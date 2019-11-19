The Launch of So Cantai Market in November 2019

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 19 November 2019 – As part of the Singapore Tourism Board’s initiative on celebrating Art and Heritage in Singapore, several art related activities will be launched in November 2019.













So Cantai Market, an event organized by Colorinc Pte Ltd with the support of Singapore Tourism Board, is a colorful Indian-inspired market with vendors selling various crafts and lifestyle products with numerous interactive performances and workshops like rangoli art, communal painting, art installations and more… This event will all be held at a cozy park @ Clive Street, Little India over 2 weekends in November, 23-24 November and 30 November-1 December 2019.





Visitors can participate in the various workshops or simply enjoy the special performances under shady trees and colorful tents.





The opening hours on Saturdays are 4pm to 10pm and Sundays are 11am to 4pm





Visitor Information:

The entrance to the So Cantai Market is located at the junction of Clive Street and Dickson Road, a short walk from the Indian Heritage Centre where there will be other activities on the same weekends. For more information, please visit https://www.theadmin.sg/so-cantai-market



