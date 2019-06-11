These are the 20 least fun states in the US

If you’ve ever thought, “Man, there really is nothing to do around here,” you might not be exaggerating. WalletHub ranked all 50 states on their levels of fun, letting us know what the least fun states are, too.

If you live in Delaware, good luck catching the latest movies – the state has the least amount of movie theaters per capita. And if you’re passing through Mississippi, think twice about seeing a play. It has the fewest performing arts theaters per capita.

Keep scrolling to see the 20 least fun states in America.

20. South Dakota

caption Motorists ride on US Interstate 90 near Sturgis, South Dakota. source Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

Visitors and residents of South Dakota should be prepared to cook for themselves. The Mount Rushmore State reached No. 47 for fewest restaurants per capita, only behind Wyoming, Alaska, and North Dakota.

19. Idaho

Don’t come to Idaho expecting a lot of theater options – it ranked No. 47 for amount of performing arts theaters per capita.

18. New Jersey

New Jersey came in towards the bottom of the ranking for variety of arts, entertainment, and recreation establishments, pulling in at No. 46 on that measure.

17. Kentucky

Kentucky ranked No. 37 for states with the highest amount of ski resorts per capita. It also ranked No. 47 for state and local expenditures on parks and recreation per capita.

16. Iowa

Iowa’s high No. 19 ranking for nightlife was offset by its No. 40 spot for entertainment and recreation.

15. Montana

Montana has the third-highest best access to national parks … but not much else is going on in the Treasure State.

14. Maine

Surprisingly, Maine has the highest variety of arts, entertainment, and recreation establishments, but that wasn’t enough to bump it higher on the list.

13. Nebraska

The landlocked Nebraska predictably came in 50th for most marinas per capita. However, this was mitigated by its No. 25 ranking for nightlife.

12. Indiana

Indiana’s relatively flat land worked against it – of the 37 states with ski facilities, Indiana is at No. 33.

11. North Dakota

caption A view of North Dakota scenery: a snowy field and farm house. source Ivan Dmitri/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

North Dakota ranked dead last for the amount of restaurants per capita.

10. Kansas

Kansas averaged relatively low on both rankings, coming in at 38 for entertainment and recreation and 32 for nightlife.

9. New Hampshire

caption Flattened cardboard boxes on a sidewalk on Market Street in New Hampshire. source Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

New Hampshire is at the very bottom of the list for state and local expenditures on parks and recreation per capita. It spends five times less than No. 1-ranked North Dakota and Wyoming.

8. Connecticut

caption It’s a lot of suburb life in Connecticut. source Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Connecticut ranked No. 40 for nightlife.

7. Alabama

caption Murals are painted on abandoned building on lower Dexter Avenue in Montgomery, Alabama. source Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images

Alabama earned the No. 47 spot for personal expenditures on recreation services per capita, only behind Arkansas, West Virginia, and Mississippi.

6. Arkansas

caption A building sits empty and unused after a small local business went out of business in Russellville, Arkansas. source Rex Lisman/Getty Images

Arkansas had one of the lowest average personal expenditures on recreation services per capita – in other words, people barely spend money on fun extracurriculars.

5. Vermont

caption Besides for skiing, snow is a nuisance. source DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, Vermont tied for first for most ski resorts per capita, but was ranked low for the overall entertainment and recreation category and for nightlife.

4. Rhode Island

caption Old Mystic fishing boats in harbor at Newport, Rhode Island. source Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Surprisingly, though it’s ranked so low, Rhode Island is tied with No. 2 overall most fun state Florida for most marinas per capita.

3. Delaware

caption Neglected barn and silos in Lewes, Delaware. source John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images

Delaware has the least movie theaters per capita, eight times less than the three states tied for most: New York, California, and Texas.

2. Mississippi

caption A tourist passing through town stops at an old gas station in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. source Paul Harris/Getty Images

Mississippi came in 50th for performing arts theaters per capita – No. 1 ranked state New York has 39 times the amount of theaters.

1. West Virginia

caption A ghost town in West Virginia. source Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

West Virginia came in last in the general entertainment and recreation ranking, and also ranked towards the bottom for fewest performing arts theaters per capita, fewest fitness centers per capita, lowest variety of arts, entertainment, and recreation establishments, and tied for last for lowest personal expenditures on recreation services per capita.