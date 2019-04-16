Monopoly is releasing a ‘Lion King’ board game, and it comes with a mini Pride Rock that plays music from the movie

caption Here’s how the “Lion King” edition of Monopoly looks. It comes with six gold tokens and a mini Pride Rock. source Courtesy of Hasbro

Hasbro will release a “Lion King” edition of Monopoly starting Monday, April 22, 2019, to celebrate the animated film’s 25th anniversary.

INSIDER can exclusively reveal the new board game, which will let Disney fans play as Simba, Nala, Mufasa, Scar, Timon, or Pumbaa.

The board game also comes with a mini version of Pride Rock, Simba’s home, which will play music from the beginning of the movie.

“The Lion King” Monopoly will be available for $39.99 first at Walmart and then other retailers in June. It’s recommended for ages eight and up.

“The Lion King” isn’t just getting a remake in theaters this year. It’s also getting a Monopoly board game.

Hasbro is releasing a version of its property trading game based on Disney’s beloved Oscar-winning movie “The Lion King.”

caption Here's how the box for Monopoly's "The Lion King" edition will look.

“The Lion King” has previously been featured in Monopoly’s Disney Animation edition of the game, but not like this.

“We know fans love pop culture integrations with their favorite games and with the 25th anniversary of the original motion picture and the release of the live-action film in July, fans will be clamoring for ways to celebrate the classic movie,” senior director of global brand strategy and marketing at Hasbro, Jen Boswinkel, told INSIDER of how this edition came about.

As far as Monopoly editions go, this is a pretty nice addition for any diehard Disney fan for its attention to detail in the quotes and artwork used throughout the game and its finally crafted tokens.

From the moment you open the box, it feels like you’re reliving the opening moments from the 1994 movie.

caption The outside of the box has sketches of "The Lion King" characters all over it.

Properties are a mix of landmarks and moments from “The Lion King”

While you can buy a few landmarks from the Disney animated feature like Pride Rock, The Lion King edition of Monopoly focuses more on reliving Simba’s journey to becoming King of the Pride Lands.

The properties for purchase are a mixture of moments and locations from “The Lion King.” There’s the Elephant Graveyard Simba and Nala sneak inside to concepts like “The Circle of Life” and “Remember Who You Are.”

caption "Traitor" and "Circle of Life" take the place of "Park Place" and the "Boardwalk" on the iconic board. Personally, I'm surprised Pride Rock isn't in the Boardwalk spot.

You can play as one of six characters from the movie.

Mufasa, Scar, Simba, and his friends, Nala, Timon, and Pumbaa are the six tokens that will come with the board game. These are finally crafted, weighted tokens. Each one has its own unique place to go back inside the box.

caption The six tokens feature detailed versions of six of the main characters from "The Lion King," including Mufasa and Scar.

The board and cards consist of real concept art from the animated movie

Hasbro confirmed to INSIDER all of the artwork seen on cards and on the board is conceptual and developmental art straight from the Disney Animation Library.

caption The artwork above is a sample of what can be seen on the back of each of the 28 title deed cards.

There are a few other differences with this version of the game.

The “Lion King” edition doesn’t come with Chance and Community Chest cards. Instead, both are replaced by 32 Destiny cards.

If you’re a big fan of the animated movie, each Destiny card recalls a scene from the film and will probably make you a bit nostalgic for the classic. For example, a card with Scar’s line “Life’s Not Fair, Is It?” requires players to pay 50 Monopoly dollars to the banker. Harsh.

Here’s an example of 10 of the cards:

caption The Destiny cards tell players to collect or cough up different amounts of money.

Hotels and houses are replaced by plastic beetles and grubs and the railroads consist of four animal herds: the Rhino, Elephant, Antelope, and Wildebeest.

caption Beetles and grubs replace hotels and houses in "The Lion King" edition of Monopoly. Pumbaa famously chased after a beetle before getting tracked down by Nala.

And instead of the two utility spaces, players can land on “Advisor” properties with Rafiki or Zazu on them. The properties are the same in nature.

caption The Advisor cards act the same way as the utility spaces.

It comes with a mini version of Pride Rock that plays music from the movie.

The coolest addition to the “Lion King” edition is a compact rendition of Pride Rock, which holds the game’s Destiny cards. When you press a button on the miniature, it plays the opening seconds of “The Circle of Life,” which mean “Here comes a lion, father” in Zulu.

Read more: The meaning of the words in the song at the start of “The Lion King”

The mini Pride Rock requires two AAA batteries, which are included with the game.

caption Here's how the mini version of Pride Rock looks.

Monopoly’s “The Lion King” Edition will be available Monday, April 22 at Walmart for $39.99 for ages eight and up. It will be available at other retailers in June.