The Johor fire likely behind the burning smell in Singapore has been put out – but a second one is burning

There’s good news: A fire in southern Johor which likely caused a burning smell in Singapore earlier this week has been put out.

However, the bad news is that a second hot spot has now been detected in the Malaysian state, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said in a statement on Wednesday (Feb 27).

NEA said that the second hotspot was detected on Tuesday in Johor, about 50km to the east and northeast of Singapore.

“The smoke plume from the hot spot was blown to the southwest by the prevailing northeasterly winds,” it said in its statement.

The authority added that if the fire continues burning, people in Singapore should expect “some smell and haze”.

According to NEA, February is typically a dry month in the surrounding region, and with long periods of dry weather, there’s potential for land and vegetation fires to break out.

The authority said it had received feedback from the public about a burning smell across many areas of Singapore on Tuesday, which was likely caused by the fire in southern Johor, 30km east of Singapore.

Meanwhile, Johor’s Department of Environment told NEA that a fire in an oil palm plantation area at Punggai, near Bandar Penawar, was caused by hot weather.

The fire was extinguished after fire fighting efforts that lasted a “few days”, with the help of rainfall on Tuesday. Despite this, 20 per cent of the area remains smoky.

