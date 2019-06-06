‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ showrunner says he ‘sees endgames’ for the show

caption June is back on season three of “The Handmaid’s Tale” and is building her own rebellion. source Elly Dassas/Hulu

Warning: There are minor spoilers ahead for “The Handmaid’s Tale” season three.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” showrunner, Bruce Miller, tells INSIDER he sees some endgames in sights for the show.

Miller doesn’t have a number of seasons in mind.

“When I get to the point where I feel like I’m inventing or supplanting, that’s not where I want to be and we’ll end the show.”

Miller says “The Handmaid’s Tale” author Margaret Atwood still reads all of the scripts and watches all of the episodes. Atwood has a sequel to her book coming out in September called “The Testaments,” which Miller says he knows a little about.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” showrunner has a few ideas in store for the show’s end, but he’s in no hurry to get to them just yet.

“I certainly see endgames, it’s nice to have,” Bruce Miller told INSIDER Tuesday in New York City while speaking about the Hulu series.

Based on the book of the same name from Margaret Atwood, the series depicts a not-too-distant future where women are silenced and those who are fertile are forced to bear children. The third season of the show premiered on the streaming service Wednesday and it’s all about June’s (Elisabeth Moss) uphill climb to start a rebellion against the powers of Gilead.

caption After having the opportunity to leave Gilead, June decided to stay behind to fight for the other women and get her child back. source Elly Dassas/Hulu

How much longer could it go on for? A season or two? Maybe three? Miller doesn’t think in terms of season numbers.

“My endgame is not as much as a number as… what I want at the end is I want a nice companion piece that you can put on your shelf next to the book or the books,” said Miller of how long he sees the show going on for. “What I’m looking to do is that, someone else who reads the book, will go and look at the series and it’ll dramatize, bring to life, flesh out Margaret’s world. And that’s what I’d like it to be in the end, is a companion piece,” said Miller, who recalled first reading the book in college and re-reading it dozens of times since.

“When I get to the point where I feel like I’m inventing or supplanting, that’s not where I want to be and we’ll end the show,” said Miller.

The show is very different from the 300-page book now, showing more of June’s story then we ever received in the original 1985 book. The book ends with a pregnant June entering into a van, uncertain if she’s about to escape Gilead or not. Her future is left open-ended and the book skips ahead about 200 years to an epilogue where Gilead’s regime has collapsed. On the show, June gave birth to that child and, at the end of season two, helped her flee to Canada with another handmaid, Ofglen (Alexis Bledel).

Miller tells INSIDER he doesn’t see the show as going off-book. Instead, it’s just filling in what happened between the 200-year gap. The show is using the book’s epilogue to help inspire and expand the narrative. Of course, he also has the author, Atwood herself, to speak with from time to time about the show as well.

“Margaret talked to me a lot about kind of, stuff,” said Miller. “Margaret, who is a beautiful writer, and incredible with words, is also kind of a very strong, meticulous story builder, and that’s born out by the fact that we’ve taken little slivers, the colonies, D.C., what other commanders are like, what the politics are, and turned those into whole episodes or whole seasons.”

“We’re still telling Margaret Atwood’s ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ and that’s not just our source material, and inspiration, but it actually is, the pieces of that story, we’re still telling. So, we still have quotes from the book in the voiceover. It’s very much Margaret Atwood’s world,” said Miller.

Since the show’s launch on Hulu in 2015, Atwood announced she’s working on a sequel to “The Handmaid’s Tale.” “The Testaments” is due out in September and will pick up 15 years after June stepped into the van, following the testaments of three female narrators from Gilead.

caption Elisabeth Moss is seen on the season three premiere of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” source Elly Dassas/Hulu

When asked how much he may know about that sequel, Miller chose his words carefully as not to give too much away.

“I know a little bit about what [Atwood’s] doing next. Most of the decisions I had made about this season, I had already made when we started to talk about [season three]. So I was just keeping her up-to-date,” said Miller. “She reads all the scripts… She watches all the episodes. And I think she’s wonderfully encouraging and enthusiastic. She’s not precious at all. She seems to be an expert at having her work adapted, which is a really interesting expertise. She’s very happy to kind of say, ‘Oh, wow, that’s cool, what else are you gonna do with it?'”

That’s a question fans will also be asking. With more material from Atwood on the way, a fourth season seems inevitable. But Miller couldn’t tell us just yet if the show will get a fourth season renewal.

“No one’s told me season four. It’s not up to me,” said Miller, adding, “I’d love that.”

You can watch the first three episodes of “The Handmaid’s Tale” on Hulu now.