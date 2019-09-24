25 recession-proof jobs for anyone worried about the next economic downturn

caption The country will need more healthcare workers during the next recession. source Getty Images

Though recessions tend to bring job loss, not all employees are at risk.

ZipRecruiter labor economist Julia Pollak analyzed the jobs expected to see growth during the next economic downturn.

Healthcare professionals – like nurses, physical therapists, and personal care aides – all saw job increases during the Great Recession and the 2001 Recession.

The next economic recession could be just around the corner – and it poses a potential threat to American workers.

About 2.6 million US workers lost their jobs during the Great Recession of 2008, according to the US Labor Department. A recession is when there is a significant decline in economic activity – measured in GDP, spending, and employment – that persists for more than a few months.

But not all employees are at risk.

Julia Pollak, a labor economist for ZipRecruiter, analyzed the jobs she predicts will increase during the next economic recession. Many jobs in healthcare will likely increase due to the aging population and wealthier populations that care about well being.

“When people look at jobs, the two things that they care about most are pay and location,” Pollack told Business Insider. “But I would say that they should really add a third, especially as the objective economic recession risk models all seemed to start ticking upwards.”

“That means, especially for recent high school graduates or recent college graduates, perhaps recession-proofness should be front and center as they make a career choice,” she added.

Here are 25 jobs that ZipRecruiter predicts will grow during a next potential economic recession:

25. Massage therapists saw a 30.8% increase in jobs during the Great Recession.

Number of new jobs added during the Great Recession: 14,120

Employment increase during the 2001 Recession: 10.3%

Number of new jobs added during the 2001 Recession: 2,540

24. Physician assistants saw a 21.2% increase in jobs during the Great Recession.

Number of new jobs added during the Great Recession: 14,260

Employment increase during the 2001 Recession: 11.6%

Number of new jobs added during the 2001 Recession: 6,420

23. Mental health counselors saw a 15% increase in jobs during the Great Recession.

Number of new jobs added during the Great Recession: 14,330

Employment increase during the 2001 Recession: 23.2%

Number of new jobs added during the 2001 Recession: 15,250

22. Court, municipal, and license clerks saw a 13% increase in jobs during the Great Recession.

Number of new jobs added during the Great Recession: 14,430

Employment increase during the 2001 Recession: 1.4%

Number of new jobs added during the 2001 Recession: 1,380

21. Logisticians saw a 16% increase in jobs during the Great Recession.

Number of new jobs added during the Great Recession: 14,460

Employment increase during the 2001 Recession: N/A

Number of new jobs added during the 2001 Recession: N/A

20. Guidance counselors saw a 6.3% increase in jobs during the Great Recession.

Number of new jobs added during the Great Recession: 14,630

Employment increase during the 2001 Recession: 10.8%

Number of new jobs added during the 2001 Recession: 20,340

19. Pharmacists saw a 5.9% increase in jobs during the Great Recession.

Number of new jobs added during the Great Recession: 14,920

Employment increase during the 2001 Recession: 3.2%

Number of new jobs added during the 2001 Recession: 6,730

18. Cafeteria cooks saw a 4.1% increase in jobs during the Great Recession.

Number of new jobs added during the Great Recession: 15,250

Employment increase during the 2001 Recession: 0.6%

Number of new jobs added during the 2001 Recession: 2,610

17. Recreation workers saw a 5.5% increase in jobs during the Great Recession.

Number of new jobs added during the Great Recession: 15,360

Employment increase during the 2001 Recession: 9%

Number of new jobs added during the 2001 Recession: 22,210

16. Police and sheriff’s patrol officers saw a 3% increase in jobs during the Great Recession.

Number of new jobs added during the Great Recession: 18,420

Employment increase during the 2001 Recession: 4.6%

Number of new jobs added during the 2001 Recession: 26,440

15. Physical therapists saw a 11.4% increase in jobs during the Great Recession.

Number of new jobs added during the Great Recession: 18,430

Employment increase during the 2001 Recession: 8.2%

Number of new jobs added during the 2001 Recession: 9,880

14. Coaches and scouts saw an 11.4% increase in jobs during the Great Recession.

Number of new jobs added during the Great Recession: 18,870

Employment increase during the 2001 Recession: 28.6%

Number of new jobs added during the 2001 Recession: 19,500

13. Paramedics saw a 10.2% increase in jobs during the Great Recession.

Number of new jobs added during the Great Recession: 20,560

Employment increase during the 2001 Recession: 8%

Number of new jobs added during the 2001 Recession: 13,170

12. Restaurant cooks saw a 2.5% increase in jobs during the Great Recession.

Number of new jobs added during the Great Recession: 22,320

Employment increase during the 2001 Recession: 11.4%

Number of new jobs added during the 2001 Recession: 73,460

11. Health-specialist teachers saw a 26.9% increase in jobs during the Great Recession.

Number of new jobs added during the Great Recession: 30,710

Employment increase during the 2001 Recession: 9%

Number of new jobs added during the 2001 Recession: 7,090

10. Pharmacy technicians saw a 10.5% increase in job growth during the Great Recession.

Number of new jobs added during the Great Recession: 31,550

Employment increase during the 2001 Recession: 8.6%

Number of new jobs added during the 2001 Recession: 16,440

9. Childcare workers saw a 6% increase in job growth during the Great Recession.

Number of new jobs added during the Great Recession: 34,600

Employment increase during the 2001 Recession: 14.6%

Number of new jobs added during the 2001 Recession: 58,170

8. Management analysts saw a 7.3% increase in jobs during the Great Recession.

Number of new jobs added during the Great Recession: 36,670

Employment increase during the 2001 Recession: 9.8%

Number of new jobs added during the 2001 Recession: 35,060

7. Social and human service assistants saw a 13% increase in jobs during the Great Recession.

Number of new jobs added during the Great Recession: 41,120

Employment increase during the 2001 Recession: 11.7%

Number of new jobs added during the 2001 Recession: 30,500

6. Nursing aides/attendants saw a 4.4% increase in jobs during the Great Recession.

Number of new jobs added during the Great Recession: 60,830

Employment increase during the 2001 Recession: 4.4%

Number of new jobs added during the 2001 Recession: 55,850

5. Medical secretaries saw a 16.5% increase in jobs during the Great Recession.

Number of new jobs added during the Great Recession: 69,980

Employment increase during the 2001 Recession: 18.7%

Number of new jobs added during the 2001 Recession: 53,050

4. Medical assistants saw a 20.4% increase in jobs during the Great Recession.

Number of new jobs added during the Great Recession: 88,720

Employment increase during the 2001 Recession: 9.4%

Number of new jobs added during the 2001 Recession: 31,130

3. Personal care aides saw a 15.2% increase in jobs during the Great Recession.

Number of new jobs added during the Great Recession: 90,680

Employment increase during the 2001 Recession: 21.5%

Number of new jobs added during the 2001 Recession: 79,760

2. Home health aides saw a 17.8% increase in jobs during the Great Recession.

Number of new jobs added during the Great Recession: 148,260

Employment increase during the 2001 Recession: 1.5%

Number of new jobs added during the 2001 Recession: 8,550

1. Registered nurses saw a 7.6% increase in jobs during the Great Recession.

Number of new jobs added during the Great Recession: 186,680

Employment increase during the 2001 Recession: 2.3%

Number of new jobs added during the 2001 Recession: 49,860