found a large knife near a planter.

Photos and videos from the scene showed a heavy police presence along the street.

Volgens de eerste berichten zou er een #steekpartij zijn geweest in de #GroteMarktstraat, waarbij meerdere personen gewond zijn geraakt. Een @depolitieheli vliegt inmiddels boven het incident. pic.twitter.com/fkS8hJieQR — Redactie Regio15.nl (@regio15) November 29, 2019

Huge police presence after a stabbing on the Grote Marktstraat in the city center of #TheHague. At least one injured victim is transported to hospital. Local police say they have one in custody. pic.twitter.com/ueygPBokk4 — Redactie District8 (@RedactieD8) November 29, 2019

In de Grote Marktstraat in Den Haag, ter hoogte van de Hudson's Bay, heeft vanavond een steekpartij plaatsgevonden. Er zijn meerdere ambulances opgeroepen naar het warenhuis. Er zijn minstens drie personen gewond uit de winkel gehaald. Naar de dader wordt nog gezocht. pic.twitter.com/uign28zvCY — Jan Hofdijk (@JanHofdijk) November 29, 2019

The stabbing occurred just hours after a terrorist incident on London Bridge in the United Kingdom, in which at least one victim was reported killed and a suspect was tackled by civilians and shot dead by police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.