These are the 20 least fun states in the US

- WalletHub released a study ranking all 50 states on how much fun they are, primarily based on two factors: nightlife and entertainment and recreation.
- They took into account many qualities, including amusement parks, golf courses, movie theaters, beach quality, music festivals, ideal weather, the average price of beer and wine, and many more.
- West Virginia came in dead last, making it the least fun state in the union.
If you’ve ever thought, “Man, there really is nothing to do around here,” you might not be exaggerating. WalletHub ranked all 50 states on their levels of fun, letting us know what the least fun states are, too.
If you live in Delaware, good luck catching the latest movies – the state has the least amount of movie theaters per capita. And if you’re passing through Mississippi, think twice about seeing a play. It has the fewest performing arts theaters per capita.
Keep scrolling to see the 20 least fun states in America.
20. South Dakota
Visitors and residents of South Dakota should be prepared to cook for themselves. The Mount Rushmore State reached No. 47 for fewest restaurants per capita, only behind Wyoming, Alaska, and North Dakota.
19. Idaho
Don’t come to Idaho expecting a lot of theater options – it ranked No. 47 for amount of performing arts theaters per capita.
18. New Jersey
New Jersey came in towards the bottom of the ranking for variety of arts, entertainment, and recreation establishments, pulling in at No. 46 on that measure.
17. Kentucky
Kentucky ranked No. 37 for states with the highest amount of ski resorts per capita. It also ranked No. 47 for state and local expenditures on parks and recreation per capita.
16. Iowa
Iowa’s high No. 19 ranking for nightlife was offset by its No. 40 spot for entertainment and recreation.
15. Montana
Montana has the third-highest best access to national parks … but not much else is going on in the Treasure State.
14. Maine
Surprisingly, Maine has the highest variety of arts, entertainment, and recreation establishments, but that wasn’t enough to bump it higher on the list.
13. Nebraska
The landlocked Nebraska predictably came in 50th for most marinas per capita. However, this was mitigated by its No. 25 ranking for nightlife.
12. Indiana
Indiana’s relatively flat land worked against it – of the 37 states with ski facilities, Indiana is at No. 33.
11. North Dakota
North Dakota ranked dead last for the amount of restaurants per capita.
10. Kansas
Kansas averaged relatively low on both rankings, coming in at 38 for entertainment and recreation and 32 for nightlife.
9. New Hampshire
New Hampshire is at the very bottom of the list for state and local expenditures on parks and recreation per capita. It spends five times less than No. 1-ranked North Dakota and Wyoming.
8. Connecticut
Connecticut ranked No. 40 for nightlife.
7. Alabama
Alabama earned the No. 47 spot for personal expenditures on recreation services per capita, only behind Arkansas, West Virginia, and Mississippi.
6. Arkansas
Arkansas had one of the lowest average personal expenditures on recreation services per capita – in other words, people barely spend money on fun extracurriculars.
5. Vermont
Unsurprisingly, Vermont tied for first for most ski resorts per capita, but was ranked low for the overall entertainment and recreation category and for nightlife.
4. Rhode Island
Surprisingly, though it’s ranked so low, Rhode Island is tied with No. 2 overall most fun state Florida for most marinas per capita.
3. Delaware
Delaware has the least movie theaters per capita, eight times less than the three states tied for most: New York, California, and Texas.
2. Mississippi
Mississippi came in 50th for performing arts theaters per capita – No. 1 ranked state New York has 39 times the amount of theaters.
1. West Virginia
West Virginia came in last in the general entertainment and recreation ranking, and also ranked towards the bottom for fewest performing arts theaters per capita, fewest fitness centers per capita, lowest variety of arts, entertainment, and recreation establishments, and tied for last for lowest personal expenditures on recreation services per capita.