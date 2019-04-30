The Malaysian doctor who got suspended for making pro-rape HarwareZone comments says he won’t change username as it’s his “trademark”

Dr Christopher Lee Kwan Chen, 31, that he would not change his forum username, as it was a “trademark” and a “brand name”. HardwareZone screenshot

Despite the fact that he has been suspended from medical practice for six weeks and is supposed to take lessons on ethical social media communication, an Australia-based Malaysian doctor has said he will continue to treasure the very forum account that landed him in trouble in the first place.

Dr Christopher Lee Kwan Chen, 31, who was previously working at Box Hill hospital in Victoria as an emergency doctor, was found guilty on April 17 by the Tasmanian Health Practitioners Tribunal of posting “inappropriate and offensive” comments on the forum of HardwareZone, a Singapore tech portal.

The comments included statements like: “She needs to be abandoned in India and repeatedly raped in order for her to wake up her idea”, “Some women deserve to be raped, and that supercilious little bitch fits the bill in every way,” and “I can just as easily condemn your mother for a whore (if the situation warranted it) as I can save your life or even hers.”

When discussing a case where an Egyptian lawyer was sentenced to three years in prison for saying that women who wear ripped jeans deserved to be raped, Lee said he believed the man should have been given a medal instead.

Lee’s comments were made on a long-running HarwareZone thread – under the username Nachtsider – where users asked him questions ranging from medical advice to political and religious opinions, and even about his sex life. He joined HardwareZone in October 2013.

On the thread, and in a bio on Wikidot, Lee identified himself as a doctor working in Australia. He described his marriage as more likely to end in murder than divorce, and that he engaged in sexual acts with his wife “almost everyday”.

According to the the tribunal’s grounds of decision, Lee’s online views did not “colour or influence his medical practice”, but his online comments had “unacceptable and extreme sentiments” that advocated violence and sexual abuse of women.

While the tribunal did not say how Lee’s comments had surfaced, commenters on the thread speculated that a user could have reported him to the authorities. Lee himself hinted that he knew who made the report, but refused to reveal the person’s identity.

Previously, Lee – who wrote that he frequented the forum as he used to live in Singapore and had many local connections – claimed on the thread that Malaysian and Australian authorities could not persecute him for comments made on a foreign site.

In the tribunal’s grounds of decision, Lee said he “did not fully appreciate that posting comments on a Singaporean online forum would have consequences on his practise of medicine in Australia.”

He added that he was “relatively young and inexperienced” and had “a brash and opinionated bent”.

Lee’s thread continues to be active, but after news broke of his suspension on April 22, he generally responded to commenters’ observations on the case with “Shhhhhhhh” or “No comment“.

In response to a user who asked if he was depressed over the incident, he replied: “Depressed over THIS?”

To another user, who remarked how Lee was still posting on the site and “asking for more”, he replied: “We’ll see who has the last laugh.”

He also revealed that he planned to spend the next few days reading journals on emergency medicine and doing research for a medical talk he was delivering.

Lee added that he would not change his username, as it was a “trademark” and a “brand name”. He also suggested he would not consider closing his account.

When Business Insider checked the thread on Tuesday (April 30), Lee had not posted any new comments since April 22.

His latest post, dated 1.57pm on April 22, contained a photo of what appeared to be a funeral altar, with the caption “just sleeping”.

Several users lamented his absence from the site, with some remembering how he had also provided the online community with “genuine professional medical advice for free”.

