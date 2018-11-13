The last superhero Stan Lee unveiled before he died was based on Chinese mega pop star G.E.M – here’s what we know

The superhero inspired by G.E.M is named Jewel. Instagram / gem0816

Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee died on Monday (Nov 12) at the age of 95, after a lifetime of creating iconic superheroes such as Spider-Man, Iron Man, the Hulk and Black Panther.

His superheroes have revolutionised not only the world of comics, but also the pop culture landscape of today, forming the basis of some of the world’s top-selling blockbusters of all time.

The last superhero that the legendary comic writer unveiled not long before his death was named Jewel – a female superhero inspired by Chinese pop star Gloria Tang Tsz-kei, who goes by her stage name G.E.M, Billboard reported.

View this post on Instagram 從未想過有一天我會有機會變成超級英雄！超級無敵興奮！大家覺得我的超能力會是什麼呢？ @therealstanlee #GEMXStanLee #StanLeescomicsuniverse #superhero #brainstorm A post shared by G.E.M.鄧紫棋 (@gem0816) on Oct 1, 2018 at 4:58am PDT

Earlier last month, Billboard reported that the character Jewel is a successful recording artist on a world tour. She develops super powers following an incident involving her grandmother and a charm bracelet. Determined to keep her powers hidden, she is forced to lead a double life as a pop star and an undercover superhero who fights villains.

In an Instagram post, G.E.M wrote in Mandarin: “Never had I thought I would become a superhero one day! Super excited!”

According to South China Morning Post, Lee had always wanted to create a Chinese superhero, and his encounter with the singer-songwriter in Hong Kong last December became a source of inspiration.

Following Lee’s death, the 27-year-old singing sensation posted a photo of her and Lee on Instagram. In the accompanying caption, she expressed shock and sadness, saying she was honoured to have met Lee and seen his creativity in meetings.

She wrote: “One of the sweetest and most humble person I’ve met, its my honour to have met you…

“You have been a big big inspiration to the world, you have brought hopes (sic) and courage to so many people’s lives. Thanks for empowering and encouraging so many people and let (sic) them believe in themselves. Thanks for everything that you have done! We’ll miss you @therealstanlee.”

G.E.M., who was born in Shanghai and is based in Hong Kong, is often called the “Taylor Swift of Asia”. Known for her powerful vocals, the pop star has a following of over 28 million on China’s Weibo.

