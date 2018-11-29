An uncensored screening of Lars von Trier’s controversial serial-killer movie, ‘The House That Jack Built,’ violated MPAA ratings rules

caption Matt Dillon in “The House That Jack Built” source IFC Films

IFC Films is facing sanctions for violating the MPAA’s ratings rules after screening the uncensored version of Lars von Trier’s controversial serial-killer movie, “The House That Jack Built,” on Wednesday without a waiver.

“The effectiveness of the MPAA ratings depends on our ability to maintain the trust and confidence of American parents,” the MPAA said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to THR, the sanctions could include revoking the movie’s R rating. That version comes to theaters December 14.

The uncensored cut prompted 100 walkouts at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year for its depictions of violence against women and children.

“The effectiveness of the MPAA ratings depends on our ability to maintain the trust and confidence of American parents,” the MPAA said. “That’s why the rules clearly outline the proper use of the ratings. Failure to comply with the rules can create confusion among parents and undermine the rating system – and may result in the imposition of sanctions against the film’s submitter.”

According to THR, sanctions could include revoking “The House That Jack Built’s” R rating, or suspending the ratings process for other IFC movies currently waiting on the Classification and Ratings Administration (CARA), which conducts ratings for the MPAA and National Association of Theater Owners. Sanctions will be determined after a CARA hearing.

IFC acquired “The House That Jack Built” after it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, where the uncensored cut prompted over 100 people to walk out because of its grisly depictions of violence against women and children, particularly a scene where two kids’ heads are blown off by a rifle.

Critics called it “one of the most unpleasant movie-going experiences of my life,” “vile,” and “repulsive.” However, those who sat through the whole screening at Cannes gave the film a standing ovation, and there was some positive social-media reaction after Wednesday’s screening.

Just saw the Director’s Cut of THE HOUSE THAT JACK BUILT and it’s easily one of my favorite movies of the year. Quite possibly top 5 but I’ll take some days to digest it as von Trier suggests. So fucking good. pic.twitter.com/JT3TgEa7kL — Jamie Righetti (@JamieRighetti) November 29, 2018

THE HOUSE THAT JACK BUILT: I hated this movie. I also kind of loved it. But I mostly fucking hated it. pic.twitter.com/L64PsCVNin — ????Hunter Holly-man???? (@HungerHuman) November 29, 2018

So the House That Jack Built, is dark, nasty, at times vile (though prob not as nasty as Antichrist or Nymphomaniac) and darkly funny. Has Matt Dillon’s best work. And nobody walked out during the nastier stuff. I’d say this is upper Lars. @FilmSamurai pic.twitter.com/w0DAwEDu7n — Ryan B ???? (@TheChewDefense) November 29, 2018