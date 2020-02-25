The League of Legends Pacific Championship Series begins on 29 February

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 25 February 2020 – The inaugural season of the Pacific Championship Series (PCS), featuring 10 teams across Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong, heralds a new era of competitive League of Legends in the region, and the action starts this weekend.

Available in English, Mandarin and Thai languages, the PCS livestream kicks off from 5pm GMT +8 on Saturday, 29 February, with matches running every Saturday and Sunday till 4 April. Fans can catch the live broadcast of matches on the PCS streams, available on https://www.twitch.tv/lolpacific and on https://www.youtube.com/lolpacific. The first weekend of competition will commence with a clash of giants between J-Team and ahq Esports Club.

The league season format is as follows:





The PCS features an increased number of games across a series of best-of-ones, and a new double-elimination playoff format, with top teams from the former League of Legends Master Series and Southeast Asia. The PCS league is co-organized by Riot Games and FunPlus Esports, while Garena is the publisher of League of Legends in Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong.





ABOUT RIOT GAMES

Riot Games was founded in 2006 to develop, publish, and support the most player-focused games in the world. In 2009, Riot released its debut title, League of Legends, to worldwide acclaim. League has gone on to be the most-played PC game in the world and a key driver of the explosive growth of esports.

As League enters its second decade, Riot continues to evolve the game while delivering new experiences to players with Legends of Runeterra, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Teamfight Tactics, and multiple work-in-progress titles, while exploring the world of Runeterra through multimedia projects across music, comic books, and more.

Founded by Brandon Beck and Marc Merrill, Riot is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has 2,500+ Rioters in 20+ offices worldwide. Riot has been featured on numerous lists including Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For,” “25 Best Companies to Work in Technology,” “100 Best Workplaces for Millennials,” and “50 Best Workplaces for Flexibility.”