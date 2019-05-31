The internet is flipping out over this video of a bartender butchering an old-fashioned

- source
- The One Great X/YouTube
- An old video of a bartender butchering an old-fashioned has resurfaced and is going viral.
- In the now-deleted video, originally posted to the Mahalo.com YouTube page, Ja Nee Nisonger demonstrates how to make the cocktail.
- THE RIGHT WAY: Stir sugar, bitters, and water in a tumbler, then fill with ice cubes, and add whiskey before stirring with a spoon and finishing with an orange peel.
- HOW THE VIDEO DID IT: Muddle an orange slice and two cherries with a wooden spoon in a pint glass, then fill with ice and bourbon. Then, pour the drink between two glasses to mix (and spill on the table).
- Twitter users have reacted with shock and horror at Nisonger’s take on the classic drink, which you can see in the full video below.
