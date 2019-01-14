The Instagrammable bubble tea craze continues as another popular Taiwanese chain – The Alley – comes to Singapore

The Alley – a Taiwanese bubble tea chain that’s arriving in Singapore soon – offers brown sugar tapioca milk and bottled drinks that are part of its Aurora Series. Facebook / 斜角巷-喝杯好茶

Pretty and tasty teas seem to be what more and more bubble tea shops are offering these days.

Arriving soon in Singapore is yet another famous Taiwanese bubble tea chain – The Alley.

Known for making Instagrammable drinks such as brown sugar milk and multicoloured concoctions, news of its impending arrival has got bubble tea fans excited.

Announcements posted on the brand’s newly-created social media pages read: “A fascinating city of glorious cultural diversity, where differences are celebrated. The Alley is proud to be coming to Singapore!”

The Alley has not yet revealed the location of its first outlet, but its social media announcement comes accompanied with a photo of Marina Bay Sands.

Established in Taichung in 2013, The Alley now has outlets all over the globe, including Malaysia, Hong Kong, Korea, Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, Los Angeles and Paris.

Its logo, which shows a front-facing deer with large antlers, became a familiar sight on Instagram last year, as the brand won over bubble tea fans in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Japan.

The bubble tea chain is best known for its brown sugar tapioca milk tea – or as it calls it, Deerioca – served in cups with round bases.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Alley Malaysia 鹿角巷 (@thealley.my) on Nov 30, 2018 at 11:24pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Alley Malaysia 鹿角巷 (@thealley.my) on Sep 27, 2017 at 4:17am PDT

According to The Alley’s website, the tapioca pearls and cane sugar syrup used are made from scratch.

Another series of Insta-worthy drinks The Alley is known for is its bottled Aurora Series inspired by northern lights and morning sunshine, according to the Instagram account it runs for Malaysia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Alley Malaysia 鹿角巷 (@thealley.my) on Aug 29, 2017 at 6:34am PDT

The Alley also offers holiday-themed drinks, such as its recent Halloween-themed Pumpkin Party drink in Taiwan.

While there are few details announced, a quick search on The Alley’s international website shows a menu of drinks with fancy names such as White Velvet Peach Oolong, Drown-a-Bear Au Lait and the signature Royal No. 9 Black Tea.

The Alley’s online menu. The Alley

In November last year, Taiwan’s popular Tiger Sugar opened its first outlet in Singapore at Capitol Piazza. It’s proven to be a hit with Singaporeans and has opened its third outlet at Paragon, Orchard in just three months.

Other popular tea brands which have arrived in Singapore within the past year include Yifang fruit tea and TP Tea from Taiwan, and China’s Nayuki – a cheese tea bakery cafe – opened its first overseas store at Vivocity.

Read also: