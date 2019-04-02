The 30 highest-paying jobs in Texas, where everything’s bigger — including the salaries

source Tim Warner/Getty Images

Everything’s bigger in Texas, including salaries.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, we found the 30 jobs with the highest average salaries in the Lone Star State.

As with many other states, the top categories were mainly filled by medical professions.

If you live in Texas and work in medicine, chances are you’re one of the top earners in the state.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Employment Statistics program, we found the 30 jobs with the highest average annual salaries in Texas as of May 2018, the most recently available data. 13 of the 30 highest-paying jobs in the Lone Star State were medical professions, making it the most lucrative industry for Texans.

Here are the 30 highest-paying jobs in the Great State of Texas.

Training and development managers make an average of $129,390 a year

Number of people employed in Texas: 1,920

What they do, according to O*NET: They plan, develop, and provide training and staff development programs, using knowledge of the effectiveness of methods such as classroom training, demonstrations, on-the-job training, meetings, conferences, and workshops.

Athletes and sports competitors make an average of $130,580 a year

Number of people employed in Texas: 310

What they do, according to O*NET: They participate in athletic events or competitive sports, according to established rules and regulations.

Purchasing managers make an average of $133,010 a year

Number of people employed in Texas: 5,390

What they do, according to O*NET: They plan, direct, or coordinate the activities of buyers, purchasing officers, and related workers involved in purchasing materials, products, and services. Includes wholesale or retail trade merchandising managers and procurement managers.

Air Traffic Controllers make an average of $133,260 a year

Number of people employed in Texas: 5,390

What they do, according to O*NET: They control air traffic on and within the vicinity of airports and movement of air traffic between altitude sectors and control centers, according to established procedures and policies. They also authorize, regulate, and control commercial airline flights according to government or company regulations to expedite and ensure flight safety.

Podiatrists make an average of $139,070 a year

Number of people employed in Texas: 460

What they do, according to O*NET: They diagnose and treat diseases and deformities of the human foot.

Health specialties teachers (postsecondary) make an average of $139,540 a year

Number of people employed in Texas: 13,930

What they do, according to O*NET: They teach courses in health specialties, in fields such as dentistry, laboratory technology, medicine, pharmacy, public health, therapy, and veterinary medicine.

Internists (general) make an average of $145,230 a year

Number of people employed in Texas: 13,930

What they do, according to O*NET: Physicians who diagnose and provide non-surgical treatment of diseases and injuries of internal organ systems. They provide care mainly for adults who have a wide range of problems associated with the internal organs.

Marketing managers make an average of $146,640 a year

Number of people employed in Texas: 12,910

What they do, according to O*NET: They plan, direct, or coordinate marketing policies and programs, such as determining the demand for products and services offered by a firm and its competitors, and identify potential customers. Develop pricing strategies with the goal of maximizing the firm’s profits or share of the market while ensuring the firm’s customers are satisfied. Oversee product development or monitor trends that indicate the need for new products and services.

Chemical engineers make an average of $147,720 a year

Number of people employed in Texas: 7,870

What they do, according to O*NET: They design chemical-plant equipment and devise processes for manufacturing chemicals and products, such as gasoline, synthetic rubber, plastics, detergents, cement, paper, and pulp, by applying principles and technology of chemistry, physics, and engineering.

Sales managers make an average of $148,000 a year

Number of people employed in Texas: 26,420

What they do, according to O*NET: They plan, direct, or coordinate the actual distribution or movement of a product or service to the customer. Coordinate sales distribution by establishing sales territories, quotas, and goals, and establish training programs for sales representatives. Analyze sales statistics gathered by staff to determine sales potential and inventory requirements and monitor the preferences of customers.

Financial managers make an average of $149,990 a year

Number of people employed in Texas: 39,580

What they do, according to O*NET: They plan, direct, or coordinate accounting, investing, banking, insurance, securities, and other financial activities of a branch, office, or department of an establishment.

Geoscientists (Except Hydrologists and Geographers) make an average of $150,140 a year

Number of people employed in Texas: 7,810

What they do, according to O*NET: They study the composition, structure, and other physical aspects of the Earth. May use geological, physics, and mathematics knowledge in the exploration for oil, gas, minerals, or underground water; or in waste disposal, land reclamation, or other environmental problems. May study the Earth’s internal composition, atmospheres, oceans, and its magnetic, electrical, and gravitational forces. Includes mineralogists, crystallographers, paleontologists, stratigraphers, geodesists, and seismologists.

Lawyers make an average of $150,250 a year

Number of people employed in Texas: 42,590

What they do, according to O*NET: They represent clients in criminal and civil litigation and other legal proceedings, draw up legal documents, or manage or advise clients on legal transactions. May specialize in a single area or may practice broadly in many areas of law.

Computer and information systems managers make an average of $154,650 a year

Number of people employed in Texas: 22,350

What they do, according to O*NET: They plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as electronic data processing, information systems, systems analysis, and computer programming.

Nurse anesthetists make an average of $154,650 a year

Number of people employed in Texas: 6,140

What they do, according to O*NET: They administer anesthesia, monitor patient’s vital signs, and oversee patient recovery from anesthesia. May assist anesthesiologists, surgeons, other physicians, or dentists. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.

Architectural and engineering managers make an average of $158,510 a year

Number of people employed in Texas: 12,920

What they do, according to O*NET: They plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as architecture and engineering, or perform research and development in these fields.

Petroleum engineers make an average of $167,280 a year

Number of people employed in Texas: 19,260

What they do, according to O*NET: They devise methods to improve oil and gas extraction and production, and determine the need for new or modified tool designs. Oversee drilling and offer technical advice.

Oral and maxillofacial surgeons make an average of $169,010 a year

Number of people employed in Texas: 460

What they do, according to O*NET: They perform surgery and related procedures on the hard and soft tissues of the oral and maxillofacial regions to treat diseases, injuries, or defects. May diagnose problems of the oral and maxillofacial regions. May perform surgery to improve function or appearance.

Dentists (general) make an average of $181,260 a year

Number of people employed in Texas: 8,110

What they do, according to O*NET: They examine, diagnose, and treat diseases, injuries, and malformations of teeth and gums. May treat diseases of nerve, pulp, and other dental tissues affecting oral hygiene and retention of teeth. May fit dental appliances or provide preventive care.

Pediatricians (general) make an average of $187,350 a year

Number of people employed in Texas: 2,280

What they do, according to O*NET: Physicians who diagnose, treat, and help prevent children’s diseases and injuries. They examine children regularly to assess their growth and development. They also prescribe or administer treatment, therapy, medication, vaccination, and other specialized medical care to treat or prevent illness, disease, or injury in infants and children.

Orthodontists make an average of $188,190 a year

Number of people employed in Texas: 610

What they do, according to O*NET: They examine, diagnose, and treat dental malocclusions and oral cavity anomalies. Design and fabricate appliances to realign teeth and jaws to produce and maintain normal function and to improve appearance.

Physicians and surgeons (all other) make an average of $199,370 a year

Number of people employed in Texas: 23,430

What they do, according to O*NET: This job category includes allergists and immunologists, dermatologists, neurologists, pathologists, physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians, radiologists, and urologists.

Airline Pilots, Copilots, and Flight Engineers make an average of $200,320 a year

Number of people employed in Texas: 9,570

What they do, according to O*NET: They pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing, multi-engine aircraft, usually on scheduled air carrier routes, for the transport of passengers and cargo. Requires Federal Air Transport Pilot certificate and rating for specific aircraft type used. Includes regional, national, and international airline pilots and flight instructors of airline pilots.

Psychiatrists make an average of $204,480 a year

Number of people employed in Texas: 1,240

What they do, according to O*NET: Physicians who diagnose, treat, and help prevent disorders of the mind.

Family and general practitioners make an average of $213,620 a year

Number of people employed in Texas: 8,200

What they do, according to O*NET: Physicians who diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases and injuries that commonly occur in the general population. May refer patients to specialists when needed for further diagnosis or treatment.

Dentists (all other specialists) make an average of $214,280 a year

Number of people employed in Texas: Not available

What they do, according to O*NET: This job category includes periodontists, pediatric dentists, and prosthodontists, among other dental specialists.

Obstetricians and gynecologists make an average of $215,300 a year

Number of people employed in Texas: 1,590

What they do, according to O*NET: Physicians who provide medical care related to pregnancy or childbirth and those who diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases of women, particularly those affecting the reproductive system. May also provide general medical care to women.

Surgeons make an average of $238,080 a year

Number of people employed in Texas: Not available

What they do, according to O*NET: Physicians who treat diseases, injuries, and deformities by invasive, minimally invasive, or non-invasive surgical methods, such as using instruments, appliances, or by manual manipulation.

Chief executives make an average of $239,680 a year

Number of people employed in Texas: 5,260

What they do, according to O*NET: Determine and formulate policies and provide overall direction of companies or private and public-sector organizations within guidelines set up by a board of directors or similar governing body. Plan, direct, or coordinate operational activities at the highest level of management with the help of subordinate executives and staff managers.

Anesthesiologists make an average of $260,690 a year

Number of people employed in Texas: 3,860

What they do, according to O*NET: Physicians who administer anesthetics prior to, during, or after surgery or other medical procedures.