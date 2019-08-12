Critics are ripping apart ‘The Kitchen’ starring Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, and Elisabeth Moss. Here’s what they’re saying.

caption “The Kitchen” has a famous cast and a lot of scathing reviews. source Warner Bros.

“The Kitchen” is a new crime drama starring Melissa McCarthy, Elisabeth Moss, and Tiffany Haddish.

The film has been largely panned by critics who have called it an “unsalvagable mess” with hard-to-like characters and a lot of crime-movie stereotypes.

Some critics enjoyed the leading actors’ performances but ultimately disliked the film as a whole.

“The Kitchen” debuted on August 9 and although it features a famous cast, the crime drama has been poorly received by critics.

Based on the DC-comic series of the same name, “The Kitchen” is set in New York City in the ’70s and follows the wives of gang members who must take over the mafia business after their husbands are sent to prison.

This directorial debut from “Straight Outta Compton” screenwriter Andrea Berloff stars Melissa McCarthy, Elisabeth Moss, and Tiffany Haddish – but many agreed that even these A-list actors couldn’t stop this film from being a disaster.

The film has just a 21% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes so far and it has been called out for having a lot of stereotypes, a messy tone and editing style, and poor characterization that’s wasted on a talented cast.

Here’s what the critics are saying about “The Kitchen.”

Many critics felt ‘The Kitchen’ was poorly edited, calling it ‘choppy’ and difficult to follow

” … Some conversations feel painfully stilted and stale with some bizarre visual framing and editing choices that suggest desperation to stitch something comprehensible together. The movie is loaded with scenes that cut off abruptly, and in some cases, the movie then immediately cuts to another scene that’ll last a matter of seconds with next to no plot value.”

– Perri Nemiroff, Collider

“It’s just downright poorly made, whether Berloff saw it to the finish line or the movie was wrestled away from her and mucked up in the editing room by unknown hands. It’s a mess of a movie, choppy and incoherent, a mishmash of tone that veers wildly from comedy to bloody drama, a gangster epic with no grounding in any people, place, or thing.”

– Richard Lawson, Vanity Fair

“I spent most of The Kitchen’s running time wondering if the film had been hastily reedited, or cut down from a more sprawling length – anything to explain the chaos playing out on-screen. Whatever the cause, The Kitchen is an unsalvageable mess. “

– David Sims, The Atlantic

Some argued that the characters were hard to root for and had an unclear backstory

“We’re told and told again that McCarthy’s Kathy, Haddish’s Ruby and Moss’ Claire are more sinned against than sinning. But while that seems accurate in its general outlines … there comes a point when the film and the audience should ask whether their past suffering has become an all-purpose excuse for becoming the beastly humans they married.”

– Matt Zoller Seitz, Rogerebert.com

“We have no idea how these women interacted with each other before they were bonded by incarceral woe. We really have no idea who they are at all, just that they live where they live and we’re supposed to follow them, root for them, as The Kitchen stutters through its idea of a plot.”

– Richard Lawson, Vanity Fair

“We know there’s love – and tension – among the trio because the actors say so, but we never really get the feeling that there’s any significant history between them. “

– Katie Rife, AV Club

A number of critics felt that the film tried to include messages about feminism and empowerment but really missed the mark

“Let the more successful the women become – the more corrupt and flagrantly cruel – the more Berloff tries to rationalize their actions on feminist grounds, which she does by overloading the movie with stereotyped victimization and flag-waving.”

– Mahnola Davis, The New York Times

“In the end, The Kitchen doesn’t highlight how the women’s collaboration and power-sharing make them more effective than their husbands and instead just proves that they can be equally ruthless and willing to kill to stay on top.”

– Sandie Angulo Chen, Common Sense Media

“Based on the repeated calling of attention to gender, ‘The Kitchen’ would seem to be a belabored exercise in third-wave feminism. But if what that movement has come to is ‘See? Women can be murderous thugs, too!,’ then it’s time for some re-branding.”

– Johnny Oleksinski, New York Post

Many agreed that the film’s tone was all over the place and failed to strike a balance between the comedy and crime genres

“Berloff can’t decide between broad cartoonish mayhem or gritty Scorsese-lite drama and instead veers maniacally between the two which means her garish excesses and paper-thin characters are often forced into awkward hard-edged solemnity.”

– Benjamin Lee, The Guardian

“Striking a balance between those two genres – a bluntly violent crime thriller and a heightened workplace dramedy-is a difficult task. The Kitchen fails as spectacularly as possible”

– David Sims, The Atlantic

“Tonally it falls somewhere between the former’s dire seriousness and the latter’s dark-tinged sitcom vibe. Berloff struggles to find the sweet spot and, crucially, to draw from her leads the compelling intensity they’ve delivered elsewhere.”

– Sherri Linden, The Hollywood Reporter

” … The movie never finds its tone at all: Scenes that ought to be played for laughs, even nervous ones, are laid out straight. The movie struggles to be jaunty in the early scenes, and then awkwardly tries to shift to a darker vibe; it’s strained in every mode.”

– Stephanie Zackarek, Time magazine

Some critics felt the film was laden with crime tropes and cliches

“The Kitchen also lacks the tension and menace a gangster movie requires, falling back on genre cliches rather than exploring any new territory its compelling premise might offer.”

– Jim Vejvoda, IGN

” A B-movie summer diversion at best, it’s more a collection of genre tropes than an involving crime drama.”

– Sherri Linden, The Hollywood Reporter

That said, some reviewers applauded McCarthy, Haddish, and Moss for their performances

“It’s McCarthy who steals the spotlight as Kathy, the only character in the film whose arc can’t be reduced to a one-note power narrative.”

– Katie Rife, AV Club

“Haddish and McCarthy, who here are rendered grimly dramatic. Unsurprisingly, they’re brilliant, infusing their performances with a live-wire presence and a volatile energy. “

– Richard Brody, The New Yorker

“It’s Moss who stands out most as the most damaged of the trio, who becomes almost giddy from the violence and power she can now wield against those who once abused her.”

– Jim Vejvoda, IGN

“Of the three it’s Moss, in a rare studio appearance, who comes out of it the least scathed, seeming more comfortable than her co-stars, albeit playing a woman beaten and raped by the men around her, depressingly not far from her most well-known small-screen role.”

– Benjamin Lee, The Guardian

“The Kitchen” is currently in theaters and you can watch the trailer here.