Here is the lowest-paying job in every US state

- source
- Business Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from Bureau of Labor Statistics
- Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, we found the job in each state with the lowest average annual salary.
- Food service jobs were the lowest-paying job in 32 states.
One of the most successful movements to fight income inequality in the US in recent years has been the “Fight for 15” push to increase the minimum wage, and fast-food workers have been at the forefront of that fight.
According to a Business Insider analysis looking for the lowest-paying job in each state, there’s good reason for that: Food-service workers of various types had the lowest average annual wages in 32 states.
Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Employment Statistics program, we found the job in each state with the lowest average annual salary among the several hundred detailed occupational groups tracked by the BLS as of May 2017, the latest available data. For our calculations, we considered jobs employing at least 1,000 people in the state for which the BLS reported annual mean salaries.
In many states, jobs in food preparation or serving (illustrated in light blue in the map above) were the lowest-paying occupation. Fast-food cooks had the lowest average annual wage in five states, and combined food prep and serving workers – a category that also includes many fast-food workers – had the lowest average wage in six states.
Because many occupations were the lowest-paying in multiple states, we’ve arranged the following list in alphabetical order of the 18 jobs that appear on the above map. The list also includes the states for which that job is the lowest-paying, along with the job’s average annual salary in those states:
Bartenders
- source
- Andrew Toth/Getty
North Dakota: $20,140
Combined food preparation and serving workers, including fast food
- source
- Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Alabama: $18,380
Hawaii: $23,730
Maine: $20,930
South Carolina: $18,320
Utah: $20,000
Wyoming: $20,860
Fast food cooks
- source
- Hannelore Foerster / Stringer / Getty Images
Arkansas: $19,420
Idaho: $18,280
Mississippi: $18,160
North Carolina: $18,620
Virginia: $19,430
Cafeteria, food concession, and coffee shop counter attendants
- source
- Art_Photo/Shutterstock
New Jersey: $21,210
Rhode Island: $22,870
Crossing guards
Arizona: $21,780
Dining room and cafeteria attendants, and bartender helpers
Colorado: $21,670
Connecticut: $23,460
Delaware: $19,310
Montana: $20,390
New Hampshire: $20,720
New Mexico: $19,280
Dishwashers
- source
- Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider
Georgia: $18,760
South Dakota: $20,930
Vermont: $23,910
Wisconsin: $19,220
Food preparation and serving-related workers, all other
- source
- Dan Kosmayer/Shutterstock
Washington: $24,590
Gaming dealers
- source
- Joe Raedle / Getty Images
Illinois: $21,260
Iowa: $18,610
Minnesota: $22,030
Nevada: $18,000
New York: $20,810
Agricultural product graders and sorters
- source
- Shutterstock
California: $23,980
Florida: $19,320
Restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop hosts and hostesses
Kentucky: $18,550
Michigan: $20,790
Ohio: $19,980
Oregon: $23,250
Tennessee: $18,970
West Virginia: $20,020
Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers
Kansas: $18,700
Missouri: $18,970
Nebraska: $21,010
Meat, poultry, and fish cutters and trimmers
- source
- Shutterstock.com
Alaska: $23,480
Parking lot attendants
- source
- REUTERS/Dave Kaup
Washington, DC: $26,830
Personal care aides
- source
- Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Texas: $19,340
Shampooers
- source
- Jun Seita/Flickr
Maryland: $20,800
Pennsylvania: $19,450
Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers
- source
- Kevork Djansezian/Reuters
Indiana: $18,290
Massachusetts: $25,360
Oklahoma: $18,380
Waiters and waitresses
Louisiana: $18,370