The 25 highest-paying jobs of 2019

By
Allana Akhtar, Business Insider US
-
Dentists have the third highest-paying job of 2019.

Portland Press Herald/ Getty

  • Physicians have the highest salaries of 2019, according to a new list compiled by job-posting site Glassdoor.
  • Other healthcare professionals like dentists and nurse practitioners also earn six-figure salaries.
  • Engineers and attorneys scored high on Glassdoor’s list as well.
You’ll need to go to school for over a decade, but getting a job in healthcare pays off – literally.

Physicians, pharmacy managers, and dentists earn the highest salary in the US out of all other jobs, according to a new report released by job-listing site Glassdoor. In fact, the median base pay for a doctor is nearly two grand a year.

Nurse practitioners, pharmacists, and physician assistants also earn six-figure salaries.

Engineers, specifically in software, scored high on the list as well. Software engineer managers can make $114,163 a year, for instance, and cloud engineers make nearly six figures.

Here’s Glassdoor’s full list of the 25 top paying professions in 2019:

25. Financial planning and analysis managers earn a median base salary of $94,874.

Hero Images/Getty Images

24. Analytics managers earn a median base salary of $95,238.

Google Analytics

23. Information security engineers earn a median base salary of $95,786.

22. Data scientists earn a median base salary of $97,027.

Wikimedia Commons

21. Attorneys earn a median base salary of $97,711.

A lawyer researching in his office.
Hero Images/Getty Images

20. Cloud engineers earn a median base salary of $98,626.

BI

19. Site reliability engineers earn a median base salary of $100,855.

Getty Images/Hero Images

18. UX managers earn a median base salary of $102,489.

17. Systems architects earn a median base salary of $103,813.

Getty Images

16. IT program managers earn a median base salary of $104,454.

Getty Images

15. Plant managers earn a median base salary of $104,817.

John Phillips / Stringer / Getty Images

14. Data architects earn a median base salary of $104,840.

Getty Images

13. Solutions architects earn a median base salary of $106,436.

Paul Bence/Unsplash

12. Applications development managers earn a median base salary of $107,735.

UC Davis College of Engineering Follow/flickr

11. Nurse practitioners earn a median base salary of $109,481.

Geisinger Health System maternity ward nurse Nichole Madara enters and checks patient medical records.
Brad Bower/Reuters

10. Software development managers earn a median base salary of $109,809.

Maskot/Getty

9. Corporate controllers earn a median base salary of $113,368

filadendron/Getty Images

8. Physician assistants earn a median base salary of $113,855.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

7. Software engineer managers earn a median base salary of $114,163.

Hero Images/Getty

6. Corporate counsels earn a median base salary of $117,588.

Getty Images/Andreas Rentz

5. Enterprise architects earn a median base salary of $122,585.

Steve Marcus/Reuters

4. Pharmacists earn a median base salary of $126,438.

A pharmacist counts prescription drugs at the at the CentreTown Pharmacy in Ottawa
Reuters

3. Dentists earn a median base salary of $142,478.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

2. Pharmacy managers earn a median base salary of $144,768 a year.

Carsten Koall/Getty Images

1. Physicians earn a median base salary of $193,415.

A doctor and patient at one of ChenMed’s clinics
Courtesy ChenMed