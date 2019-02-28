The Jonas Brothers are officially back together and releasing their first song in 6 years

caption The Jonas Brothers are back with a new song called “Sucker.” source Republic Records

On Thursday morning, the Jonas Brothers announced their return to music following their split in 2013.

The band will release a new song, titled “Sucker,” on Friday at 12:00 a.m. ET.

They’ll also appear on CBS’ “The Late Late Show With James Corden” for a week, beginning on Monday, March 4.

On the talk show, they’ll perform their new track, participate in a new “Carpool Karaoke” segment, and take part in sketches.

The Jonas Brothers officially announced their return to music after six years.

The group, comprised of Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas, revealed the news on Thursday morning by posting the cover art for their new song on social media. The track is called “Sucker,” and will be released on Friday at 12:00 a.m. ET.

In the artwork, the band members are seen standing in front of balloon arches and wearing colorful attire, with Nick standing in the center.

Speculation of the band’s return began recently when multiple sources told Us Weekly that the brothers would be getting the band back together six years after their official split. UK’s The Sun first reported the reunion.

Shortly after announcing the new single, which is the first since the band released “Pom Poms” and “First Time” in 2013, the Jonas Brothers also said that they’ll be taking over CBS’ “The Late Late Show With James Corden” for one week. Their residency begins on Monday.

During the week on the talk show, fans can expect the group to join Corden for a new segment of “Carpool Karaoke.” In the teaser video shared online, Nick, Joe, and Kevin explain that they’ve been keeping the news of their reunion under wraps for seven or eight months. The video also shows the Jonas Brothers singing along to their 2008 hit “Burnin’ Up” and “‘Sucker.”

On “The Late Late Show,” the band will share additional details about their reunion plans in an interview. They’ll also participate in sketches, perform “Sucker” for the first time, and take part in a new edition of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.”

Watch the “Late Late Show” teaser below.