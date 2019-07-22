The internet is deeply confused by YouTube star Logan Paul’s bizarre Fox Business interview

YouTuber Logan Paul appeared on Fox Business Monday afternoon, and his responses left the internet wondering what was going on.

Paul talked to Fox Business’ Liz Claman about his controversial videos. He also claimed he’s the “quickest man on the planet,” and explained that he has pink eye.

The interview with Fox’s Liz Claman was intended to discuss the fight for popularity among various social media platforms, including Youtube, Facebook, and a new emerging app, Tik Tok, which ranks as the fourth most downloaded app, Claman reported.

Paul, who has nearly 20 million Youtube subscribers, was invited to the news segment for knowing “a thing or two about jumping from platform to platform.”

Paul’s answers deviated to him calling himself the “quickest man on the planet” and explaining that he has pink eye.

Stunt or not, the internet simply thought the interview was bizarre.

“I’m everywhere, baby,” Paul said during the interview in response to a question about platforms. “I’m everywhere, and I’m nowhere. I’m like a ghost.”

Claman dubbed Paul as a “controversial 24-year-old megastar,” citing a previous incident in which the YouTuber filmed a dead body in Japan’s “suicide forest,” which garnered significant backlash and prompted Paul to take a hiatus from social media following an apology video posted to YouTube, which was viewed over 55 million times.

“Liz, I have to stop you right there. You used the word ‘controversial,'” Paul said in response to Claman’s description of him. “Just so you know, I am an ex-controversial YouTuber. That’s no longer me. We kind of graduated.”

Claman asked why Paul remains active on both his YouTube and Instagram account, which has approximately 16 million followers, and yet his Facebook page, which has nearly the same amount in “likes,” remains inactive.

“Why you have to call me out live like that?” Paul asked with a laugh during the interview, but revealed that he prefers the aforementioned platforms over the latter for monetary reasons, saying that YouTube does a better job at monetizing content creators.

Paul also revealed that his expenses surpassed his income for the “first time ever,” saying that he’s “definitely going downhill from here.”

“I think it’s the beginning of the end,” Paul said, adding, “I also have pink eye. It’s not contagious.”

He quickly cut off the Fox Business host to clarify, “No, it is, there’s a two-week incubation period,” and apologized when Claman jokingly told him not to touch anything on set.

Paul went on to talk about the Challenger Games, a celebrity track-and-field event airing on July 27, in which 100 popular individuals, including Paul, will compete for $100,000.

“If I’m being quite honest with you, I’m the fastest YouTuber; I’m the fastest entertainer on the planet,” Paul said, citing his athletic ability and potential to win the games. “I could be the quickest man on the planet. … I’m betting 100,000 that I’m the fastest man on the planet.”

Claman also noted his ability to do the splits, which Paul performs in some of his viral videos, to which Paul said, “Why can I do the splits? That’s weird. I’m uncomfortable with myself.”

Paul mentioned towards the end of the interview that another fight with fellow internet celebrity KSI is expected at the end of the year, following the first match in August 2018.

“KSI, I’m gonna beat you badly,” Paul said.

Logan Paul and his brother Jake Paul recently topped a list of the highest paid YouTube stars. Between June 1, 2017, to June 1, 2018, Logan Paul made $14.5 million, according to Forbes. Jake made $21.5 million.