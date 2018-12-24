The lack of an earthquake resulted in no warnings before the Indonesian tsunami hit, officials say

The tsunami also struck at night, catching people by surprise. Reuters

Scientists say the lack of an earthquake could be the reason why the recent tsunami along Indonesia’s Sunda Strait hit without warning on Saturday (Dec 22).

The disaster has claimed the lives of over 280 and injured over 1,000 people, Al Jazeera reported. Nearly 60 people are still missing.

According to Al Jazeera’s report, scientists from Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency attributed the tsunami to high tides combined with a landslide on the nearby volcanic island of Anak Krakatau.

The landslide was likely caused by an eruption on Anak Krakatau on Friday (Dec 21). The tsunami occurred just 24 minutes later, Al Jazeera said.

Anak Krakatau (which means “child of Krakatoa”) is a island volcano that emerged from the ocean in 1928 after the massive eruption of the Krakatoa volcano in 1883. Krakatoa’s eruption, which is is regarded as one of the worst volcanic eruptions in history, claimed the lives of well over 30,000 people.

Anak Krakatau currently sits in the spot where Krakatoa’s crater was once located.

Volcanologist Robin George Andrews told Al Jazeera that there had been no “shaking” felt prior to the tsunami – which typically signifies an earthquake.

This is unlike the magnitude 9.1 earthquake that created a giant tsunami off Indonesia’s Sumatra island in 2004, killing over 230,000 people.

The lack of an earthquake could also be been the reason why the tsunami hit without warning, as seismic activity is typically needed to prompt a tsunami evacuation alert that could have saved many lives, the New York Times reported.

In this case, the lack of seismic activity meant no warning was issued.

In addition, the area where the tsunami occurred had no detector buoys, which are used to warn people of impending tsunamis by sensing underwater earthquakes.

Even if there had been a buoy, the volcano was located too close to the affected areas, and the waves moved too fast for a warning to be issued in time, geoscientist David Rothery told AFP.

The tsunami also struck at night, catching people by surprise, oceanographer Dr Simon Boxall told the AFP.

Boxall added that the waves were only about three metres high, but “very high” water levels from spring tides had compounded the problem.

According to environmental sciences researcher Richard Teeuw, the Sunda Strait could be hit by several more tsunamis if Anak Krakatau’s volcanic activity continues to cause underwater landslides, AFP said.

