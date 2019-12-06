The Hong Kong Institute of Housing becomes one of the Recognized Professional Bodies of the Property Management Services Authority

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 6 December 2019 – The Hong Kong Institute of Housing (“HKIH”) is proud to become one of the Recognized Professional Bodies (RPBs) of the Property Management Services Authority (“PMSA”).

Since the enactment of the Property Management Services Ordinance (Cap. 626) (“PMSO”) by the Legislative Council on 26 May 2016, HKIH has been very involved in all consultations/discussions relating to PMSO subsidiary legislations formulation. Among which, HKIH took the lead in gathering views and suggestions from its professional members and other closely related professional institutions/associations in order to attain comprehensive and feasible recommendations for PMSA’s serious consideration. Recently, representatives from HKIH were also invited to attend and offer professional and pragmatic advice during a code of conduct (general and conclusive) focus group meeting in August 2019.

HKIH is proud to become one of the first batch of RPBs approved by PMSA after fulfilling stringent and comprehensive assessment criteria. It reaffirms HKIH’s authoritative reputation and demonstrates recognition of over thirty years of professional contribution. HKIH will continue to work closely with other professional stakeholders as to monitor the sub-legislation development and to encourage open dialogue with PMSA for the long-term benefit of its members and the future professional development of the industry. HKIH will facilitate timely dissemination of industry updates to members, including but not limited to, development of PMSO and its impact on the industry and housing management professionals.

About The Hong Kong Institute of Housing

The Hong Kong Institute of Housing (HKIH) was incorporated on 29 November 1988 and was officially registered on 9 May 1997, in accordance with The Hong Kong Institute of Housing Ordinance (Cap. 507, originally 34 of 1997). HKIH also initiated the registration of housing managers to the government; subsequently, the Housing Managers’ Registration Ordinance (Cap. 550) was subsequently gazetted on 26 November 1999. HKIH is the Recognised Professional Body (RPB) of Property Management Services Authority (PMSA) since December 2019.





HKIH is the housing management professional body in Hong Kong with qualified members engaging in the co-ordination and execution of housing services incorporating the design, provision, improvement, management and administration of all types of housing. HKIH currently has over 3,200 professionally trained members, who are responsible for the management of no less than 70 per cent of all housing stock in Hong Kong. Members of HKIH practise in housing organizations such as Housing Department, private property development companies, property management companies, investment funds, local and international consultancy firms, etc. HKIH is a member of Agency for Volunteer Service and has also been awarded with the Energywise Certificate and the Wastewise Certificate by the Hong Kong Green Organisation Certification (HKGOC) under Hong Kong Productivity Council. For more information about HKIH, please visit: http://www.housing.org.hk