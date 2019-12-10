How viewership for Netflix’s ‘The Irishman’ stacks up against its most-watched original movies

caption “The Irishman” source Netflix

Netflix’s content chief Ted Sarandos said that “The Irishman” was watched by 26.4 million member households in its first week.

He projected that the movie would be watched by 40 million households in its first 28 days of release.

We compared its viewership to Netflix’s most popular movies like “Bird Box” and “Murder Mystery.”

“The Irishman” is off to a solid start in viewership, according to Netflix.

Netflix’s content chief, Ted Sarandos, said during the UBS Global TMT Conference on Tuesday that the Martin Scorsese-directed crime epic was watched by 26.4 million member households in its first week. He added that it’s projected to be watched by 40 million households after its first 28 days of release.

That’s fewer households than Netflix’s “Tall Girl,” which it has said was viewed by 41 million households in its first month, and just half of the households that watched its biggest release, “Bird Box,” in that same amount of time.

But more people have certainly watched “The Irishman” on Netflix than would have if it was confined to a theatrical release, though we don’t know how many viewers actually finished the movie.

Netflix counts a view if an account completes at least 70% of a movie’s runtime, meaning 26.4 million people have watched at least 2 and a half hours of “The Irishman’s” three-and-a-half-hour runtime.

We compared “The Irishman” viewership to what Netflix has said are its most popular movies after their first month of release below:

“The Irishman” — 26.4 million (after a week)

Netflix description: “Hit man Frank Sheeran looks back at the secrets he kept as a loyal member of the Bufalino crime family in this acclaimed film from Martin Scorsese.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 96%

What critics said: “The Irishman is a work of real retrospection. It’s a stunning achievement, worthy of a great director’s twilight years.” – The Atlantic

Netflix content chief Ted Sarnados projects “The Irishman” will be watched 40 million accounts after 28 days.

“Tall Girl” — 41 million

Netflix description: “After years of slouching through life, 6-foot-1 teen Jodi resolves to conquer her insecurities and gets caught up in a high school love triangle.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 44%

What critics said: “From a one-note mean girl stereotype to a complete disinterest in how social media shapes the lives of teens, Sam Wolfson’s lackluster script fails to bring anything new or timely to the teen rom-com table.” – AV Club

“The Perfect Date” — 48 million

Netflix description: “To earn money for college, a high schooler launches an app offering his services as a fake date. But when real feelings emerge, things get complicated.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 65%

What critics said: “‘The Perfect Date’ feels engineered by Netflix algorithms.” – Los Angeles Times

“Triple Frontier” — 52 million

Netflix description: “They served their country. Now they’re scrambling to get by. A daring heist could net them millions – if they make it out alive.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 72%

What critics said: “If you dig shoot-’em-up sequences, ‘Triple Frontier’ has plenty and they’re often the default. Yet what it does well – though not enough – is introduce the complicated motivations of characters and what’s led them to this somewhat impossible mission.” – USA Today

“Murder Mystery” — 73 million

Netflix description: “An overdue honeymoon. A shocking crime. A roomful of suspects. If Nick and Audrey can stay alive, this could be their best vacation ever.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 45%

What critics said: “It would be uncomfortably cynical to assume that Sandler thinks these novocaine-like comedies are what common people want to watch, but the guy doesn’t leave us much choice.” – Indiewire

“Bird Box” — 80 million

Netflix description: “Five years after an ominous unseen presence drives most of society to suicide, a survivor and her two children make a desperate bid to reach safety.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 63%

What critics said: “Is it good? Not really, but it doesn’t need to be.” – Salon