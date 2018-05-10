The Malaysian general election is over and the results are out – here’s what people on social media are saying

Ethan Rakin
Users of social media have come out to express their feelings about the election now that the results are out.
With the 14th Malaysian General Election (GE) now over and opposition alliance Pakatan Harapan pulling off a shock win, social media users have gone online to express their feelings about the results.

In general, many see the victory as a historic event as it ended Barisan Nasional’s (BN) 61-year reign over the country.

Some tweets have gained traction quickly, with one user receiving over 14,000 retweets and just as many likes (at the time of writing) for her Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail shout-out.

The latter helmed Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) in her husband Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s absence and she is set to become the country’s first female deputy prime minister.

The election also made history in more ways than one as another Twitter user noted:

Young Malaysians feel proud that they have created a bit of history themselves:

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who came out of his 15-year retirement from politics to contest BN is now set to become the oldest head of government in the world at 92 years old. He was Malaysia’s former and fourth prime minister from 1981 to 2003, making him the longest-serving holder of that office.

His support is widespread as his fans took to social media to show their appreciation for his contribution to nation building:

Alhamdulillah. I love you Tun! To a better Malaysia ✊🏻🇲🇾❤️✨ #GE14

A post shared by Daiyan Trisha (@daiyantrisha) on

Mahathir’s trademark wit hasn’t gone unnoticed either with one journalist tweeting the veteran politician’s response to his question and the internet sharing it:

The whole country is abuzz with the news of the election as one traveller found out the moment he touched down in Kuala Lumpur: