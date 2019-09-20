The iPhone 11 officially goes on sale today and diehard Apple fans are lining up to be first to get their hands on it

caption Customers test the new iPhone 11 in am Apple store in Hong Kong. source Philip FONG / AFP

Apple’s iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max officially went on sale in stores on Friday.

The new models will be rolled out globally at 8am local time.

Photos show diehard fans lining up outside stores to get their hands on the new devices.

The iPhone 11 is officially on sale.

Apple rolled out its newest iPhone at 8am local time on Friday around the world and photos from Apple Stores across Asia, Australia, and Europe show lines of people quickly building up outside.

The lines are an established tradition, with would-be iPhone buyers hanging around for hours – even overnight – to be among the first to get their hands on a new model. Friday’s lines suggest Apple is still capable of drawing the crowds with its new hardware, even as the firm sees declining iPhone sales and analysts suggest we’ve hit peak iPhone.

Here’s a shot of the queue in Berlin on Friday morning, showing consumers huddling in front of an Apple Store with coffee and blankets:

caption Fans line up in Berlin early on Friday morning. source Carsten Koall/Getty Images

Over in Sydney, Australia, CNET news editor Daniel Van Boom filmed Apple Store employees giving a standing ovation to the first man in the city to buy a new iPhone.

Apple Store employees with a standing ovation for Sydney's first iPhone 11 owner pic.twitter.com/11jvHobGsw — Daniel Van Boom (@dvanboom) September 19, 2019

And the first customer in the queue at the Apple Store in London was similarly applauded by surrounding staff:

caption The first customer in the queue jumps into the air when greeted by Apple staff as the iPhone 11 Pro goes on sale, on September 20, 2019 in London, England. source Getty Images Europe

Things look a little more civilised on Tokyo, Japan:

source Kyodo News via Getty Images

Apple unveiled three versions of the iPhone 11 at its annual keynote in September – the iPhone 11 itself, the iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The new technology promises to provide customers with longer battery life and enhanced cameras that can take photos with a much wider field of view, among other things.

In the US, the iPhone 11 starts at $700, while the iPhone 11 Pro begins at $1,000 and the base price for larger iPhone 11 Pro Max is $1,100.

