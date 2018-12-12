The iPhone XS was Singapore’s most-Googled gadget of 2018 – here’s what else people searched for this year

Based on Google searches, Singaporeans were keen on current affairs this year. Pixabay

It looks like Singaporeans are major football fans.

The quadrennial FIFA World Cup topped the list of internet searches from the republic, according to data from Google in its annual wrap-up, Year in Search.

Malaysia’s groundbreaking elections and the Australian Open completed the republic’s top three most-searched topics, based on popular queries entered into the search engine this year.

The Malaysian elections saw the fall of the country’s long-standing political party, Barisan Nasional, for the first time in 60 years – and the return of former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Coming in fourth in the ranking was also Malaysia’s former Prime Minister, Najib Razak, who has been tied to the 1MDB scandal.

“In a year filled with events that toppled long-existing conventions, the top trending searches revealed that Singaporeans are greatly interested in current affairs,” Google said in a statement.

In fifth place was Stan Lee, the former Marvel President and creator who passed away in November.

Next was the rescue of a boys’ soccer team from a flooded cave in Thailand, followed by Black Panther – the highly-anticipated debut of Marvel’s first superhero of colour on the big screen. Another movie in the Marvel franchise, Avengers: Infinity War, came in tenth.

In eighth place was the historical summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, held at Capella Hotel on Sentosa. Rounding out the top 10 was former actress Meghan Markle’s high-profile marriage to Britain’s Prince Harry.

Top searches for news

Among local events, the most searched-for news included the movie Crazy Rich Asians, based on the book written by Singaporean author Kevin Kwan.

Local finance matters – including the government’s annual GST Voucher and SG Bonus, as well as the Budget 2018, made the list. People also Googled the death of beloved local polar bear Inuka, who had to be put down after 27 years at the Singapore Zoo.

Coming in sixth was the social media scandal involving popular photographer Daryl Aiden Yow – who was caught passing off stock photos as his own images on Instagram. Rounding off the list was November’s Asean Summit and an artificial intelligence supermarket created by local grocery delivery chain Honestbee.

Meanwhile, the ten most-searched for international news topics included the quadrennial Asian Games, held this year in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang, and the suicide of Swedish DJ Avicii in April.

Top searches for shows

According to Google’s data, Singapore’s top-searched TV show was the Story of Yanxi Palace, a hit Chinese television series portraying the romance and politics of the Qing Dynasty’s imperial palace.

The top movie was Marvel’s Black Panther, while the top Korean drama was What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, one of the highest-rated dramas of all time in South Korea.

Top searches for travel

The most-searched travel itenary was for the island of Taiwan, Google said.

This was followed by searches for the Japanese city of Osaka and the city of Khao Yai, located three hours from Bangkok, Thailand.

Other top searches

Singaporeans’ most-Googled gadget was the iPhone XS, while the most searched-for event was Comex 2018 – the country’s biggest IT exhibition.

Lastly, the most-searched adulting tips were “how to file income tax”, “how to get pregnant”, and “how to write a resume”.

