The leasing company GTLK Middle East has been registered in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE – EQS – 28 November 2018 – GTLK Group registered its subsidiary GTLK Middle East in Dubai (UAE). The company’s activities will be aimed at leasing aviation equipment, as well as attracting financing of Middle East funds. Airlines of the Middle East and Africa can become GTLK Middle East’s customers.

“We’ve started developing GTLK Global, a full featured leasing platform, abroad. Our first foreign “daughter”, the Irish GTLK Europe, has been operating for six years already with good results. The second one, GTLK Asia, was registered in Hong Kong in September. Considering the registration of GTLK Middle East, all three companies make up the foreign leasing platform which can be used to introduce Russian products (civil helicopters and aircraft) to international markets.” — Sergey Khramagin, Director General of GTLK, noted.

State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK) is the largest leasing company in Russia. It leases air, water and rail transport, automotive and special equipment for domestic enterprises of the transport industry, as well as invests in the development of Russian transport infrastructure. The sole shareholder of the company is the Russian Federation represented by the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation. GTLK has double B credit ratings from three leading international rating agencies, as well as a national scale rating of A+(RU) from the ACRA agency. The company’s leasing portfolio exceeded USD 13.3 billion as of 31 June 2018.