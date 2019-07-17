The Johor Crown Prince just welcomed his third child, a baby boy

- Facebook / HRH Crown Prince of Johor
The Johor Crown Prince and his wife, Che Puan Khaleeda Bustamam, welcomed their third child in the early hours of Wednesday (July 17) morning.
Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim shared the joyous news through a Facebook posting where he attached a picture of his wife holding their newborn baby boy and wrote: “Alhamdulillah. HH Che Puan Khaleeda safely delivered a Prince.”
Tunku Ismail, who is 35-years-old, married Khaleeda, now 27, in October 2014. The couple’s first child was a girl, Tunku Khalsom Aminah Sofiah Ibni Tunku Ismail, who was born on June 25, 2015.
View this post on Instagram
And in October 2017, the couple’s second child and heir to the Johor throne, Tunku Iskandar Abdul Jalil Abu Bakar Ibrahim Ibni Tunku Ismail, was born.
View this post on Instagram
Read also:
- Johor’s Crown Prince is bringing Ronaldo, Pires, Figo and other retired stars to Malaysia for a match with his team
- Mahathir called the Johor Crown Prince ‘a small fry’, after the royal was filmed saying ‘it’s better to change the Prime Minister’
- Mahathir and Johor’s Crown Prince are being urged to use the holy month to end their feud, after the PM called Tunku Ismail ‘stupid’ and ‘a little boy’