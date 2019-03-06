Everything we know about MTV’s ‘The Hills’ reunion, so far

caption Justin Bobby Brescia, Stephanie Pratt, Frankie Delgado, Ashley Wahler, Jason Wahler, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Pratt, Gunner Pratt and Spencer Pratt attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. source Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

“The Hills” is coming back on MTV.

The premiere date isn’t set yet.

Old cast members like Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag, Whitney Port, Audrina Patridge, and Brody Jenner are returning.

There will be some new faces – including Mischa Barton and Kyle Massey.

In August, most of the cast of MTV’s reality series “The Hills” reunited on the pink carpet of the MTV Video Music Awards for a special announcement: the network was planning to do a reboot of the show, which was a huge reality television hit back in the early 2000s. The reboot is titled “The Hills: New Beginnings” and will appear on MTV sometime in 2019.

At the time, MTV released a short teaser video for the series, which would follow many of the stars through their lives as adults with families and significant others. The teaser, which consisted mainly of shots of the beach and Southern California, didn’t reveal much about the show. But with the news of the reboot’s release date, we now know a lot more about what to expect when it airs:

It’s reportedly going to premiere in summer 2019.

caption Some of the original cast. source Getty/Vince Bucci

Although Cosmopolitan originally reported that “The Hills: New Beginnings” would premiere in April of 2019, it looks like it’s going to be later than that. Multiple sources told Page Six that the show was set to premiere in the summer, although we still don’t know the exact date the series premiere will be released.

Lauren Conrad isn’t going to be involved.

caption Lauren Conrad. source Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Rebecca Minkoff

When the reboot was first announced, the first thing everyone wanted to know was if Conrad, who was the main character for much of the original series, would be part of the cast. For anyone who was hoping to her reunite with the cast, the answer is an unfortunate no.

A source confirmed that to People, saying, “She’s in a different place in her life. But she wants everyone to enjoy themselves. She wishes everyone the best.” Conrad is currently busy working on her line for Kohl’s, running her website, and managing her nonprofit, The Little Market, as well as being a mom to her son Liam.

Kristin Cavallari won’t be part of the cast either.

caption Kristin Cavallari. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Conrad’s TV frenemy Cavallari isn’t going to be joining in on the reboot either. A source told People, “She can’t do the show because she has a contract with E! but she’s still close with Heidi [Montag] and Spencer [Pratt] and is excited for them.” Cavallari is working on her own reality show called “Very Cavallari” for E!

She told Us Weekly that she’s disappointed she can’t be on the reboot, saying, “I wish I could be part of it, I really do, and so it’s just one of those things. I wish I could make a little cameo or something!”

Lo Bosworth isn’t going to be involved either.

caption Lo Bosworth. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Bosworth is another original cast member who you shouldn’t expect to see on the reboot. On an episode of her “Lady Lovin'” podcast, Bosworth said that when a television executive asked her if she would be interested in taking part of the show, she said, “I was like, ‘F— no!’ I don’t want any association with any of those people. The dissociation from all those people is what I’m hungry for.”

She later told Us Weekly, “For me, it’s just not worth it for me at this point. I have so many other platforms, ways I’m able to talk to people. I can spread whatever message I want to spread, and mostly at this point, it’s one of positivity.” She explained that, in the past, she had never felt like she had any “creative control” over how her character was portrayed, and she didn’t want that again.

But there are plenty of other original cast members who will be making a comeback.

caption Brody Jenner will be rejoining the cast along with his wife Kaitlynn Carter. source Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NEON CARNIVAL

So who is starring on “New Beginnings?” The original cast who will be returning includes Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Whitney Port, Audrina Patridge, Stephanie Pratt, Jason Wahler, Justin Bobby, and Frankie Delgado. In September 2018, Brody Jenner announced on Instagram that he would also be returning to the show after much discussion.

Some of their kids and significant others will be featured as well.

caption Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag with their son Gunner Pratt. source Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

“New Beginnings” will have a big focus on the family lives of the cast members. Montag and Spencer’s son, Gunner, will definitely be part of the series.

Port has said that her son, Sonny, will make a few appearances, explaining, “Being a mom is a huge part of my identity now, so it would feel weird if he was never on it and I just talked about him.”

Partridge has expressed interest in including her daughter, Kirra, but her ex-husband said that he doesn’t want Kirra on the show, so it’s unclear how much we’ll see her.

Jenner’s wife, Kaitlynn Carter, will be joining him on screen as a cast member.

Wahler is also bringing his family along, so we can expect to see his wife Ashley and daughter Delilah.

Mischa Barton is the most surprising addition to the cast.

caption Mischa Barton. source Tasia Wells/Getty Images

In October 2018, it was revealed that Barton would be joining the cast of the show, which was a surprise to many. Cosmopolitan reports that there’s a reason she’s coming on: her character Marissa Cooper on “The O.C.” was part of the inspiration behind the original reality series.

Barton told Cosmopolitan that when she was approached about the show, she felt like it was something she needed to do, saying, “All these years later… it sounds corny, but it felt like this was supposed to happen.”

Brandon Thomas Lee is joining as a new cast member.

caption Brandon Thomas Lee. source Presley Ann/FilmMagic

In October 2018, Deadline reported that the son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee was going to be taking part in the reboot. It’s not clear what kind of role Lee, who is currently an actor and model, is going to take on just yet.

It might not be scripted.

caption The original cast of “The Hills.” source MTV

Many people have questioned just how real “The Hills” was back in the day, and cast members have given hints that a lot of what went on was scripted or manipulated. But it looks like this one might have more of a focus on the actual reality of the cast.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Port said, “I definitely don’t think it’s going to be scripted. [Producers are] really going to look at what’s actually going on in our lives. There’s probably enough happening in all of our lives that it will speak for itself and [drama] won’t have to be created. Fans and viewers can see right through the fake stuff.”

You’re going to see a different side of everyone.

caption Whitney Port. source Cindy Ord/Stringer/Getty Images

According to Interview magazine, much of the cast is planning on showing a different side of themselves to the cameras. They want to be more real and authentic than they were in the past.

Port explained that she didn’t have much control over her image in the past, “But now I think everybody is more conscious of how their behavior is going to affect their family or their work.” Delgado added that while he cared too much about what others thought of him in the original series, “This time around, there’s no holding back. I want to be shown as I really am.”

Still, there’s supposedly even more drama this time around.

caption Stephanie Pratt. source Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

No matter what, you can expect a lot of drama from “New Beginnings.” Stephanie Pratt recently talked about filming to Us Weekly, saying, “It was really fun at first, and now it’s like a nightmare.”

She added that there’s “a big divide,” saying there’s a lot more at stake with “life-changing kind of stuff.” She added, “I’m scared for everyone. And for myself. It’s going to be gnarly.”

There might be a pregnancy.

caption Justin Bobby. source Presley Ann/FilmMagic

It’s totally possible that someone on the show is going to be pregnant… or find out that they’re pregnant. In an interview with Us Weekly, Bobby said, “It’s going to brew. I think something’s coming. I think a pregnancy might be coming. I can’t tell you [who].”

He also said you can expect to see strong friendships between the guys, saying, “it’s kind of fun.”

Kyle Massey may be involved.

caption Kyle Massey. source Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

It’s possible that there may be one more surprise cast member: Massey, who is best known for his role in Disney’s “That’s So Raven.” In August, Us Weekly reported that Massey would be part of the “new generation” of the cast.

A source explained, “They will show the old cast living their lives from day to day and then the younger cast members going out and causing drama.” Since then, though, there have been rumors that Massey isn’t involved, so it’s hard to know if he’ll be on the show or not.