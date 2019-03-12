From ‘Year 3000’ to ‘Sucker,’ here’s how the Jonas Brothers’ careers have evolved

caption Nick Jonas (left), Joe Jonas (center), and Kevin Jonas (right) in 2007. source REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas formed the Jonas Brothers in 2005.

The band, known for their work with Disney and songs like “Burnin’ Up,” “Hold On,” and “Year 3000,” split up in 2013.

On February 28, the group released “Sucker,” their first single in six years.

The Jonas Brothers, a pop band made up of brothers Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas, formed in 2005, rose to fame through Disney, and split up in 2013. After a six-year hiatus spent working on solo projects, the brothers released “Sucker” on February 28 and announced the return of their band, much to the delight of their fans.

Here’s a look back on the Jonas Brothers’ career and the evolution of their sound over time.

The Jonas Brothers got their start in 2005.

In 2005 Kevin, Joe, and Nick signed with the record company Columbia Records after showing them the song “Please Be Mine.” While their manager thought about naming them “Sons of Jonas,” they eventually settled on the Jonas Brothers.

At the time, Kevin was 17, Joe was 15, and Nick was 12. They worked on their debut album for the remainder of 2005 while touring with pop acts including Kelly Clarkson, The Cheetah Girls, and the Backstreet Boys.

In 2006, the brothers began working with Disney.

caption The Jonas Brothers at the Teen Choice Awards in August 2006. source Frazer Harrison/Getty

The Jonas Brothers released their first album, “It’s About Time,” in 2006 after working with a variety of writers and music producers that included Billy Mann (Destiny’s Child) and Desmond Child (Aerosmith). “Year 3000” was a cover of the song written by the British band Busted, and “Mandy,” which would later be featured on the Nickelodeon show “Zoey 101,” was their first original single.

They began working with Disney the same year, covering Disney songs like “Poor Unfortunate Souls” and writing the theme song for the Disney Channel animated series “American Dragon: Jake Long.”

In 2007, the Jonas Brothers joined a different record label and gained newfound success.

caption The Jonas Brothers performing in 2007. source Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty

Columbia Records dropped the brothers after “It’s About Time” had poor sales, but the band signed with Disney’s Hollywood Records in 2007. In January 2007, the music video for “Year 3000” premiered on Disney Channel and proved to be a huge hit for the band.

The Jonas Brothers continued covering songs for Disney soundtracks and found commercial success. In August 2007, they released their self-titled album “Jonas Brothers” after releasing music videos for their singles “Hold On” and “S.O.S.” While promoting their new album, the brothers guest-starred on “Hannah Montana” and presented an award with Miley Cyrus at the Teen Choice Awards.

The Jonas Brothers released a new album in 2008 and performed on multiple tours.

caption The Jonas Brothers performing in Las Vegas in 2008. source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In January 2008, the Jonas Brothers kicked off their three-month When You Look Me in the Eyes Tour with Rooney as their opener. After a European tour with Avril Lavigne and Boys Like Girls, the Jonas Brothers filmed the Disney movie “Camp Rock” with Demi Lovato.

The movie and its soundtrack premiered in June 2008 and further propelled the boys into the public eye. In August, they released their third studio album, “A Little Bit Longer,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and included three hit singles: “Burnin’ Up,” “Lovebug,” and “Tonight.” Then 15-year-old Nick wrote the album’s titular song about his experiences with Type 1 diabetes.

For the remainder of the year, the Jonas Brothers promoted “A Little Bit Longer” on their Burnin’ Up tour and filmed the live concert documentary “Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience.” Nick, Joe, and Kevin were also featured on the July 2008 cover of Rolling Stone, making them the youngest band to grace the cover.

In 2009, the brothers released their fourth album and filmed a Disney show.

While recording their fourth album, “Lines, Vines and Trying Times,” the Jonas Brothers performed as musical guests on “Saturday Night Live” in February 2009. When the album was released in June 2009, it again debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

The brothers then hosted the Teen Choice Awards and began filming “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam,” which premiered in September 2010. Continuing their collaboration with Disney, the brothers acted alongside their younger brother, Frankie Jonas, in the Disney show “Jonas,” a comedy that imitated their real lives as rock stars.

The show featured original songs from the band, including “Live to Party,” “Give Love a Try,” and “Keep It Real,” and ran for two seasons.

In 2010 and 2011, the Jonas Brothers began focusing on side projects.

caption The Jonas Brothers in “Camp Rock 2.” source Disney Channel

Following the “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam” concert tour with Lovato and the cancellation of their television show, the brothers started to splinter off and work on solo projects. In 2010, Nick started the band Nick Jonas & The Administration and toured without his brothers for the album “Who I Am.”

In October 2011, Joe released his own pop album, “Fastlife,” to mixed success from critics. Kevin, who had married Danielle Deleasa in 2009, started to settle into married life and focus on his family.

In 2012, an E! reality series documented the band’s production of a fifth album.

In January 2012, Nick, who before the Jonas Brothers had been acting on Broadway since 2001, returned Broadway as the lead in “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.” He also guest-starred on the NBC musical drama “Smash” in February 2012.

Nick, Joe, and Kevin began hinting that they were working on a fifth studio album together, even after they announced a split from Hollywood Records. They confirmed the reports on the E! reality show “Married to Jonas,” which centered on Kevin and Danielle’s newlywed life and the production of the upcoming album. The brothers also played a reunion concert in October 2012 at Radio City Music Hall, igniting fan anticipation for an official comeback.

The band officially broke up in 2013 because of creative differences.

The Jonas Brothers’ fifth album, “V,” was slated for release and a national tour in 2013. In October 2013, days before their tour was supposed to kick off, they announced they were canceling it because of creative differences. Their spokesman told People: “There is a deep rift within the band. There was a big disagreement over their music direction.”

Three weeks later, the Jonas Brothers officially split up and decided not to finish their fifth album. They released five songs from “V” as part of a live album, and the E! reality show “Married to Jonas” was canceled.

Over the next few years, the brothers went their separate ways but remained close.

caption Joe Jonas (far right) with DNCE. source Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Republic Records

After the dissolution of their band, the Jonas Brothers remained close while professionally pursuing separate projects. Nick focused on acting and singing, scoring roles in films such as “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and television shows including “Kingdom” and “Scream Queens.” He released two more studio albums and climbed the charts with “Close,” “Jealous,” and “Chains.”

In 2015, Joe formed the pop band DNCE with Jack Lawless, Cole Whittle, and JinJoo Lee. DNCE found massive success with their hit song “Cake by the Ocean” which made the Billboard charts in 2016. After touring with DNCE for several years, Joe appeared as a coach on the “The Voice” in Australia.

Kevin largely kept out of the limelight during the Jonas Brothers hiatus, focusing on his home life with Danielle and their two daughters, Alena and Valentina, while pursuing careers in marketing and construction.

In 2019, the Jonas Brothers released “Sucker,” their first single in six years.

caption The Jonas Brothers at the SiriusXM studios in March 2019. source Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

In February 2019, the Jonas Brothers dropped a track and music video for a new single, “Sucker,” marking their first collaboration as a band in six years. The single was their first No. 1 debut on the Billboard Hot 100. The video featured their partners – Nick’s wife, Priyanka Chopra; Joe’s fiancée, Sophie Turner; and Kevin’s wife, Danielle – in a lavish, royal setting.

The brothers, now 26, 29, and 31, confirmed an upcoming tour, and Joe told radio host Elvis Duran that a full album was on its way in the coming months, saying, “When we started to figure out what the sound was going to be like – balancing Nick’s sound, DNCE’s sound and, to be truthful, Kevin bringing so much heart into this – it’s been incredible, his stories, his family and everything that he has going on now – it was really important to be able to blend the three, and so we have probably 30, 40 songs recorded that we can’t wait to release.”