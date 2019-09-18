The 25 highest-paying jobs of 2019

caption Dentists have the third highest-paying job of 2019. source Portland Press Herald/ Getty

Physicians have the highest salaries of 2019, according to a new list compiled by job-posting site Glassdoor.

Other healthcare professionals like dentists and nurse practitioners also earn six-figure salaries.

Engineers and attorneys scored high on Glassdoor’s list as well.

You’ll need to go to school for over a decade, but getting a job in healthcare pays off – literally.

Physicians, pharmacy managers, and dentists earn the highest salary in the US out of all other jobs, according to a new report released by job-listing site Glassdoor. In fact, the median base pay for a doctor is nearly two grand a year.

Nurse practitioners, pharmacists, and physician assistants also earn six-figure salaries.

Engineers, specifically in software, scored high on the list as well. Software engineer managers can make $114,163 a year, for instance, and cloud engineers make nearly six figures.

Here’s Glassdoor’s full list of the 25 top paying professions in 2019:

25. Financial planning and analysis managers earn a median base salary of $94,874.

24. Analytics managers earn a median base salary of $95,238.

23. Information security engineers earn a median base salary of $95,786.

22. Data scientists earn a median base salary of $97,027.

21. Attorneys earn a median base salary of $97,711.

caption A lawyer researching in his office. source Hero Images/Getty Images

20. Cloud engineers earn a median base salary of $98,626.

19. Site reliability engineers earn a median base salary of $100,855.

18. UX managers earn a median base salary of $102,489.

17. Systems architects earn a median base salary of $103,813.

16. IT program managers earn a median base salary of $104,454.

15. Plant managers earn a median base salary of $104,817.

14. Data architects earn a median base salary of $104,840.

13. Solutions architects earn a median base salary of $106,436.

12. Applications development managers earn a median base salary of $107,735.

11. Nurse practitioners earn a median base salary of $109,481.

caption Geisinger Health System maternity ward nurse Nichole Madara enters and checks patient medical records. source Brad Bower/Reuters

10. Software development managers earn a median base salary of $109,809.

9. Corporate controllers earn a median base salary of $113,368

8. Physician assistants earn a median base salary of $113,855.

7. Software engineer managers earn a median base salary of $114,163.

6. Corporate counsels earn a median base salary of $117,588.

5. Enterprise architects earn a median base salary of $122,585.

4. Pharmacists earn a median base salary of $126,438.

caption A pharmacist counts prescription drugs at the at the CentreTown Pharmacy in Ottawa source Reuters

3. Dentists earn a median base salary of $142,478.

2. Pharmacy managers earn a median base salary of $144,768 a year.

1. Physicians earn a median base salary of $193,415.