The Jonas Brothers released a music video for their new song ‘Cool’ — and there’s a nod to ‘Game of Thrones’

- source
- Jonas Brothers/YouTube
- The Jonas Brothers (comprised of Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas) released their new song, “Cool,” and shared the ’80s-inspired video, which was recently filmed in Miami, Florida.
- The video features colorful attire, bright parrots perched on Kevin’s arms and shoulders, and Nick spritzing himself with cologne.
- One of the lyrics is, “I feel like Post Malone when I get home / Sitting there, winning like it’s ‘Game of Thrones,’” which is a nod to the hit HBO drama that Sophie Turner, Joe’s fiancé, stars on.
- There are also ladies wearing aerobics gear and elderly women dancing along to the song.
- Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.