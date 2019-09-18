THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘The Hangover’ 10 years later

caption “The Hangover” premiered in June 2009. source Photo courtesy of Legendary Pictures

It’s been 10 years since “The Hangover” first hit theaters in 2009.

Some of the cast has gone on to star in critically acclaimed movies, while others have left the industry altogether.

From Bradley Cooper to Ken Jeong, here’s what the cast of “The Hangover” has been up to for the past 10 years.

Ten years ago, stars like Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis, and Ken Jeong became overnight household names with the success of “The Hangover.”

The hit comedy – which follows the story of Doug (played by Justin Bartha) and three friends (Cooper, Ed Helms, and Galifianakis) as they head to Las Vegas for what transforms into a bachelor party-gone-wrong – launched several of the cast members’ careers and led to lucrative second and third installments in the “Hangover” trilogy.

A decade later, many of the movie’s actors and actresses have starred in many more films, received awards, and even started their own shows – or have taken a break from the spotlight altogether.

Read on to find out where the cast is now.

Bradley Cooper played Philip “Phil” Wenneck, a teacher and the childhood best friend of groom-to-be Doug Billings.

caption Phil Wenneck is the “cool guy” of the Wolfpack. source Warner Bros.

Before he appeared in the “The Hangover,” Bradley Cooper had smaller roles in movies “Wedding Crashers,” “Wet Hot American Summer,” and “He’s Just Not That Into You.”

He also made appearances in a few TV shows, including “Sex and the City” and “Law & Order,” and had a recurring role on the Jennifer Garner show “Alias.”

Cooper has appeared in multiple critically acclaimed movies since “The Hangover,” including the 2019 Oscar-nominated drama, “A Star Is Born.”

caption Bradley Cooper directed and starred in “A Star Is Born.” source Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Since 2009, Cooper has starred in buzzworthy films like “Silver Linings Playbook,” “American Hustle,” and “American Sniper.” He later lent his acting and directing skills to the 2018 remake of “A Star Is Born.” The film, which also stars Lady Gaga, earned seven Oscar nominations, including a best actor nomination for Cooper.

More recently, Cooper returned as the voice behind Rocket Raccoon in the box-office hit “Avengers: Endgame,” and is set to do so again for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” He is also scheduled to star in and direct the Leonard Bernstein biopic, “Bernstein.“

Ed Helms plays Dr. Stuart Price, a responsible dentist who ends up pulling his own tooth out after the bachelor party takes a wild turn.

caption Usually the responsible one of the group, Stu ends up with a missing tooth and a stripper for a wife after a night in Vegas. source Warner Bros.

Helms had already made a name for himself on TV by the time he played Dr. Stuart Price in the “Hangover” franchise.

Although the actor might be best known for his role as Stu, he was previously entertaining audiences as a correspondent on “The Daily Show” and memorably played Andy Bernard in the US version of “The Office.”

Helms continued to flex his comedic chops in films like “We’re the Millers” and “Tag.”

caption Ed Helms has stuck with the comedy genre. source Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Helms continued to play Andy Bernard in “The Office” throughout his time filming “The Hangover” franchise. After the last film hit theaters, the actor went on to star in the 2015 comedy “Vacation” alongside Christina Applegate.

More recently, he voiced the character of Kyle Carson in the “BoJack Horseman” TV series. He also stars alongside Demi Moore in the comedy/horror film “Corporate Animals,” which hits theaters on September 20.

Alan Garner, the eccentric future brother-in-law of Doug Billings, was played by comedian Zach Galifianakis.

caption Alan was a “one-man wolfpack” before he met Doug, Phil, and Stu. source Warner Bros.

Prior to his role in “The Hangover,” Galifianakis had several smaller parts on comedy shows.

Shortly before starring in the first “Hangover” film, he began interviewing celebrities on a talk show titled “Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis.” Everyone from Barack Obama to Bradley Cooper has taken part in an awkward interview for the show.

Galifianakis went on to prove he was much more than his character from “The Hangover,” earning critical acclaim for his supporting role in the Oscar award-winning film “Birdman.”

Although films like “Dinner for Schmucks” and “Due Date” weren’t a huge departure from what he was used to, Galifianakis impressed critics with his role in “Birdman,” and later went on to earn an Emmy nomination for his role in the FX series “Baskets.”

Up next, Galifianaki hits the road to interview more celebrities in “Between Two Ferns: The Movie,” which will be available on Netflix starting September 20.

Justin Bartha was absent during a majority of “The Hangover” as he played missing groom Doug Billings. However, he made more of an appearance in the later movies.

caption Doug ends up with a bad sunburn after getting locked on the roof of Caesar’s Palace. source Warner Bros.

Prior to his role in “The Hangover,” Bartha starred as Riley Poole alongside Nicholas Cage in the 2004 film “National Treasure,” as well as the 2007 sequel “National Treasure: Book of Secrets.”

The actor has taken on a few smaller roles since his “Hangover” days, appearing in the TV series “Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life,” as well as “The Good Fight.”

Although “National Treasure” and “The Hangover” seem to be Bartha’s biggest roles to date, he recently appeared alongside “Glee” star Diana Agron in a film titled “Against the Clock.”

Bartha also played Thomas H. Ince on an episode of the Comedy Central show “Drunk History.”

Heather Graham played Jade, a stripper and escort who ends up marrying Stu during a drunken night out.

caption “Carlos” is Jade’s baby. source Warner Bros.

Graham already boasted considerable star power by 2009 after appearing in popular films like “Drugstore Cowboy,” “Boogie Nights,” and “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me.”

In recent years, Graham has spent most of her time on television.

caption Heather Graham has worked as an actress, writer, and director. source Demis Maryannakis/STAR MAX/IPx

Graham has made appearances on multiple TV shows, including “Californication,” the anthology series “Law & Order True Crime,” and the TBS comedy “Angie Tribeca.”

The actress is returning to film this year where she will star alongside Aaron Eckhart and Tommy Lee Jones in the conspiracy thriller, “Wander.”

Ken Jeong played Leslie Chow, an international criminal who loves to have a good time.

caption Mr. Chow is the antagonist in “The Hangover.” source Warner Bros.

Before he was Mr. Chow in “The Hangover,” Jeong was a licensed physician in California. He later gave up medicine to become an actor, making his film debut in Judd Apatow’s “Knocked Up,” before going on to star in comedies like “All About Steve” and “Pineapple Express.”

Jeong became a household name after his role as gangster Leslie Chow in the “Hangover,” and is also best known for his role as Ben Chang in the TV series “Community.”

He’s since held several supporting comedic roles such as Dr. Allen Hu in “BoJack Horseman” and Gene in “Fresh Off The Boat.”

caption Ken Jeong is currently a judge on the Fox show “Masked Singer.” source Jerod Harris/FilmMagic

Ken Jeong has played a small role in multiple comedies since the conclusion of the “Hangover” trilogy, including “The Duff” and “Ride Along 2.”

Recently, he starred in the 2018 film “Crazy Rich Asians,” and made a brief appearance in the box-office hit “Avengers: Endgame.”

Tracy, the concerned wife-to-be of Doug Billings, is played by Sasha Barrese.

caption Tracy is Alan Garner’s sister. source Warner Bros.

Before starring in “The Hangover,” Sasha Barrese made quick appearances in films and TV shows like “American Pie,” “Boy Meets World,” “Legally Blonde,” “The Ring,” and “Supernatural.”

She’s best known for playing Tracy Billings in the “Hangover” trilogy.

Since appearing in the “Hangover” films, Barrese has left the movie industry.

caption Sasha Barrese appeared in a handful of supporting roles before starring in “The Hangover.” source Jason Kempin/Getty Images

She reportedly announced her plans to become a professional poker player back in 2014.

Rachael Harris played Melissa, Dr. Stuart “Stu” Price’s domineering girlfriend.

caption It is later revealed that Melissa cheated on Stu while on a cruise. source Warner Bros.

Prior to her role in “The Hangover,” Harris scored minor roles in a number of TV shows, including “Star Trek: Voyager” and “Sister, Sister.” She also appeared as a correspondent on “The Daily Show.”

Although she had a recurring role in the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” film series, Harris has mostly appeared on television.

caption Rachael Harris is known for her numerous television roles. source Morgan Lieberman/Getty Images

The actress appeared on episodes of “Modern Family,” “Archer,” “New Girl,” and “The Office.”

In 2015, Harris landed the role of Dr. Linda Martin on the show “Lucifer.” She also appears in “Suits” as Sheila Sazs.

Todd Phillips briefly appears as “Mr. Creepy” in the film.

caption Todd Phillips makes a small appearance in “The Hangover.” source Warner Bros.

Although he’s not technically an actor from the film, Phillips is responsible for writing and directing the trilogy, and has been known to make cameos in his films.

Before “The Hangover,” he was producing movies like “Old School,” “All The King’s Men,” and “The More Things Change.”

Since the release of the final “Hangover” movie, Phillips has gone on to work on films like “War Dogs” and “Due Date.”

caption Todd Phillips previously worked on the film “Borat.” source GP Images/Getty Images for Audi Canada

Phillips is the director of the upcoming “Joker” film, which stars Joaquin Phoenix.

Mike Epps played “Black Doug,” the laid-back drug dealer who sold Alan roofies.

caption “Black Doug” returns as the villain in the third installment of “The Hangover.” source Warner Bros.

Before starring in the first and second installment of “The Hangover,” Mike Epps was playing L.J. in “Resident Evil: Apocalypse” and “Resident Evil: Extinction.”

Although he’s best known for his time as “Black Doug,” Epps has gone on to star in a number of smaller roles.

caption Mike Epps is best known for his role as “Black Doug.” source Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

Epps’ upcoming roles include Carl Black in “The House Next Door” and Richard Pryor in the biopic, “Richard Pryor: Is It Something I Said?”

Bryan Callen played wedding-chapel owner Eddie Palermo in the first film.

caption Callen also plays Samir in “The Hangover Part II.” source Warner Bros.

Bryan Callen previously starred as Rob Rubino in “Entourage” and Bilson in “How I Met Your Mother” before playing Eddie in “The Hangover.”

He also had supporting roles in “Bad Santa” and “Sex and the City.”

Callen has reunited with his former “Hangover” director Todd Phillips for the upcoming “Joker” film.

caption The actor and comedian has appeared on several television shows. source Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Following “The Hangover,” Callen made a number of small TV appearances in shows like “Up All Night,” “Death Valley,” “In Plain Sight,” and “Kingdom.”

Callen currently portrays Rick Mellor on the ABC show “The Goldbergs.” He will also appear in the Todd Phillips-directed “Joker” as well as “Think Like A Dog” in 2019.

Phil Wenneck’s wife Stephanie was played by Gillian Vigman.

caption Gillian Vigman also appears in “The Hangover Part III.” source Warner Bros.

Prior to her role in the “Hangover” trilogy, Gillian Vigman played opposite Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly in the 2008 comedy “Step Brothers.”

Vigman has appeared on multiple television shows since her role in “The Hangover.”

source Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Vigman starred as Kim in nine episodes of “New Girl.” She also played Ida Abbott in the CW show “Life Sentence,” which was canceled after its first season.

Vigman is currently filming a TV movie called “Overshare.”