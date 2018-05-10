The Malaysian general election is over and the results are out – here’s what people on social media are saying

Users of social media have come out to express their feelings about the election now that the results are out. The Straits Times

With the 14th Malaysian General Election (GE) now over and opposition alliance Pakatan Harapan pulling off a shock win, social media users have gone online to express their feelings about the results.

In general, many see the victory as a historic event as it ended Barisan Nasional’s (BN) 61-year reign over the country.

Some tweets have gained traction quickly, with one user receiving over 14,000 retweets and just as many likes (at the time of writing) for her Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail shout-out.

The latter helmed Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) in her husband Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s absence and she is set to become the country’s first female deputy prime minister.

Can we take some time to acknowledge the fact that Dr. Wan Azizah supported her husband through YEARS of political ambush, raised her kids while he was locked up and is now the FIRST ever female deputy PM of Malaysia!!! She is the kind of ROCK this country deserves #GE14 — Nuha Jes Izman (@nuhajesss) May 9, 2018

The election also made history in more ways than one as another Twitter user noted:

Today, history has been made 🇲🇾 • new government after 61 years • Malaysia first female deputy minister • the oldest (93y/o) candidate won • the youngest (22y/o) candidate won A proud first time voter here! #GE14 — Ana (@nmalyanah) May 9, 2018

Young Malaysians feel proud that they have created a bit of history themselves:

My parents told me about May 13, now I get to tell my kids about May 9. This is the Malaysia we’ve all been waiting for. #GE14 — ScalpelHero (@PKScalpel) May 9, 2018

Tonight, Malaysians prove that loyalty cannot be bought with money; only through unity for a better nation. And in the end, the longest-running coalition lost at the hands of their longest-running leader; the only one powerful enough to end the chaos he started. #GE14 #PRU14 — Shafiqah Othman (@sfqomhz) May 9, 2018

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who came out of his 15-year retirement from politics to contest BN is now set to become the oldest head of government in the world at 92 years old. He was Malaysia’s former and fourth prime minister from 1981 to 2003, making him the longest-serving holder of that office.

His support is widespread as his fans took to social media to show their appreciation for his contribution to nation building:

I grew up by hearing ppl said “It was nice when Tun M was our PM” and since I was kid, I’d always wanted to be lead by Tun M even tho I know it’s impossible. I grew up with the dream and years later, here we are. Now, I’m 17. Thank you #Ge14 for making my dream comes true ☺️ — nad 💫 (@splendidhun) May 9, 2018

Mahathir’s trademark wit hasn’t gone unnoticed either with one journalist tweeting the veteran politician’s response to his question and the internet sharing it:

I asked @chedetofficial what it means for Malaysia, after 61 years, to finally have a change of government. He joked “I don’t know, we haven’t done this before”. #ge14 — James Massola (@jamesmassola) May 9, 2018

The whole country is abuzz with the news of the election as one traveller found out the moment he touched down in Kuala Lumpur: