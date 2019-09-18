The 25 highest-paying jobs of 2019

- source
- Portland Press Herald/ Getty
- Physicians have the highest salaries of 2019, according to a new list compiled by job-posting site Glassdoor.
- Other healthcare professionals like dentists and nurse practitioners also earn six-figure salaries.
- Engineers and attorneys scored high on Glassdoor’s list as well.
You’ll need to go to school for over a decade, but getting a job in healthcare pays off – literally.
Physicians, pharmacy managers, and dentists earn the highest salary in the US out of all other jobs, according to a new report released by job-listing site Glassdoor. In fact, the median base pay for a doctor is nearly two grand a year.
Nurse practitioners, pharmacists, and physician assistants also earn six-figure salaries.
Engineers, specifically in software, scored high on the list as well. Software engineer managers can make $114,163 a year, for instance, and cloud engineers make nearly six figures.
Here’s Glassdoor’s full list of the 25 top paying professions in 2019:
25. Financial planning and analysis managers earn a median base salary of $94,874.
24. Analytics managers earn a median base salary of $95,238.
23. Information security engineers earn a median base salary of $95,786.
22. Data scientists earn a median base salary of $97,027.
21. Attorneys earn a median base salary of $97,711.
20. Cloud engineers earn a median base salary of $98,626.
19. Site reliability engineers earn a median base salary of $100,855.
18. UX managers earn a median base salary of $102,489.
17. Systems architects earn a median base salary of $103,813.
16. IT program managers earn a median base salary of $104,454.
15. Plant managers earn a median base salary of $104,817.
14. Data architects earn a median base salary of $104,840.
13. Solutions architects earn a median base salary of $106,436.
12. Applications development managers earn a median base salary of $107,735.
11. Nurse practitioners earn a median base salary of $109,481.
10. Software development managers earn a median base salary of $109,809.
9. Corporate controllers earn a median base salary of $113,368
8. Physician assistants earn a median base salary of $113,855.
7. Software engineer managers earn a median base salary of $114,163.
6. Corporate counsels earn a median base salary of $117,588.
5. Enterprise architects earn a median base salary of $122,585.
4. Pharmacists earn a median base salary of $126,438.
3. Dentists earn a median base salary of $142,478.
2. Pharmacy managers earn a median base salary of $144,768 a year.
1. Physicians earn a median base salary of $193,415.
