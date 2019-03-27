The Japanese Logistics Provider Yamato Transport Orders 500 StreetScooters

Major order from the Far East

Deutsche Post subsidiary makes a mark with its customizable, ergonomic and cost-effective electric vehicles

The order bolsters Yamato’s position as an innovation leader and climate pioneer

The strategic partnership between Yamato and StreetScooter is a key step toward tapping the Japanese market for electric light utility vehicles





TOKYO, JAPAN & BONN/ AACHEN, GERMANY – Media OutReach – March 27, 2019 – This year, the Japanese logistics provider Yamato is celebrating a hefty company milestone, its 100-year anniversary. And, as the number one provider on Japan’s domestic parcel market and to cope with the rapidly growing e-commerce market, Yamato has been reforming its services and network to meet the changing needs of customers. In its centennial year, the company ordered 500 electric light utility vehicles from StreetScooter, a subsidiary of Deutsche Post DHL Group, to offer more environmentally friendly service and a better working environment so as to facilitate its reform. As part of the close development partnership between the two companies, the electric vehicles have been modified to meet both Japanese standards and the specific needs of Yamato. That means these “Made in Germany” e-transporters will be sporting a steering wheel on the right. Delivery is scheduled for operation during fiscal year 2019.





Yutaka Nagao, Representative Director, President and Executive Officer of Yamato Transport: “While restructuring a sustainable last mile delivery network for TA-Q-BIN, it has been a big challenge for us to develop new delivery vehicles with the consideration of our employee’s point of view. This encounter with StreetScooter is truly exciting to us, and we’re looking forward to our first step towards a resolution through joint development.”





The order is good news to Achim Kampker, the CEO of StreetScooter. “We’re truly thrilled that Yamato has chosen our electric vehicles,” Kampker said. “It’s fresh validation that our vision of building customized, industry-specific vehicles is blossoming, this time on an international scale. The strategic cooperation with Yamato is thus an important step on the road to tapping the Japanese market for electric light utility vehicles.”





Yamato has ordered 500 Work Pure. This model is StreetScooter at its most basic since the variant has no truck body. Truck bodies will be assembled and installed on Work Pure chassis by the Japanese company Toprec, and will also be suitable for cold-chain applications. Maintenance and repair will be performed by the Yamato Transport’s group company, Yamato Autoworks, which is responsible for the group’s delivery fleet and also functions as a fleet services provider for third parties.





Yamato Transport is the leading logistics company in Japan and number one on the domestic parcel market. In fiscal year 2018, the company transported some 1.8 billion items. With the help of Yamato’s “TA-Q-BIN” service, customers can send parcels, merchandise (even cold-chain items) as well as bulky goods and luggage to nearly any address in Japan, including hotels and airports. In addition to last-mile delivery, the Yamato Group also offers a range of commercial options: Logistics services for major customers (BIZ logistics), appliance installation and moves (home convenience) as well as IT solutions (e-business), financial services (financial) and vehicle services (Autoworks). Yamato is the official logistics partner of the Olympic Games and the Paralympics in Tokyo in 2020.





Deutsche Post DHL Group

Deutsche Post DHL Group is the world’s leading mail and logistics company. The Group connects people and markets and is an enabler of global trade. It aspires to be the first choice for customers, employees and investors worldwide. The Group contributes to the world through responsible business practices, corporate citizenship and environmental activities. By the year 2050, Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero emissions logistics.

Deutsche Post DHL Group is home to two strong brands: Deutsche Post is Europe’s leading postal service provider. DHL offers a comprehensive range of international express, freight transport, and supply chain management services, as well as e-commerce logistics solutions. Deutsche Post DHL Group employs approximately 550,000 people in over 220 countries and territories worldwide. The Group generated revenues of more than 61 billion Euros in 2018.

Die Post für Deutschland. The logistics company for the world.

Yamato Transport

Yamato Transport is the leading logistics company in Japan, with No.1 share in the domestic parcel delivery market. The company was founded in 1919 and it launched the most recognized small parcel delivery business “TA-Q-BIN” in 1976 for “Next-day delivery” by utilizing its nationwide network. The company has continued to evolve over the years by providing high value-added logistics solutions. The company has over 180,000 employees and 42,000 delivery vehicles throughout Japan. It also provides the same highly reliable “TA-Q-BIN” service in Taiwan, Shanghai, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Thailand.

The Yamato Group aims to become a company most loved and trusted by the society. It has been working on the promotion of environmental protection towards the achievement of sustainable society, including modal shift and the introduction of environmental-friendly vehicles.

StreetScooter GmbH

StreetScooter is a pioneer in new e-mobility and market leader for electric commercial vehicles in Germany. We combine the art of engineering, the courage to have a vision, innovative production, and a consistent customer orientation. The result is a truly successful product made in Germany: a zero-emission, practical electric utility vehicle with significantly lower operating costs than those of a conventional internal combustion vehicle. We offer our customers an attractive insurance package and comprehensive service, including advice, financing, and charging infrastructure support. Our vehicles are manufactured in Aachen and Düren, Germany. StreetScooter GmbH was founded in 2010 by professors at RWTH Aachen University and has been a subsidiary of Deutsche Post DHL Group since 2014.