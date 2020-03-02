The Highly Acclaimed Philips 65-inch OLED+984 TV Is Now Available in Asia

Combining the latest technologies with ease-of-use for the ultimate viewing and listening experience

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 2 March 2020 – Having already received universal acclaim and multiple awards, the 65-inch OLED+ 984 is now available in Asia. Reviewed by many critics to have one of the best visual and audio experiences ever packaged into a television, the Philips OLED+ TV is set to redefine the concept of Premium TV. The Philips OLED+ 984 is the achievement of a remarkably close collaboration between the design and engineering teams at Philips TV and audio experts from legendary British audio specialists Bowers & Wilkins.

Next Generation Visuals

The Philips OLED+ 984 not only promises true blacks, vibrant colours and superb contrast, it comes with award winning 3rd-Gen P5 Picture Processing that ensures breathtaking detail and quality realism. Fused with Dolby Vision and equipped with Philips signature Ambilight, this is more than a TV, it is an entertainment powerhouse.

The Philips four-sided Ambilight extends the action beyond the TV and into the room, to create an amazingly immersive viewing experience. Intelligent LEDs frame the four edges of the TV and cast on-screen colours onto the wall — in real time. Drama feels deeper. Action feels bigger. Music playlists come to life with light shows and the thrill of every game leaps right into the room. Turn on the room with Ambilight.

With a Philips HDR10+ TV such as the OLED+ 984, picture quality is even more immersive and lifelike. Dynamic metadata enables the TV to adjust brightness levels from frame to frame. From bright skies to candlelit temples, colours look authentic and original details are preserved. With OLED+, the difference is real.





Hear Every Nuance

Picture so lifelike demands true sound. A speaker enclosure exclusively designed by Bowers & Wilkins delivers thrillingly lifelike performance. An integrated sub-woofer, tweeters and full-range drivers produce deep, well-defined bass, pristine dialogue and crystal-clear high frequencies. Ready to knock your socks off with the punch it packs for its size — even at low volume. Watch an action packed thriller, a moving historical period drama, or simply let your favourite Spotify playlist liven up the living space. Hear details the artistes and directors intended for you to.

The suspended 3.0 sound system needs no other support. The twitter being positioned on top of the speaker enclosure speaks of many iconic speakers made by Bowers & Wilkins. Allowing for clean, clear conversations when someone is speaking or singing. The speaker enclosure is covered with a premium fabric by high-end textiles manufacturer Kvadrat. This beautiful wool-blend material is acoustically transparent, allowing every scintillating detail to flow freely from the speaker and fill the room.

Up-firing speakers let you get the most out of Dolby Atmos. Feel the drama flow above and around you — whether it’s spaceships flying overhead or the crowd in an arena. Get ready to have your breath taken away by the sheer enjoyment of both impeccable visual and audio pleasure packaged in this 65-inch OLED+ TV.





Connect and control effortlessly

The Philips OLED+ 984 comes equipped with voice command. Voice control the TV easily with the use of your TV remote, the Philips Remote app, or the Goggle Assistant app. Access any function you need without having to punch away at the traditional remote control buttons or meddle with cumbersome batteries. Want to play a game, watch Netflix or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell your TV.

With Google Assistant, you can also command all other compatible devises synced in your home. Dim the lights when it’s movie night, or set the temperature on your air conditioner for the perfect mood. The Philips OLED+ 984 is also controllable with Alexa-enabled speakers like the Echo Studio. Turn your TV on, change the channel, switch to your gaming console and more with Alexa.





Price and availability

The 65-inch Philips OLED+ 984 is available at MSRP SGD6,999 at Best Denki Singapore Pte LTD.

Find out more about the 65-inch Philips OLED+ 984 at www.philips.com.sg and watch the video on the Philips TV and Bowers and Wilkins collaboration at http://bit.ly/Philips984.





